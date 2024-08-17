Paul Krugman Looks at the Kamala Harris Price-Control Hysteria in Perspective
ESPN Analyst Deletes 'Protect Our Daughters' Tweet Which Did Not Represent Network

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on August 17, 2024
AP Photo/John Locher

Outkick reports that ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky posted a "Protect our daughters" tweet and then deleted it 46 seconds later. The post was apparently inspired by watching Olympic women's gold medalist boxer Imane Khelif do her thing. Orlovsky told Barrett Media, "When you’re an employee of a big company, your social media page doesn’t just get to be your social media page" and you have to represent the values of your employer.

Bobby Burack pointed out some other social media posts from ESPN analysts recently:

However, Orlovsky's colleagues have posted far more egregious comments to their accounts. And those were allowed.

Shall we name a few?

Mark Jones works with Orlovsky. Some of Jones' most notable tweets include calling MAGA women "skanks," Gov. Ron DeSantis a member of the KKK, Stephen A. Smith a "coon," and Abraham Lincoln a "racist."

Unlike Orlovsky, Jones did not have to take down his posts. Does Jones not represent ESPN? 

Mina Kimes, Orlovsky's co-analyst on "NFL Live," used her social media account to encourage voters to support Democrat Karen Bass for mayor of Los Angeles. Do Kimes's posts represent ESPN?

The speed with which Orlovsky deleted his tweet suggests that he knew right away he was guilty of wrongthink.

He can think it … he just can't say it.

Orlovsky probably would have seen an outpouring of support in the replies had the post stayed up.

Did he delete his post after thinking better of it, or did some watchdog at ESPN catch sight of it and demand that it be deleted immediately? As Outkick pointed out pretty clearly, ESPN analysts can get away with saying a lot of things on their social media feeds.

***

Tags: DELETED TWEET ESPN TRANSGENDER

