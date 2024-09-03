Karine Jean-Pierre Says Grocery Costs Have Come Down Over the Last Year

WATCH: Douglas K. Murray Reminds Piers Morgan It's HAMAS, Not Israel, Who Won't...
Brett T.  |  5:15 PM on September 03, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Remember on his first day in office when President Joe Biden killed off the Keystone XL pipeline and took other actions to make America energy-dependent again? The price of gas shot up to $6 a gallon in California, which Biden blamed on "Putin's price hike" along with price gouging by gas stations. Supporters insisted there was nothing the president could do about the price of gas … until the price started to come down, and then they gave him credit for it. Gas still costs more than it did under President Trump, though.

The Biden administration has tried a similar tack with inflation. It shot up like a rocket, and then when it started to come down, the administration took credit for getting inflation under control. Anyone paying attention knows that prices are still climbing, just not as quickly as they were in Biden's first year in office. Inflation hit a cumulative 20 percent this spring.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre informed the White House press corps Tuesday that we have seen grocery prices coming down over the last year. Really? You can fool a lot of people with charts and statistics, but you can't trick them in the checkout aisle.

Biden has repeatedly claimed he inherited a 9 percent inflation rate from President Trump.

We'd like to know where she shops where prices are going down. It will be a big help to us all.

***

