Sam Stein: Dems Are ‘Spelunking Never-Before-Seen Depths of Despair’

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on July 18, 2024
Twitter

According to his X bio, Sam Stein is now working with both The Bulwark and MSNBC. He was a Politico for a long time; we're not sure when he made the jump to The Bulwark. 

In any case, Stein says he spent Wednesday speaking with Democratic sources who say the Democrats are "spelunking never-before-seen caverns of despair about President Joe Biden’s spot atop the ticket." Wow. 

Here are some of the quotes he heard:

“It’s never been darker,” one top Democratic operative told us. 

“People are veeeeeerrrrry uneasy,” said a senior administration official.

“It’s terrible,” said a top Democratic lobbyist with ties to leadership. “I don’t think it can be worse.” 

But it could. Hours later, the White House announced the president had COVID. 

Panicking, of course, is part of the Democratic DNA. But this isn’t panic. It’s terror, worsened by fears that Biden and his team are dug in.

The Bulwark is obviously Never Trump … are they trying to get Biden off the ticket or keep him on?

When was he ever credible?

Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Extreme Hakeem Jeffries …

"Schadenfreude overload." If that's what you want to call enthusiastic support for your candidate, that's fine.

Just going by the replies to this post and others we've written about, Democrats want their primary choice respected. They voted for Biden and they want Biden. And they should have him.

***

