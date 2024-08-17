ESPN Analyst Deletes 'Protect Our Daughters' Tweet Which Did Not Represent Network

Outkick reports that ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky posted a "Protect our daughters" tweet and then deleted it 46 seconds later. The post was apparently inspired by watching Olympic women's gold medalist boxer Imane Khelif do her thing. Orlovsky told Barrett Media, "When you’re an employee of a big company, your social media page doesn’t just get to be your social media page" and you have to represent the values of your employer.

Dan Orlovsky says he deleted ‘Protect Our Daughters’ tweet because it did not 'represent' ESPN.https://t.co/vDUJYulqWZ — OutKick (@Outkick) August 16, 2024

Bobby Burack pointed out some other social media posts from ESPN analysts recently:

However, Orlovsky's colleagues have posted far more egregious comments to their accounts. And those were allowed. Shall we name a few? Mark Jones works with Orlovsky. Some of Jones' most notable tweets include calling MAGA women "skanks," Gov. Ron DeSantis a member of the KKK, Stephen A. Smith a "coon," and Abraham Lincoln a "racist." Unlike Orlovsky, Jones did not have to take down his posts. Does Jones not represent ESPN? Mina Kimes, Orlovsky's co-analyst on "NFL Live," used her social media account to encourage voters to support Democrat Karen Bass for mayor of Los Angeles. Do Kimes's posts represent ESPN?

The speed with which Orlovsky deleted his tweet suggests that he knew right away he was guilty of wrongthink.

Protecting daughters isn’t a value of ESPN. Wow. — Kent Moore (@kentrmoore) August 16, 2024

...and there it is.....fraud network and people can't really do their jobs.....ESPN deserves to fully implode on itself — Bryan Tiller (@BryanTiller23) August 16, 2024

If you're scared to say "protect our daughters", then you're failing your daughters as a father pic.twitter.com/ryiNhe8u8r — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 16, 2024

What a coward submitting to the woke mob rather than standing up and defending his daughters. Shame. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) August 16, 2024

He can think it … he just can't say it.

It’s horrible how deeply anti-family propaganda has permeated our society. — Michael Cassidy ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@MichaelCassidy) August 16, 2024

What? How is that a controversial statement? — aka (@akafacehots) August 16, 2024

Orlovsky probably would have seen an outpouring of support in the replies had the post stayed up.

If you’re too scared to stand up for your own kids because it might “offend” your employer, then maybe fatherhood isn’t for you.



Protecting our daughters isn’t up for debate.



Pathetic that we’re even having this conversation. — ERIK FINMAN (@erikfinman) August 16, 2024

That’s the moment he shredded his man card and his dignity. All because he chose to be a useful idiot for ESPN.



Weak man. Simple as that. — David (@Mr_NiceGuy_007) August 16, 2024

Dan Orlovsky puts out a new tweet.



“Harm our daughters please.” — Uncommon Sense (@Uncommonsince76) August 16, 2024

Protect our daughters is not political and should not be controversial. FIGHT to protect your daughters, don't bend the knee. — Ed Renner (@Onecrazyndn) August 16, 2024

So many people are willing to compromise for so little. — Implicit Truths (@CrayCrayBlocker) August 16, 2024

Did he delete his post after thinking better of it, or did some watchdog at ESPN catch sight of it and demand that it be deleted immediately? As Outkick pointed out pretty clearly, ESPN analysts can get away with saying a lot of things on their social media feeds.

