Meta (Facebook) Scientist Calls X a Propaganda Machine

Actually, it was Anonymous that called X a $44 billion propaganda machine. However, that line was picked up and retweeted by Yann LeCun of Meta, i.e., Facebook.

Advertisement

X is a $44 billion propaganda machine. Yet it attempts to disguise itself as a defender of unfettered free speech, a source of factual information, and a substitute for professional journalism. https://t.co/Uv3XQmBv3k — Yann LeCun (@ylecun) July 21, 2024

Says a Facebook offical... — Björn 🌍🌏🌎 (@BCsickel) July 21, 2024

Straight from a Facebook mouthpiece — AJ (@alojoh) July 21, 2024

X is not perfect obviously. But no media is.



Elon wrote in his letter that he saw potential in Twitter to be the platform for free speech. If you dont think he has achieved that, that's fine.



But it's pretty silly to say that he bought it in order to make propaganda for Trump. — Jonatan Pallesen (@jonatanpallesen) July 21, 2024

Musk was hardly MAGA a few years ago when he voted for Joe Biden.

Then why are you posting on this propaganda machine? Go back to your “Meta”. — Tesla and Doge (@TeslaAndDoge) July 21, 2024

Facebook cancelled my account, without notice or recourse, because I posted what is now proven as correct scientific facts about COVID.



Don't talk about propaganda when your own organization thrives on it. https://t.co/X0DPhMkvFS — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) July 21, 2024

To say that this is the reason that Elon bought the platform is either being intellectually dishonest or you are just not paying attention (or you are paying attention but clouded by your ideology) — Dan 🇺🇸 (@KettlebellDan) July 21, 2024

X is the least censored mainstream social media platform. How does that make it a propaganda machine? — Fahad (@FahadHandle) July 21, 2024

And it's still censored.

Your website banned people for correctly stating that mRNA shots don't work to stop the sniffles. — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) July 21, 2024

If X is a $44 billion propaganda machine. What is Facebook? And what is the mainstream media?



A trillion dollar propaganda machine.



$44B seems very small and yet the impact of HUGE. I wonder why — Couch Investor🛋️ (@Couch_Investor) July 21, 2024

X is an information machine



It's a network for publishing real time information, fast



How you interpret that information is contextual and subjective



For example: from the way you phrased this, I can tell you're salty — mert | helius | hSOL (@0xMert_) July 22, 2024

If it is a propaganda machine, why do you use it. — Marius Schober (@mariusschober) July 21, 2024

How did this post even make it through the algorithm?

Advertisement

It's a flawed statement. X may be incorrect on many levels. But it's still 10 billion times better than Meta's platforms. — FoF (@rebooted_ipynb) July 21, 2024

RIP: irony — Creative AIgency (Kevin K. Shah) (@CreativeAIgency) July 21, 2024

Is it possible that you just don’t like what the majority of people are saying?



Twitter & Facebook literally censored Pro-Trump material, and anti-establishment media; now you’re seeing more of what was always there. — Zac Small (@ZacSmall_) July 21, 2024

Trump was banned from Twitter and even when his account was reinstated, he still doesn't post to it.

Meta literally interfered with the US elections — Ava in Africa (@AvainAfrica) July 21, 2024

And yet here you are. — Thomas Hawk (@thomashawk) July 21, 2024

As someone said above, the pro-Trump content was always there … it was just censored and shadowbanned under Twitter 1.0. Facebook really has no room to talk when it comes to election interference.

***