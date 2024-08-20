Chuck Schumer and Tim Walz Have a Dance-Off

Tim Walz is trying to fulfill his job as a hype man for Kamala Harris. Here he is emerging from backstage like a game show host.
You simply cannot trust a man who gesticulates this wildly. Freak! pic.twitter.com/9JlEk5Ha69— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 21, 2024
We can't help noticing that they misspelled "Fweedom" on their signs, and that they're waving them at a man who had police shoot people on their porches after curfew with paintballs.
Not to be outdone, Sen. Chuck Schumer showed off his moves not long after:
We regret to inform you that Chuck Schumer is dancing at the DNC. pic.twitter.com/OoZQ1f0dIB— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 21, 2024
Obviously the Dems don't drug test— Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) August 21, 2024
Or Breathalyzer for that matter
This is WAY over the top. It’s like he doesn’t know how to handle a crowd or what to do.— Sam Mitha (@MithaLaw) August 21, 2024
It's not natural, and it tries to mask that he's not genuine or honest or trustworthy— ParodyNickAdams (@parodynickadams) August 21, 2024
It's a bit much.
Tim Walz, COME ON DOWN! You're the next contestant on The Price is Right!— RealAndFabulous (@LoneStarRazor) August 21, 2024
That's called "joy."— Tricia Harris (@triciaharris) August 21, 2024
He thinks he is a rock star.— Kat Loves Dogs (@katluffyace) August 21, 2024
Does anyone have footage when he was governor, let’s see if this is new.— Creating_Bankroll (@CreatingBankrol) August 21, 2024
This isn’t Walz.— Oz (@Sir_0z) August 21, 2024
He is putting on a show or is on coke. He has never been like this.
From a Minnesotan (R)
DNC: Tim, try not to look old and feeble.— Contra-Narratives (@ContraNaratives) August 21, 2024
Tim: Say no more! pic.twitter.com/9hGQcaq5ba
I think they allocated the remainder of Sleepy Joe’s Ritalin to Tim.— Chase J. Passeri (@KingOfContent18) August 21, 2024
August 21, 2024
Ladies...— Eddie Guerra 🇺🇸 (@makiza2) August 21, 2024
This is the "man" we want involved in aggressive international negotiations.
He's just overcome by all the joy.
***
