Chuck Schumer and Tim Walz Have a Dance-Off

Tim Walz is trying to fulfill his job as a hype man for Kamala Harris. Here he is emerging from backstage like a game show host.

You simply cannot trust a man who gesticulates this wildly. Freak! pic.twitter.com/9JlEk5Ha69 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 21, 2024

We can't help noticing that they misspelled "Fweedom" on their signs, and that they're waving them at a man who had police shoot people on their porches after curfew with paintballs.

Not to be outdone, Sen. Chuck Schumer showed off his moves not long after:

We regret to inform you that Chuck Schumer is dancing at the DNC. pic.twitter.com/OoZQ1f0dIB — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 21, 2024

Obviously the Dems don't drug test

Or Breathalyzer for that matter — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) August 21, 2024

This is WAY over the top. It’s like he doesn’t know how to handle a crowd or what to do. — Sam Mitha (@MithaLaw) August 21, 2024

It's not natural, and it tries to mask that he's not genuine or honest or trustworthy — ParodyNickAdams (@parodynickadams) August 21, 2024

It's a bit much.

Tim Walz, COME ON DOWN! You're the next contestant on The Price is Right! — RealAndFabulous (@LoneStarRazor) August 21, 2024

That's called "joy." — Tricia Harris (@triciaharris) August 21, 2024

He thinks he is a rock star. — Kat Loves Dogs (@katluffyace) August 21, 2024

Does anyone have footage when he was governor, let’s see if this is new. — Creating_Bankroll (@CreatingBankrol) August 21, 2024

This isn’t Walz.



He is putting on a show or is on coke. He has never been like this.



From a Minnesotan (R) — Oz (@Sir_0z) August 21, 2024

DNC: Tim, try not to look old and feeble.



Tim: Say no more! pic.twitter.com/9hGQcaq5ba — Contra-Narratives (@ContraNaratives) August 21, 2024

I think they allocated the remainder of Sleepy Joe’s Ritalin to Tim. — Chase J. Passeri (@KingOfContent18) August 21, 2024

Ladies...

This is the "man" we want involved in aggressive international negotiations. — Eddie Guerra 🇺🇸 (@makiza2) August 21, 2024

He's just overcome by all the joy.

