Ex-CIA Director Marks Tenth Anniversary of Obama's Tan Suit Scandal

Some things are repeated so many times that it becomes impossible to distinguish myth from fact. For Democrats, that myth is that President Barack Obama led a scandal-free administration — his biggest scandal was wearing a tan suit. During a campaign speech in 2019, Joe Biden said, "The thing I’m most proud of is that I served with a man where we went eight years without one hint of scandal — not one, not one!" Except for the tan suit.

Ten years ago today: President Barack Obama appeared at a White House press conference wearing a tan suit.



A TAN SUIT.



This was, and remains, the greatest scandal in presidential history—if not in all of human history. pic.twitter.com/ypA9QOxKqG — David Priess (@DavidPriess) August 28, 2024

Let's talk about the Obama administration and scandals.

51 former intelligence officials agree — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) August 28, 2024

David Priess was one of those 51, apparently.

That and the 16 year old kid he murdered — Tim Pool (@Timcast) August 28, 2024

He droned a wedding party. But you don't care about that — Brandon S (@BSaarX) August 28, 2024

—Fast&Furious

—Benghazi

—IRS Targeting

—ISIS as JV

—ProjectCassandra

—Taliban5 & Bergdahl

—VA Waitlists

—NSA Spying

—ClintonEmailServer

—DOJ Wiretapping Journos

—Awful Iran Deal

—Steele Dossier Hoax — KFed's Burner (@FedsBurner) August 28, 2024

That's a start. Eric Holder was held in contempt of Congress over Fast & Furious. And whatever happened to that filmmaker they dragged off in the middle of the night for making the video that caused the spontaneous riots? And why did the White House whitelist Hillary Clinton's homebrew email address? The list just goes on.

You fucking clown. — BTME (@btme87) August 28, 2024

Why is it the left that always talks about the “tan suit,” but I’ve never seen anyone on the right mention it? — Michael (@wholesickcru) August 28, 2024

Was this before or after his red line retreat in Syria, and him calling ISIS the JV team? 🤡 — Wolfman Ron (@aintgoinnowhere) August 28, 2024

Fast and Furious scandal? Like your doctor, you can keep you doctor lie? Spying on a presidential candidate? Benghazi? Losing the pallets of cash in the Middle East? I could keep going — Eric Hughes (@EHughes31731) August 28, 2024

We'd forgotten about the pallets of cash flown to Iran.

Post some receipts of all the outrage. Oh that’s right, this is another made up lie by the Dems and it wasn’t a big deal at all. — TAFKA Trap (@TafkaTrap) August 28, 2024

Yea, Fast and Furious, Benghazi, Anwar Al-Awlaqi, the IRS targeting conservatives, spying on the Trump campaign, are nothing compared to wearing a tan suit. — Oliver klozoff (@oscelot15) August 28, 2024

I dunno I think gun running for cartels was a bigger scandal personally but you do you I guess — im nobody but i am someone (@transcended) August 28, 2024

David please refrain from posting if you’re going to be willfully ignorant. Drone striking a doctors without borders hospital and overseeing the biggest violation of American’s right to privacy were real things that he did — Stu Pedasso (@StuPedasso6969) August 28, 2024

Hey, turns out he did sign the Russian disinformation letter.

Read between the lines with this Dude.

He argued that just because he signed a document that Joe Biden & the entire media used to say the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation didn’t in the least mean it was Russian Disinformation. https://t.co/9bfi4MTMh2 — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) August 28, 2024

Nobody cares now nor cared then about the tan suit.

***