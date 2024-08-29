Brian Fallon Explains Kamala Harris' Word Salad During CNN Interview
Illegal Immigrants Try to Board School Buses in California

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on August 29, 2024
CBS News

Maybe this story will catch the interest of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, seeing as it happened in her state, involves school buses (which she loves as much as Venn diagrams), and it reflects poorly on her as being "tough as nails" on illegal immigration in California. 

Advertisement

FOX 5 San Diego reports that a group of illegal immigrants tried to hijack two school buses along Highway 94 in San Diego County. The Jamul-Dulzura Union School district has issued a warning that if a school bus encounters a group of migrants at a stop, it will keep rolling.

This is not comforting.

The District issued a WARNING to all drivers and parents, “If a school bus encounters a group of migrants at a stop, it won’t stop, leaving students unattended.”

Border Patrol and the Sheriff's Office have also been alerted, according to District Superintendent Liz Bystedt

This is what we mean when we say, "Elections have consequences, but STOLEN elections have catastrophic consequences." Pray for all the kids who will now be fearing for their lives because Kamala Harris and Biden decided to import millions of dangerous illegals into their neighborhoods

H/T: @amyforsandiego @fox5sandiego

Note that there are pending Community Notes on the posts explaining that "border czar" was never a formal position. Also, they may not have been trying to "hijack" the buses — maybe they were just trying to introduce some cultural enrichment to the kids.

Did they just need a ride to the school? What was the plan? And what is one bus driver supposed to do about it?

Advertisement

We were informed back in 2021 that this is the Biden-Harris administration, so named because of the prominent role she'd play.

But that mean old Donald Trump has promised mass deportations if elected. Isn't it better to welcome our newcomers, who have just come seeking a better life? Harris is more concerned that it be an electric bus.

Let them hijack the Harris-Walz campaign bus.

***

Tags: BUS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS SAN DIEGO

