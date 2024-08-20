Kamala Harris Promises to Bring Down the Cost of Groceries Once She's President

After the roll-call vote at the Democratic National Convention, nominee Kamala Harris promised the crowd that she'd bring down the cost of groceries. How? "By making sure that the markets are competitive and fair." That certainly sounds a lot different than having the FTC enforce price controls on groceries to end price gouging.

KAMALA: "We believe in a future where we lower the cost of living! When I am president, I will bring down the cost of groceries."



Was there something stopping her from doing that in the 3.5 years she has been in the White House? pic.twitter.com/Ssw66vzScP — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 21, 2024

So what's stopping her as vice president?

Does she need a reminder that she's already in the White House? — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 21, 2024

"Please elect me to fix all the problems I created." — Contra-Narratives (@ContraNaratives) August 21, 2024

Maybe while she is vice president she can ask Joe to bring down the price of groceries. — AaronClark (@AaronClark1837) August 21, 2024

Funny how these grocery stores became overcome with corporate greed during the Biden administration.

Gee, could you have done something sooner to help. — Jefferson17!43 (@jefferson17_43) August 21, 2024

She sounds like she is running for junior HS President. “When I am elected no more homework and free candy for all”! — John Ahmuty (@Cjcdad0925) August 21, 2024

They've insisted since March of 2021 that this is to be referred to as the Biden-Harris administration, reflecting the role she'll play. If she can't bring down grocery prices as vice president, maybe she could suggest it to her boss.

Fly back to Washington and do it now — Mama Bear 4 Trump (@93_Mama_Bear) August 21, 2024

She could have done it the last 4 years she doesn’t need another 4. — 🇺🇸 Larry 🇺🇸 (@LarryDJonesJr) August 21, 2024

You drove up the cost of groceries.



You’ve had four years to bring them down.



If you could, why didn’t you? — MsPanda007🐼 (@MsPanda007) August 21, 2024

Joe Biden couldn't do it … she's just been grinding her teeth in frustration that she could fix it all if she had his job.

It was nice that she acknowledged grocery prices; on Monday night at the DNC, the word "inflation" only came up three times:

Check the transcript. At the Democratic National Convention on day one, these were key topics and the number of times mentioned by speakers:



Border: 8 times



Crime: 6 times



Inflation: 3 times



Trump: 147 times — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) August 20, 2024

This election is just like 2020 — keep Donald Trump out of office. That's the number one issue they have.

