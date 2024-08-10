Brian Stelter: Kamala Harris Worked at McDonald's While Donald Trump Did Not

We guess the Democrats are trying to show how Kamala Harris was just a regular girl who somehow climbed the ladders of power despite centuries of institutional racism.

When she was a student, @KamalaHarris used to work at McDonald’s.



She understands that working people deserve livable wages and a safe work environment. pic.twitter.com/QA7IQJTicA — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) August 10, 2024

Two things about livable wages. First, no one is expected to buy a house and raise a family working part-time at McDonald's. Second, California now forces fast food joints (except Panera) to pay $20-an-hour minimum. That seems like a pretty high wage for an entry-level job requiring no skills and no experience.

The Harris campaign also has a new spot out, and Brian Stelter noted that Harris worked at McDonald's, which was "yet another biographical contrast to Trump."

Kamala Harris "worked at McDonald's while she got her degree." I bet this is new info to the vast majority of Americans. And yet another biographical contrast to Trump https://t.co/xbqlnNqTT9 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 9, 2024

JD Vance joined the Marines and saw combat. But, McDonald’s is pretty tough too I guess https://t.co/utt8OsSysZ — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 10, 2024

That's the spirit — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 9, 2024

So, you’re just a campaign spokesman now? — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 10, 2024

When JD Vance worked his way out of poverty to go to Yale, he was deemed by Tim Walz as not a real hillbilly.



Kamala Harris, who went to prestigious schools and came from a well-to-do family, worked briefly at McDonalds so she’s heroic.



See how this works? https://t.co/FD3KGWfpLM — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 9, 2024

She's collected a government paycheck since. Never created a thing. — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) August 9, 2024

Yet another biographical contrast to Trump.

No one thinks she is working class asshat. Good for her, but she ain't working class. — Chuck (@SilverBulletLLC) August 9, 2024

She came from a well-to-do family. Just stop it. You look like another one of the media fools. — CommonSenseIsn'tCommonAnymore (@DCFanFirst) August 9, 2024

Is the Harris campaign paying you? — Dronetek Media (@TheDronetek) August 9, 2024

I think the nuance here is that Harris no longer cares (if she ever did) about that particular economic class, which she was briefly a part of, and Trump, who was never a part of it, actually does care. The question then is: how many voters can recognize this nuance? — Andrew Tavani (@andrewtavani) August 9, 2024

That's cool. She was able to earn spending/party money for herself. She took care of her . Donald Trump manages an empire that takes care of thousands. Important biographical contrast. — Informed Sceptic (@Rob_AtoZ) August 10, 2024

So when's the Mayor Will Brown affair who then appointed her to the $400,000 a year job article?

- If we're doing her timeline of employment "accomplishments?" — Constance Underfoot (@ConstanceProse) August 10, 2024

You know, she sat for an interview we probably know some of these fun facts — Jason (@jray129) August 9, 2024

Tell us more about her ascent to power. I mean, I want to hear everything. — jollyraptor (@jollier_raptor) August 9, 2024

No, you don't want to hear everything.

JD Vance served his country as a US Marine and deployed to Iraq for GI Bill Benefits. Kamala Harris grew up in an affluent family and briefly worked at McDonalds. Have you ever once mentioned JD Vance's service in a positive light or thanked him for it? — Jeff Wright (@1991Wolfpack) August 10, 2024

1/8 Americans have worked therehttps://t.co/TJBGMP2oBs — Sisyphus (@PoliSisyphus) August 9, 2024

Her only private sector job was McDonald’s? — Sunburner (@SunburnerDeFi) August 9, 2024

If she can't fix the ice cream machine, how can she fix the economy? — Jonny Offenmad (@Offenmad) August 9, 2024

Meanwhile in California fast food restaurants are laying off vast amounts of employees, raising prices, and cutting off any hope of overtime…replacing Kamala’s day by day you Democrat toad spox hole. — TopSecretK9 (@TopIsMyNamek9) August 10, 2024

None of these ads excuse or explain her failed last 3.5 years — EagleEye (@USEagleEye) August 10, 2024

We know it's still the honeymoon period, but Harris does have a three-and-a-half-year record as vice president, and we'd like to hear some journalists ask about that. She's on the campaign trail promising to do what Joe Biden promised to do, which was left over from what Barack Obama promised to do.

***