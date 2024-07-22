Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Won’t Be Lectured About Democracy by Extreme MAGA Republicans

Our own Sam Janney published a VIP post earlier informing Stephen Hayes and other scolds on the right not to call what's happening on the Democrat side of the aisle a "coup." Replacing Biden before the Democratic National Convention is not "a coup," he scolded, pointing especially at those Republicans who have downplayed January 6.

A lot of Democrats who voted for President Joe Biden during the primaries (not that there was a choice) feel this is very much not like democracy. The candidate they voted for has been forced out by the power players in D.C.

Jeffries made it clear Sunday that he will not be lectured about Democracy by "extreme MAGA Republicans" (the only kind of Republicans who exist in his mind).

We will not be lectured by extreme MAGA Republicans about democracy. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) July 21, 2024

Rich coming from the guy whose party just removed voters from the process of picking their nominee https://t.co/dmmtwj1BVD — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 22, 2024





Jeffries, along with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, reportedly met with Biden in person to let him know he had no path to victory.

Election Denier Hakeem Jeffries refuses to address his complicity in the coup by Democrat elites that forced Biden off the party's ticket. Not good! pic.twitter.com/rY91rdCKpD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 22, 2024

The "party of democracy" — Johannes Walter Reich (@johanneswreich) July 22, 2024

The party that refused to allow any other candidates or debates.

Says the minority leader in the House who just took part in a coup! We must save our Republic from the likes of you! — Joyreaper (@joyreaper) July 21, 2024

We will not be lectured by Hakeem Jeffries who wrongly says America is a democracy. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 21, 2024

We will not be lectured by the party that arrests and attempts assassinations of political opponents.



Now, that’s extreme to me. — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) July 21, 2024

It’s hilarious that you can’t come up with a single successful Democrat policy so you have to post this nonsense — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) July 21, 2024

We will not be lectured by extreme radicals who don't know what a constitutional republic is — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) July 21, 2024

We will not be lectured by Democrat leaders who are trying to subvert their voters and handpick their party's nominee. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) July 21, 2024

Then stop threatening it — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 21, 2024

You’re about to have a brokered convention in which millions of primary votes will be tossed in the trash. I suggest you not say too much about “democracy’. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) July 21, 2024

The establishment has already selected Vice President Kamala Harris.

More nonsense babble from Dollar Tree Obama! — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) July 21, 2024

Anyone who has spent 10 minutes working in the theatre knows the guy is "acting". — Barron4WA (@Barron4WA) July 22, 2024

This guy is a complete liar and hack — Marc Alan (@GMark1961) July 22, 2024

Let’s face it. The Democrats are pulling a first time coup in American history. The entire leadership is complicit. Insurrectionists!!! — Jack Bowers (@robpgole) July 22, 2024

Just a week ago Biden said he'd be on the November ballot unless he were hit by a train. He tweeted all week that he was the nominee. His lackeys like Andrew Bates denied reports that Biden would be dropping out Sunday and said that Biden was the nominee.

Biden was hit by a train, and Jeffries was on it along with Pelosi and Schumer.

