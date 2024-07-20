Bill and Hillary Clinton Have Been 'Privately' Supportive of Joe Biden Staying in the Race

A lot of big names in the Democrat Party have come out recently to ask President Joe Biden to step down from the 2024 election: Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Barack Obama, Extreme Hakeem Jeffries, and then there was that op-ed by Biden fundraiser George Clooney. Obama has apparently admitted the video of him leading Biden off the stage at a fundraiser wasn't a "cheap fake." Obama has been at recent Biden fundraisers, along with former President Bill Clinton, who we hear is "privately" supporting Biden's 2024 run, along with Hillary.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have privately been supportive of President Biden's decision to stay in the race and have been actively encouraging donors to stay with him, according to two people familiar with the Clintons' thinking. — Monica Alba (@albamonica) July 20, 2024

Both sources used the word "deferential" to describe the Clintons' position as it relates to Biden's commitment to continue his campaign.



Behind the scenes, the Clintons have been in touch with the White House and have offered to help however they can, these people said. — Monica Alba (@albamonica) July 20, 2024

Offered to help however they can? So Hillary was behind the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania?

We're ridin' with Biden and support the Clintons in their effort to keep donors from fleeing a sinking ship.

So cool of Hillary to leave us with two Trump terms — Jacob Mauren (@jacob_mauren) July 20, 2024

Right?

Drag this out for a couple more weeks please — Tom A Hawk (@Gemgo93) July 20, 2024

And, what exactly is their thinking? Maybe Joe's defeat will be worse than Hillary's in 2016? — Jeff Browndyke (@Jeff_Browndyke) July 20, 2024

When Hillary starts paying attention to you, write your will and get your affairs in order. — No One (I'm above the law) (@astronomy89) July 20, 2024

Haiti 2.0 — Ted Kidd (@tedkidd) July 20, 2024

The only way they would express confidence in Biden is if they knew the fix is in. — InductionFTW (@inductionftw) July 20, 2024

🤫JOE BIDEN: I Just Spoke To Sheila Jackson Lee This Afternoon To Wish Her A Speedy Recovery! — Foxbody (@tanman_foxbody) July 20, 2024





"you really should use our doctor, joe." — Jonathan Grella (@JonathanGrella) July 20, 2024

Laying the groundwork for a career-ending moment when the party will have no choice but to look to Hillary to save us — Damin Toell (@damintoell) July 20, 2024

The question is...

Is she doing it because:



- she wants to slide into Biden's place and get a redo of 2016

OR

- she's determined *not* to sit back and watch Cacklin' Kamala become the 1st woman POTUS

OR

- she doesn't want to be remembered as the only one to lose to Trump? 🤔 — K. Walker (@TheMrsKnowItAll) July 20, 2024

The Clintons, famous for triangulating, having undoubtedly concluded that under the circumstances, supporting Joe Biden is in their best personal interests. — Jeffrey W. Ludwig 🇺🇸 (@jwludwig) July 20, 2024

Obviously. Not one of these people cares that Biden is mentally unfit to run the country; they just don't want Donald Trump to win. The last thing Hillary would want is for Kamala Harris to be the first woman president … that was her destiny.

