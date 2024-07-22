Meta (Facebook) Scientist Calls X a Propaganda Machine

Benjamin Netanyahu Arrives in US and There's No One There to Greet Him
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on July 22, 2024
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File

Actually, it was Anonymous that called X a $44 billion propaganda machine. However, that line was picked up and retweeted by Yann LeCun of Meta, i.e., Facebook. 

Musk was hardly MAGA a few years ago when he voted for Joe Biden.

And it's still censored.

How did this post even make it through the algorithm?

Trump was banned from Twitter and even when his account was reinstated, he still doesn't post to it.

As someone said above, the pro-Trump content was always there … it was just censored and shadowbanned under Twitter 1.0. Facebook really has no room to talk when it comes to election interference.

***

