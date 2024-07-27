Pramila Jayapal Terrified That Donald Trump Told People They Wouldn’t Have to Vote in Four Years

Media Who TOTALLY Wouldn't Lie to You Insist Trump Will Replace JD Vance...
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on July 27, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Acyn is the senior digital editor — editor being the operative word — for the Democrat site MeidasTouch. If this editor is correct, he followed in the footsteps of Aaron Rupar, whose penchant for editing videos out of context earned him his own entry into the Urban Dictionary.

On Friday, Acyn posted this clip from Donald Trump speaking at Turning Point Action, telling Christians they wouldn't have to vote again in four years.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal called Trump's words terrifying.

Yes, we've been assured that democracy is at stake (by the party that just coronated Kamala Harris without one vote) and if Trump is elected in 2024, it will be the last election America ever has.

The whole video shows that Trump was speaking directly to Christians who tend to sit out elections. He says they can't do that this time, just this once, because Trump's margin of victory has to be so great as to debunk any accusation of rigging or election interference.

When he said about voting, "we'll have it fixed so good you're not gonna have to vote," he was expanding on his promise of election reforms, including one-day voting, paper ballots (which Kamala Harris argued for), proof of citizenship, and valid voter ID. In other words, they're going to try to cheat, so Christians need to turn out in numbers in 2024.

Exactly … Trump has to win so big that they can't cheat.

You took it correctly.

She's not bright.

Acyn doesn't do "full video."

***

Update:

CBS News has picked up on the story now:

CBS News reported:

Former President Donald Trump told attendees at a conservative Christian event on Friday night that they "won't have to vote anymore" if he is elected into office in November. He implored Christians to save America by voting "just this time," so that he can win the presidential election in a landslide "that's too big to rig."

On social media, there were some calls of alarm in response to Trump's comments, expressing concern that they alluded to authoritarianism and could be interpreted as an indication that he would not leave office if he wins the election.

"Democracy is in danger. This is not a drill," posted Allison Gill, who co-hosts the podcast "Jack", along with an image displaying Trump's message to Christians.

But there was that one tweet …

***

Tags: CHRISTIANS DONALD TRUMP VOTE PRAMILA JAYAPAL

