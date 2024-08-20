Michelle Obama Has Had a 'Palpable Sense of Dread About the Future' Until Recently

Michelle Obama famously said that she was never proud of America until its citizens elected her husband president. Speaking on the second night of the Democratic National Convention, she interrupted the spontaneous joy by sharing that until recently, she's felt a "palpable sense of dread about the future." Under the Biden administration? How recently? When her husband helped kick Joe Biden off the ballot?

Advertisement

M. Obama says "until recently," she had a "deep pit" in her stomach and a "palpable sense of dread" — until their band of Democrat elites conspired to boot Crooked Joe off the ticket pic.twitter.com/fBhyQjSGOg — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 21, 2024

She knew Joe had to go — Independent Economics (@IndependentEco) August 21, 2024

“We Love Joe” sticks already obsolete. — Dad of the Desert (@DadoftheDesert) August 21, 2024

My first thought - throwing Joe under the bus. — Joann (@Noreason1912) August 21, 2024

You might have used that 'palpable sense of dread' a little earlier and come up with a new candidate legally. — Toots_Saucybottom (@TSaucybottom) August 21, 2024

That Biden leading the ticket was going to end in complete disaster. So we organised a coup to solve that dilemma. — XRPspider (@XRPspider) August 21, 2024

Her dear family friend, Joe Biden.

Why has it taken Biden, the greatest president of our times if not all time, getting kicked off the ballot for the Democrats to pivot to "joy." Instead, they had a palpable sense of dread in the pit of their stomachs.

.@MichelleObama says her parents were "suspicious of folks who took more than they needed." pic.twitter.com/64tNg2ar42 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 21, 2024

Michelle Obama demanded $65 million to write a book. https://t.co/aEuMSEyjAl — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) August 21, 2024





Michelle gets the biggest applause of the night after reminding attendees that Kamala Harris "happens to be black" pic.twitter.com/glXxitCgMu — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 21, 2024

Michelle Obama: “My girl, Kamala Harris, is more than ready for this moment. She is one of the most qualified people ever to seek the office of the presidency and she is one of the most dignified.” pic.twitter.com/01sPrIIsOY — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) August 21, 2024

Yes, the most qualified person ever.

***