Sam Stein: Dems Are ‘Spelunking Never-Before-Seen Depths of Despair’

According to his X bio, Sam Stein is now working with both The Bulwark and MSNBC. He was a Politico for a long time; we're not sure when he made the jump to The Bulwark.

In any case, Stein says he spent Wednesday speaking with Democratic sources who say the Democrats are "spelunking never-before-seen caverns of despair about President Joe Biden’s spot atop the ticket." Wow.

I spent yesterday calling Dem sources about the state of play...



“It’s never been darker” — a top operative

“It’s terrible. I don’t think it can be worse” — a top lobbyist

“People are veeeeeerrrrry uneasy” — an adm official.https://t.co/voNhzMvJEu — Sam Stein (@samstein) July 18, 2024

Here are some of the quotes he heard:

“It’s never been darker,” one top Democratic operative told us. “People are veeeeeerrrrry uneasy,” said a senior administration official. “It’s terrible,” said a top Democratic lobbyist with ties to leadership. “I don’t think it can be worse.” But it could. Hours later, the White House announced the president had COVID. Panicking, of course, is part of the Democratic DNA. But this isn’t panic. It’s terror, worsened by fears that Biden and his team are dug in.

The Bulwark is obviously Never Trump … are they trying to get Biden off the ticket or keep him on?

They hid his obvious decline. They suckered their voters. They now pay the price. — Tad (@TadEnjoysLife) July 18, 2024

Why would any Dem even want to replace Biden at this point. There is next to no chance that they could beat Trump. It’s better for them to let Biden run and lose against Trump than threaten the career trajectory of any upcoming Democrat — Swan13 (@Iamswan13) July 18, 2024

Dark Brandon 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Gen Xer (@Peaknoy) July 18, 2024

They brought this on themselves. — Linq (@cydLinq73767) July 18, 2024

We don't believe you. It's all rumor and gossip unless you name names. You are no longer credible. — Caro 🇺🇲🇨🇷 (@carogonza2) July 18, 2024

When was he ever credible?

It’s completely weak sauce at this point for them to ask for, and you to give them anonymity. They should say what they think publicly. You should tell them you’re going to name them. — Slack Babbath (@scfm69) July 18, 2024

Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Extreme Hakeem Jeffries …

Sam traffics in gossip. It’s not journalism. Don’t be fooled. — D.B. Miller (@DBMillerIMO) July 18, 2024

This may be the most subtle and effective use of reverse psychology I've ever witnessed. This seems an effort to destroy conservatives by schadenfreude overload. Quite the evil plot. — S David Sultzer (@s_sultzer) July 18, 2024

"Schadenfreude overload." If that's what you want to call enthusiastic support for your candidate, that's fine.

Stop with the gaslighting stop it with the lies. We’re riding with Biden. We don’t give a shit what you have to say anymore. You guys are liars. — Scott (@Scott1Hathaway) July 18, 2024

Just going by the replies to this post and others we've written about, Democrats want their primary choice respected. They voted for Biden and they want Biden. And they should have him.

