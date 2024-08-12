BREAKING: Donald Trump Flew in Plane Once Owned by Jeffrey Epstein

OK, this is absolutely ridiculous. The Miami Herald, which has done everything in its power to undermine Gov. Ron DeSantis, had a big scoop that MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace reported as "BREAKING" news. The Herald found that Donald Trump's campaign flew to campaign events on a private jet that was once owned by Jeffrey Epstein but is now owned by a charter company.

Former president Donald Trump's campaign flew to campaign events on a plane that was once owned by Jeffrey Epstein, according to the Miami Herald. A Trump spokesperson told the Miami Herald the campaign had no awareness that the charter plane had been owned by Mr. Epstein. pic.twitter.com/Y4Wz5nCRJg — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 12, 2024

How is this a news story? They rented the most available private jet because theirs broke down; doesn't matter who owned it — George (@BehizyTweets) August 12, 2024

You people are desperate. 😂 — The 🐰🕳️ (@TheHoleTweet) August 12, 2024

Ohhhh so now the Epstein stuff matters.



Now talk about the Epstein list! We’ll wait. pic.twitter.com/PgeEKGTDIn — Whiskey Hell (@Whiskey_Hell) August 12, 2024

Why is this news? — TXLau®a🇺🇸 (@Perfectly_Laura) August 12, 2024

Really MSNBC? This is pathetic even for your normal coverage. — Theology in FIve (@TheologyinFive) August 12, 2024

The media is more interested in the entire history of ownership of a plane that Trump chartered while his is in maintenance, than covering Epstein's client list and victims. — Kenny Howard (@God_winsforever) August 12, 2024

“Once owned”? For real this is a story? Zero journalistic integrity. — Lady Lawyer (@LadyLawyerUSA) August 12, 2024

Why is this news? It was a chartered plane for crying out loud lol 😂 — MsChievous (@Wonderer_0000) August 12, 2024

LOL, they are grasping at anything to avoid talking with Kamala on record. — EricStoner (@TesterTwitt) August 12, 2024

You're trying so hard it's pathetic — 🇺🇲 𝑽𝑨𝑵 𝑫𝑼𝑻𝑪𝑯 🇺🇲 (@FrankVanDutch) August 12, 2024

OMG who cares? Concentrate on making Kamala do a damn interview. — Bluesteel (@Backtheblue911) August 12, 2024

This is MSNBC right now.... pic.twitter.com/JJEKGrTHzU — Peace (@Necr0n_99) August 12, 2024

Any chance you might investigate the client list? — Molly 🇺🇸 🇮🇪 🇮🇱 (@Molly03080580) August 12, 2024

So the Miami Herald comes up with an absolutely desperate hit piece on Trump and Wallace picks it up and reports it like World War III has been declared.

This is not news. The Trump campaign chartered a plane.

Kamala's Wins is on it:

BREAKING: The Miami Herald has confirmed that Donald Trump and his campaign have been using Jeffrey Epstein’s plane. This is repulsive. — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) August 12, 2024





