George Takei: Harris Was a ‘DEI’ HIRE but Her Picking a Straight White...
The Atlantic: Trump Allies Now Rethinking J.D. Vance Pick
Director Cheatle was an Utter Disaster Today and She Owes it to the...
UNHINGED: Randi Weingarten Is BIG MAD That School Choice Champions Are Winning
Never Let a Crisis Go to Waste: Shameless Democrats Use Secret Service Hearing...
Sen. Josh Hawley: Whistleblower Says Agent Abandoned Roof Because of 'Hot Weather'
WATCH: Kamala Harris Says Government Should 'Educate' Americans on Eating, Including Banni...
'Digital Coup'? @JoeBiden's Account Has Undergone an Overhaul (Is Joe Aware of This?)
'We Should Have That Conversation': Kamala Harris Open to Letting Criminals Like the...
WATCH: CNN Commentator Says It's Risky to Make Josh Shapiro Kamala's VP Because...
Julie Kelly Notes Secret Service Director's Admission About What Isn't Available Sounds Fa...
'COMPLETELY Unqualified': Tulsi Gabbard Decimates Kamala Harris (AGAIN) and Dem Elites in...
Flashback: Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris Wanted to 'Reimagine' Public Safety (WATCH...
Take a SEAT, Scolds, I'll Call What's Happening with Biden a Coup If...

Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Won’t Be Lectured About Democracy by Extreme MAGA Republicans

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on July 22, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Our own Sam Janney published a VIP post earlier informing Stephen Hayes and other scolds on the right not to call what's happening on the Democrat side of the aisle a "coup." Replacing Biden before the Democratic National Convention is not "a coup," he scolded, pointing especially at those Republicans who have downplayed January 6.

Advertisement

A lot of Democrats who voted for President Joe Biden during the primaries (not that there was a choice) feel this is very much not like democracy. The candidate they voted for has been forced out by the power players in D.C.

Jeffries made it clear Sunday that he will not be lectured about Democracy by "extreme MAGA Republicans" (the only kind of Republicans who exist in his mind).


Jeffries, along with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, reportedly met with Biden in person to let him know he had no path to victory.

The party that refused to allow any other candidates or debates.

Recommended

The Atlantic: Trump Allies Now Rethinking J.D. Vance Pick
Brett T.
Advertisement

The establishment has already selected Vice President Kamala Harris.

Advertisement

Just a week ago Biden said he'd be on the November ballot unless he were hit by a train. He tweeted all week that he was the nominee. His lackeys like Andrew Bates denied reports that Biden would be dropping out Sunday and said that Biden was the nominee.

Biden was hit by a train, and Jeffries was on it along with Pelosi and Schumer.

***

 

Tags: COUP DEMOCRACY HAKEEM JEFFRIES JOE BIDEN NOMINEE MAGA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Atlantic: Trump Allies Now Rethinking J.D. Vance Pick
Brett T.
UNHINGED: Randi Weingarten Is BIG MAD That School Choice Champions Are Winning
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Sen. Josh Hawley: Whistleblower Says Agent Abandoned Roof Because of 'Hot Weather'
Brett T.
Oversight Project's Assassination Information DROP Thread Tracking Thomas Crooks Is DAMNING If True
Sam J.
WATCH: Kamala Harris Says Government Should 'Educate' Americans on Eating, Including Banning Red Meat
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Atlantic: Trump Allies Now Rethinking J.D. Vance Pick Brett T.
Advertisement