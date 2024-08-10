Brian Stelter: Kamala Harris Worked at McDonald's While Donald Trump Did Not

Snopes Unsure if Huge Crowds for Kamala Harris Don't Cast Reflections
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on August 10, 2024
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

We guess the Democrats are trying to show how Kamala Harris was just a regular girl who somehow climbed the ladders of power despite centuries of institutional racism. 

Two things about livable wages. First, no one is expected to buy a house and raise a family working part-time at McDonald's. Second, California now forces fast food joints (except Panera) to pay $20-an-hour minimum. That seems like a pretty high wage for an entry-level job requiring no skills and no experience.

The Harris campaign also has a new spot out, and Brian Stelter noted that Harris worked at McDonald's, which was "yet another biographical contrast to Trump."

Snopes Unsure if Huge Crowds for Kamala Harris Don't Cast Reflections
Brett T.
Yet another biographical contrast to Trump.

No, you don't want to hear everything.

We know it's still the honeymoon period, but Harris does have a three-and-a-half-year record as vice president, and we'd like to hear some journalists ask about that. She's on the campaign trail promising to do what Joe Biden promised to do, which was left over from what Barack Obama promised to do.

Tags: BRIAN STELTER DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS MCDONALDS

