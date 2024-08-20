Kamala Harris' 'Celebrity Whisperer' Plans to Harness Star Power for Campaign
Michelle Obama Has Had a 'Palpable Sense of Dread About the Future' Until...
Kamala Harris AIDE Confirms She Opposes Return to Iran Nuclear Deal
Kamala Harris Promises to Bring Down the Cost of Groceries Once She's President
Rolling Stone Lauds This Piece of Harris Campaign Merchandise as 'Genius'
Stephen King Is Apparently Getting His DNC Coverage From...Fox News?
Ohio State Representative Insists the Democrats are the PRO. LIFE. PARTY.
President Biden's Very Fine People Burn the Flag, Clash With Police
Once More for the People in the Back: There Is No 'Conservative Case'...
Horrific! So Far, Twenty-Five Abortions Have Been Performed at the DNC
AP Quietly Replaces Its Post About the Republican's Blueprint Project 2025
Is Tim Walz Ghostwriting for Jacobin Now? Trash Mag Says Socialism Isn't Borne...
WATCH 2024 Primary Results From Florida, Wyoming, and Alaska LIVE With Twitchy
Foreign Policy Genius Joe Biden Ordered U.S. Troops to Prep for Nuclear Confrontation...

Chuck Schumer and Tim Walz Have a Dance-Off

Brett T.  |  11:15 PM on August 20, 2024
Meme

Tim Walz is trying to fulfill his job as a hype man for Kamala Harris. Here he is emerging from backstage like a game show host.

Advertisement

We can't help noticing that they misspelled "Fweedom" on their signs, and that they're waving them at a man who had police shoot people on their porches after curfew with paintballs.

Not to be outdone, Sen. Chuck Schumer showed off his moves not long after:

It's a bit much.

Recommended

Rolling Stone Lauds This Piece of Harris Campaign Merchandise as 'Genius'
Brett T.
Advertisement

He's just overcome by all the joy.

***

Tags: CHUCK SCHUMER TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rolling Stone Lauds This Piece of Harris Campaign Merchandise as 'Genius'
Brett T.
Prog Stanford Prof Tries Picking Fight With Megyn Kelly Over Biden's DNC Speech and It Goes SOOO Wrong
Sam J.
AP Quietly Replaces Its Post About the Republican's Blueprint Project 2025
Brett T.
Stephen King Is Apparently Getting His DNC Coverage From...Fox News?
Amy
Michelle Obama Has Had a 'Palpable Sense of Dread About the Future' Until Recently
Brett T.
President Biden's Very Fine People Burn the Flag, Clash With Police
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rolling Stone Lauds This Piece of Harris Campaign Merchandise as 'Genius' Brett T.
Advertisement