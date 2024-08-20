Michelle Obama Has Had a 'Palpable Sense of Dread About the Future' Until Recently

Kamala Harris' 'Celebrity Whisperer' Plans to Harness Star Power for Campaign
Brett T.  |  11:10 PM on August 20, 2024
Democratic National Convention via AP

Michelle Obama famously said that she was never proud of America until its citizens elected her husband president. Speaking on the second night of the Democratic National Convention, she interrupted the spontaneous joy by sharing that until recently, she's felt a "palpable sense of dread about the future." Under the Biden administration? How recently? When her husband helped kick Joe Biden off the ballot?

Her dear family friend, Joe Biden.

Why has it taken Biden, the greatest president of our times if not all time, getting kicked off the ballot for the Democrats to pivot to "joy." Instead, they had a palpable sense of dread in the pit of their stomachs.

Tags: DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION MICHELLE OBAMA

