CNN Fact-Checker Gives Some Context About Alleged Illegal Alien Murderer

Victor Antonio Martinez Hernandez, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador, was wanted for murder in his home country, so of course he took up President Joe Biden's invitation to surge to the border and seek amnesty in the United States. While in the States, he was arrested for the rape and murder of Rachel Morin, a mother of five who had been hiking.

On the second night of the Republican National Convention, Morin's brother spoke. "Rachel, a joyful, accomplished athlete and mother of five, was raped and murdered by a suspected illegal immigrant" he said. "Open borders are often portrayed as compassionate and virtuous, but there is nothing compassionate about allowing violent criminals into our country and robbing children of their mother."

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale, who has been on an extended vacation away from social media, was there to fact-check Morin and let us know that Hernandez had been expelled three times in 2023 before succeeding on his fourth attempt.

Rachel Morin's killer was expelled from the US border on three entry attempts in 2023 before he succeeded in entering on a fourth attempt. I guess fair game to attack the Biden administration for the success on the fourth try, but there's some context. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 19, 2024

"There's some context."

Can we use context on the other fact checks? — West Village Guy (@VillageWest14) July 19, 2024

Always context 😂 — Rangoon (@JBWilli29242177) July 19, 2024

So fact check, true. Now let’s hear about injecting bleach. — Matt Wright (@mattwr) July 20, 2024

Hi Daniel, would you care to fact check this pic.twitter.com/1fpITx3Xms — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) July 20, 2024

Fact check: illegal killed Rachel Morin



True — fred (@Fredinyahead) July 19, 2024

"I guess fair game to attack the Biden administration for the success on the fourth try, "



Who else is responsible for preventing illegal aliens from entering the US, Daniel? — Truth Matters (@truthmattersfa) July 19, 2024

What context? Biden invited him here and then let him in, he committed murder. Another American is dead as a result of Biden’s failed policies. Pretty simple, unless you are a Biden apologist. — Captain Yossarian (@CptYossarian01) July 20, 2024

So your "context" is that America is such an inviting target for illegals that they're motivated to make multiple failed attempts to gain entry into the US, and also allowed to do so.



And yet you think that your added context version is... better for Biden, don't you? — Brooklyn (@BrooklynBlvd1) July 20, 2024

Danny’s got time to wag his finger at a true statement about a woman’s killer being let into the interior by the Biden administration, but is back sipping a drink in the beach when Biden tells the “inject bleach” lie for the umpteenth time. https://t.co/gIoYG4vTxJ — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 20, 2024

Biden is still running on the injecting bleach hoax, the very fine people hoax, and lying about where his son died and where his uncle was shot down and eaten by cannibals. But it was good to get some context around that rape and murder — it doesn't seem so bad now.

