Ex-CIA Director Marks Tenth Anniversary of Obama's Tan Suit Scandal

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Some things are repeated so many times that it becomes impossible to distinguish myth from fact. For Democrats, that myth is that President Barack Obama led a scandal-free administration — his biggest scandal was wearing a tan suit. During a campaign speech in 2019, Joe Biden said, "The thing I’m most proud of is that I served with a man where we went eight years without one hint of scandal — not one, not one!" Except for the tan suit.

Let's talk about the Obama administration and scandals.

David Priess was one of those 51, apparently.

That's a start. Eric Holder was held in contempt of Congress over Fast & Furious. And whatever happened to that filmmaker they dragged off in the middle of the night for making the video that caused the spontaneous riots? And why did the White House whitelist Hillary Clinton's homebrew email address? The list just goes on.

We'd forgotten about the pallets of cash flown to Iran.

Hey, turns out he did sign the Russian disinformation letter.

Nobody cares now nor cared then about the tan suit. 

***

