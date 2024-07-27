Pramila Jayapal Terrified That Donald Trump Told People They Wouldn’t Have to Vote in Four Years

Acyn is the senior digital editor — editor being the operative word — for the Democrat site MeidasTouch. If this editor is correct, he followed in the footsteps of Aaron Rupar, whose penchant for editing videos out of context earned him his own entry into the Urban Dictionary.

On Friday, Acyn posted this clip from Donald Trump speaking at Turning Point Action, telling Christians they wouldn't have to vote again in four years.

Trump: You have to get out and vote. You won’t have to do it anymore. Four years, it will be fixed, it will be fine. You won’t have to vote anymore.. In four years, you won’t have to vote again. pic.twitter.com/DBGcBr3Wht — Acyn (@Acyn) July 27, 2024

Love or hate the guy, threatening to end future elections is scary AF. pic.twitter.com/l37Rpt6Iqg — Sean Sweeney (@seandsweeney) July 27, 2024

Rep. Pramila Jayapal called Trump's words terrifying.

This. Is. Terrifying. We cannot let this be the case. https://t.co/5QKCjqAEeJ — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) July 27, 2024

Yes, we've been assured that democracy is at stake (by the party that just coronated Kamala Harris without one vote) and if Trump is elected in 2024, it will be the last election America ever has.

The whole video shows that Trump was speaking directly to Christians who tend to sit out elections. He says they can't do that this time, just this once, because Trump's margin of victory has to be so great as to debunk any accusation of rigging or election interference.

When he said about voting, "we'll have it fixed so good you're not gonna have to vote," he was expanding on his promise of election reforms, including one-day voting, paper ballots (which Kamala Harris argued for), proof of citizenship, and valid voter ID. In other words, they're going to try to cheat, so Christians need to turn out in numbers in 2024.

Isn’t that what the Dems just did though? Give us an appointed candidate and not someone the people elected? — FTouhami (@lasfarishtas) July 27, 2024

Your stupidity is terrifying. This was obviously a joke about low propensity voters and the importance of 2024. — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) July 27, 2024

Exactly … Trump has to win so big that they can't cheat.

It isn't 'the case'. It's selective editing to manipulate what he actually said. Find and listen to his Actual speech. — Louise Perugini (@LouisePerugini) July 27, 2024

Context matters. — Pure Pressure (@YouKno_ImHim) July 27, 2024

He said the elections will be fixed against rigging and cheating. — juan Suarez (@JuanSuarez112) July 27, 2024

Explain again how Kamala won the primaries to get delegate votes? — Ray (@CRYPTOandMAGA) July 27, 2024

I took this as him encouraging Christians that normally do not vote, to go out and vote this election so that he can fix the nation and after this vote they won’t have to worry about voting because the country will be on the right track — Phil Allen (@Phil_Allen19) July 27, 2024

You took it correctly.

CBS News has picked up on the story now:

Former President Donald Trump told attendees at a conservative Christian event on Friday night that they "won't have to vote anymore" if he is elected into office in November. https://t.co/zvlt6NSeTe — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 27, 2024

CBS News reported:

Former President Donald Trump told attendees at a conservative Christian event on Friday night that they "won't have to vote anymore" if he is elected into office in November. He implored Christians to save America by voting "just this time," so that he can win the presidential election in a landslide "that's too big to rig." … On social media, there were some calls of alarm in response to Trump's comments, expressing concern that they alluded to authoritarianism and could be interpreted as an indication that he would not leave office if he wins the election. "Democracy is in danger. This is not a drill," posted Allison Gill, who co-hosts the podcast "Jack", along with an image displaying Trump's message to Christians.

He is asking Christians, whom historically 30-40% do not vote in federal elections to vote for him.



