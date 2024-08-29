Illegal Immigrants Try to Board School Buses in California

Maybe this story will catch the interest of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, seeing as it happened in her state, involves school buses (which she loves as much as Venn diagrams), and it reflects poorly on her as being "tough as nails" on illegal immigration in California.

FOX 5 San Diego reports that a group of illegal immigrants tried to hijack two school buses along Highway 94 in San Diego County. The Jamul-Dulzura Union School district has issued a warning that if a school bus encounters a group of migrants at a stop, it will keep rolling.

This is not comforting.

BREAKING: A group of illegal migrants in San Diego County, California tried to hijack TWO school buses full of Elementary & Middle school kids from the Jamul-Dulzura Union District on Highway 94



Border Czar Kamala is RESPONSIBLE



The District issued a WARNING to all drivers and… pic.twitter.com/lP7MNOYlu7 — George (@BehizyTweets) August 29, 2024

The District issued a WARNING to all drivers and parents, “If a school bus encounters a group of migrants at a stop, it won’t stop, leaving students unattended.” Border Patrol and the Sheriff's Office have also been alerted, according to District Superintendent Liz Bystedt This is what we mean when we say, "Elections have consequences, but STOLEN elections have catastrophic consequences." Pray for all the kids who will now be fearing for their lives because Kamala Harris and Biden decided to import millions of dangerous illegals into their neighborhoods H/T: @amyforsandiego @fox5sandiego

When is enough enough? https://t.co/JkJFcnY09y — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 29, 2024

Note that there are pending Community Notes on the posts explaining that "border czar" was never a formal position. Also, they may not have been trying to "hijack" the buses — maybe they were just trying to introduce some cultural enrichment to the kids.

Coming to a city near you! Time to wake up! — Kirk Jaco (@KirkJaco) August 29, 2024

What if they had succeeded and those children went missing? This is dangerous and so is voting for Kamala Harris!#VoteTrumpToSaveAmerica — Niki Joy 🇺🇸 (@Niki_joy) August 29, 2024

This isn’t a game anymore. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 29, 2024

All of these crimes committed by illegal immigrants are 100% preventable if our federal government would just do their job and protect our borders — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) August 29, 2024

This has reached peak insanity. Migrants are trying to board buses full of our children.



Are we done with this yet America?? 🤨 — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) August 29, 2024

Did they just need a ride to the school? What was the plan? And what is one bus driver supposed to do about it?

These problems will just increase with unvetted illegal aliens receiving amnesty under the Biden-Harris border policy — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) August 29, 2024

Imagine paying all the taxes they pay in San Diego, just for your kids’ public school bus to get freaking high jacked — Bradley Productions (@productions86) August 29, 2024

We were informed back in 2021 that this is the Biden-Harris administration, so named because of the prominent role she'd play.

These children are having to reap the consequences of Kamala Harris’s bad policies on the wide open border.



If you didn’t already think there was a problem, now illegals are attempting to hijack school busses full of kids. — The Populist Mad Ox (@TheRealMadOx) August 29, 2024

A story like this used to be shocking. — Eric Cook (@Greentownmayor) August 29, 2024

Stay strapped and stay vigilant — Chris Rowley (@rowleyshadow) August 29, 2024

But that mean old Donald Trump has promised mass deportations if elected. Isn't it better to welcome our newcomers, who have just come seeking a better life? Harris is more concerned that it be an electric bus.

Let them hijack the Harris-Walz campaign bus.

