Meta (Facebook) Scientist Calls X a Propaganda Machine

Actually, it was Anonymous that called X a $44 billion propaganda machine. However, that line was picked up and retweeted by Yann LeCun of Meta, i.e., Facebook.
X is a $44 billion propaganda machine. Yet it attempts to disguise itself as a defender of unfettered free speech, a source of factual information, and a substitute for professional journalism. https://t.co/Uv3XQmBv3k— Yann LeCun (@ylecun) July 21, 2024
Says a Facebook offical...— Björn 🌍🌏🌎 (@BCsickel) July 21, 2024
Straight from a Facebook mouthpiece— AJ (@alojoh) July 21, 2024
X is not perfect obviously. But no media is.— Jonatan Pallesen (@jonatanpallesen) July 21, 2024
Elon wrote in his letter that he saw potential in Twitter to be the platform for free speech. If you dont think he has achieved that, that's fine.
But it's pretty silly to say that he bought it in order to make propaganda for Trump.
Musk was hardly MAGA a few years ago when he voted for Joe Biden.
Then why are you posting on this propaganda machine? Go back to your “Meta”.— Tesla and Doge (@TeslaAndDoge) July 21, 2024
Facebook cancelled my account, without notice or recourse, because I posted what is now proven as correct scientific facts about COVID.— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) July 21, 2024
Don't talk about propaganda when your own organization thrives on it. https://t.co/X0DPhMkvFS
To say that this is the reason that Elon bought the platform is either being intellectually dishonest or you are just not paying attention (or you are paying attention but clouded by your ideology)— Dan 🇺🇸 (@KettlebellDan) July 21, 2024
X is the least censored mainstream social media platform. How does that make it a propaganda machine?— Fahad (@FahadHandle) July 21, 2024
And it's still censored.
Your website banned people for correctly stating that mRNA shots don't work to stop the sniffles.— Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) July 21, 2024
If X is a $44 billion propaganda machine. What is Facebook? And what is the mainstream media?— Couch Investor🛋️ (@Couch_Investor) July 21, 2024
A trillion dollar propaganda machine.
$44B seems very small and yet the impact of HUGE. I wonder why
X is an information machine— mert | helius | hSOL (@0xMert_) July 22, 2024
It's a network for publishing real time information, fast
How you interpret that information is contextual and subjective
For example: from the way you phrased this, I can tell you're salty
If it is a propaganda machine, why do you use it.— Marius Schober (@mariusschober) July 21, 2024
How did this post even make it through the algorithm?
It's a flawed statement. X may be incorrect on many levels. But it's still 10 billion times better than Meta's platforms.— FoF (@rebooted_ipynb) July 21, 2024
RIP: irony— Creative AIgency (Kevin K. Shah) (@CreativeAIgency) July 21, 2024
Is it possible that you just don’t like what the majority of people are saying?— Zac Small (@ZacSmall_) July 21, 2024
Twitter & Facebook literally censored Pro-Trump material, and anti-establishment media; now you’re seeing more of what was always there.
Trump was banned from Twitter and even when his account was reinstated, he still doesn't post to it.
Meta literally interfered with the US elections— Ava in Africa (@AvainAfrica) July 21, 2024
And yet here you are.— Thomas Hawk (@thomashawk) July 21, 2024
As someone said above, the pro-Trump content was always there … it was just censored and shadowbanned under Twitter 1.0. Facebook really has no room to talk when it comes to election interference.
***
