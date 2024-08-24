Rashida Tlaib Says It Was Racist of the DNC Not to Have a Palestinian Speaker

Back during the primaries, Kamala Harris didn't win a single vote, but a lot of people upset with "Genocide Joe Biden" wrote in "Uncommitted," hoping to send a message that he'd better change policy on the war in Gaza or risk voters staying home.

There's something called the Uncommitted National Movement, and they held a sit-in outside the Democratic National Convention demanding that they have a Palestinian American speaker. After all, they hosted the parents of a Hamas hostage. It'd be only fair for the hostage-takers to have their say:

We are waiting for a phone call from Vice President Harris and the DNC to allow a single Palestinian American speaker to address delegates from the convention stage. #LetPalestineSpeak #NotAnotherBomb pic.twitter.com/nqU7NTX2Um — Uncommitted National Movement 🌺 (@uncommittedmvmt) August 22, 2024

"They need to add someone immediately."

Quick! We need to find a Palestinian speaker who is committed to voting for Harris, is capable of condemning Hamas, has no prior history of incitement, and supports Israel’s right to exist.



No? Nothing? Then maybe the problem isn’t the DNC. — Blake Flayton (@blakeflayton) August 22, 2024

CNN asked Abbas Alawieh if he thought it was discriminatory of the DNC to exclude Palestinian American Democrats.

CNN asks @uncommittedmvmt co-founder @AZAlawieh and GA State Representative @Ruwa4Georgia if they feel the DNC’s action to exclude a Palestinian American from the stage was discriminatory. pic.twitter.com/STnrFrl6rn — Waleed Shahid 🪬 (@_waleedshahid) August 24, 2024

Discriminatory? It was downright racist, says Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

I agree. How can you support this? You should resign immediately. — אפרים (@njdevils_dude) August 24, 2024

You’re the most disgusting racist in Congress. — The Flag Guy (@TheFlagGuy_) August 24, 2024

Sadly, she's not.

Palestinine is a race now? — Bleach Demon (@ChampPackFan) August 24, 2024

Get a new schtick. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) August 24, 2024

Palestinian isn't a race, and there were Arab speakers there. Sorry you couldn't get your pro Hamas propaganda out on the national stage — Bobby Billy (@bobbyjoeybilly) August 24, 2024

No @RashidaTlaib disagreeing with someone on an issue is not always racist. — Bottomless Bot (@BotBottomless) August 24, 2024

Who are you voting for in the presidential election? — Anti War, Pro Harris (@antiwar4harris) August 24, 2024

Whowuldathunk being uncommitted to supporting the nominee at her convention would lead to not speaking at her convention? — It’s Virgo Season 🐝💛 (@DrVirgo1981) August 24, 2024

'palestinian' is not a race and the DNC is not obligated to host screeching, violent, hysterical, lunatic activists holding up signs accusing their candidate of participating in genocide. https://t.co/SnjiO0ahpf — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) August 24, 2024

Denounce Hamas. — Sr Mary L A Phant 🪷 (@sr_elephant) August 24, 2024

Says the one holding "from the river to the sea" sign — Frank Underwood (@KirkLazrus41253) August 24, 2024

It wasn’t a debate stage. Every single person on stage at ANY convention is a committed voter to the candidate. No reason to bring on someone who it not. — CrazyCanuck (@fisherctc) August 24, 2024

"Uncommitted" is still going to vote for Kamala Harris anyway, regardless.

