BREAKING: Donald Trump Flew in Plane Once Owned by Jeffrey Epstein

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on August 12, 2024
Journalism meme

OK, this is absolutely ridiculous. The Miami Herald, which has done everything in its power to undermine Gov. Ron DeSantis, had a big scoop that MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace reported as "BREAKING" news. The Herald found that Donald Trump's campaign flew to campaign events on a private jet that was once owned by Jeffrey Epstein but is now owned by a charter company.

Seriously.

So the Miami Herald comes up with an absolutely desperate hit piece on Trump and Wallace picks it up and reports it like World War III has been declared. 

This is not news. The Trump campaign chartered a plane.

***

Kamala's Wins is on it:


***

