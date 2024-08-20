Kamala Harris' 'Celebrity Whisperer' Plans to Harness Star Power for Campaign
Kamala Harris Promises to Bring Down the Cost of Groceries Once She's President

Brett T.  |  10:45 PM on August 20, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

After the roll-call vote at the Democratic National Convention, nominee Kamala Harris promised the crowd that she'd bring down the cost of groceries. How? "By making sure that the markets are competitive and fair." That certainly sounds a lot different than having the FTC enforce price controls on groceries to end price gouging.

So what's stopping her as vice president?

Funny how these grocery stores became overcome with corporate greed during the Biden administration.

They've insisted since March of 2021 that this is to be referred to as the Biden-Harris administration, reflecting the role she'll play. If she can't bring down grocery prices as vice president, maybe she could suggest it to her boss.

Joe Biden couldn't do it … she's just been grinding her teeth in frustration that she could fix it all if she had his job.

It was nice that she acknowledged grocery prices; on Monday night at the DNC, the word "inflation" only came up three times:

This election is just like 2020 — keep Donald Trump out of office. That's the number one issue they have.

***

