Inflation Is Awful, and the Media Want You to Know Drag Queens Are...
Sean Davis Has a LONG List of Still Unanswered Questions About the Assassination...
Biden's Latest Campaign Email Continues Dangerous Rhetoric, Calls Trump a Threat to Our...
Rep. Zoe Lofgren Attempts to Honor Sheila Jackson Lee But Other Democrats Lose...
Here's the Headline 14 Years After Biden and Dems Hailed Obama Signing the...
Jonah Goldberg Ratio'd Into ORBIT for Lame Attempt to Justify Biden Not Resigning...
Breaking: Israel Retaliates for Houthi Drone Strike
In the Latest Attempt to Gaslight His Staff, Biden Instructs Them Not to...
Looks Like the Biden Campaign Found a Celeb Fundraising Replacement for George Clooney
NY Times Seems to Hope Everybody's Forgotten About the 'Cheap Fakes' Cover Dems/Media...
Joe Biden's Account Trying to Debunk Trump's Speech 24 Hours Later Is a...
Sen. Josh Hawley Found Out What It Took to Draw Attention From Authorities...
WATCH: ‘Man’ Who Let Joe Biden Creep on His Daughter Goes the Full...
Now, It's Personal: Rachel Maddow Smears J.R.R. Tolkien and Lord of the Rings...

Bill and Hillary Clinton Have Been 'Privately' Supportive of Joe Biden Staying in the Race

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on July 20, 2024
Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP, File

A lot of big names in the Democrat Party have come out recently to ask President Joe Biden to step down from the 2024 election: Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Barack Obama, Extreme Hakeem Jeffries, and then there was that op-ed by Biden fundraiser George Clooney. Obama has apparently admitted the video of him leading Biden off the stage at a fundraiser wasn't a "cheap fake." Obama has been at recent Biden fundraisers, along with former President Bill Clinton, who we hear is "privately" supporting Biden's 2024 run, along with Hillary.

Advertisement

Offered to help however they can? So Hillary was behind the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania?

We're ridin' with Biden and support the Clintons in their effort to keep donors from fleeing a sinking ship.

Right?

Recommended

Rep. Zoe Lofgren Attempts to Honor Sheila Jackson Lee But Other Democrats Lose their Minds on Her
justmindy
Advertisement


Advertisement

Obviously. Not one of these people cares that Biden is mentally unfit to run the country; they just don't want Donald Trump to win. The last thing Hillary would want is for Kamala Harris to be the first woman president … that was her destiny.

***

Tags: BILL CLINTON ELECTION HILLARY CLINTON JOE BIDEN

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Zoe Lofgren Attempts to Honor Sheila Jackson Lee But Other Democrats Lose their Minds on Her
justmindy
Sean Davis Has a LONG List of Still Unanswered Questions About the Assassination Attempt on Trump
Doug P.
Jonah Goldberg Ratio'd Into ORBIT for Lame Attempt to Justify Biden Not Resigning As POTUS
Amy Curtis
Biden's Latest Campaign Email Continues Dangerous Rhetoric, Calls Trump a Threat to Our Freedoms (Again)
Amy Curtis
Here's the Headline 14 Years After Biden and Dems Hailed Obama Signing the 'Affordable Care Act'
Doug P.
Breaking: Israel Retaliates for Houthi Drone Strike
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rep. Zoe Lofgren Attempts to Honor Sheila Jackson Lee But Other Democrats Lose their Minds on Her justmindy
Advertisement