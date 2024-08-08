CNN's Jake Tapper Asks How Much Nancy Pelosi Blames Trump for Attack on Her Husband

We guess Nancy Pelosi has a new book to sell, "The Art of Power," as CNN introduces her as an author now. We still don't know much about the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, but CNN's Jake Tapper has a feeling that the rhetoric coming from President Donald Trump someone inspired the attacker. Tapper doesn't ask, "Do you hold Trump responsible for the attack" — he asks, "How much do you hold Trump responsible."
CNN’s @jaketapper to @SpeakerPelosi: “How much do you hold Trump responsible for the attack on [your husband]?” pic.twitter.com/z4u6VHouQl— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 8, 2024
Is Jake serious?— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) August 8, 2024
If Trump is responsible for Paul Pelosi, Nancy is responsible for the attempted assassination of Trump, along with a lot of other Democrats.— Jimni38 (@Jimni38) August 8, 2024
Hey @jaketapper how much do you blame the vile, leftists & you & your msm asshats for the Hitler, Democracy will end, we will not have a country, dictator on day one bullshit propaganda that nearly got President Trump assassinated by a un-hinged leftist..— Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) August 8, 2024
The attempted assassination of Trump is old news. We don't talk about it anymore.
That's a garbage question, Jake.— Skid Willie (@SkidWillie) August 8, 2024
The CNN ticker reads “He also attacked Kamala Harris and her running mate… during a press conference…” ATTACKED?! This is the exact rhetoric that causes inflammatory responses. CNN should be held accountable. @CNN— Ashley (@Ashley__USA) August 8, 2024
These people are mindless.— Kerri Mcmanis (@kerri_mcmanis) August 8, 2024
So does that mean she’s responsible for assassination attempt— Magnolia (@MagnoliaHenry18) August 8, 2024
"Mr Trump, how much do you hold Pelosi responsible for the assassination attempt on your life ?"— Mostly peaceful blob (@Bloobeker) August 8, 2024
Can't wait for Tapper to ask this question to Trump
B.S. question. He should have asked: is there any reason known to you why X attacked your husband?— Counsel (@certdenied) August 8, 2024
We'll actually give Pelosi some credit here for sidestepping such a stupid question.
***
