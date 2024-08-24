Rashida Tlaib Says It Was Racist of the DNC Not to Have a Palestinian Speaker

Jonathan Chait Says Kamala Harris Gave the Best Acceptance Speech Ever Seen
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on August 24, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Back during the primaries, Kamala Harris didn't win a single vote, but a lot of people upset with "Genocide Joe Biden" wrote in "Uncommitted," hoping to send a message that he'd better change policy on the war in Gaza or risk voters staying home.

There's something called the Uncommitted National Movement, and they held a sit-in outside the Democratic National Convention demanding that they have a Palestinian American speaker. After all, they hosted the parents of a Hamas hostage. It'd be only fair for the hostage-takers to have their say:

"They need to add someone immediately."

CNN asked Abbas Alawieh if he thought it was discriminatory of the DNC to exclude Palestinian American Democrats.

Discriminatory? It was downright racist, says Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Sadly, she's not.

"Uncommitted" is still going to vote for Kamala Harris anyway, regardless.

***

