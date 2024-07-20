CNN Fact-Checker Gives Some Context About Alleged Illegal Alien Murderer

BREAKING: Report Claims That the Director of the Secret Service Will Resign Monday
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on July 20, 2024
Meme

Victor Antonio Martinez Hernandez, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador, was wanted for murder in his home country, so of course he took up President Joe Biden's invitation to surge to the border and seek amnesty in the United States. While in the States, he was arrested for the rape and murder of Rachel Morin, a mother of five who had been hiking. 

On the second night of the Republican National Convention, Morin's brother spoke. "Rachel, a joyful, accomplished athlete and mother of five, was raped and murdered by a suspected illegal immigrant" he said. "Open borders are often portrayed as compassionate and virtuous, but there is nothing compassionate about allowing violent criminals into our country and robbing children of their mother."

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale, who has been on an extended vacation away from social media, was there to fact-check Morin and let us know that Hernandez had been expelled three times in 2023 before succeeding on his fourth attempt.

"There's some context."

Biden is still running on the injecting bleach hoax, the very fine people hoax, and lying about where his son died and where his uncle was shot down and eaten by cannibals. But it was good to get some context around that rape and murder — it doesn't seem so bad now.

***

