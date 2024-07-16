Animation Shows How Close Donald Trump Was to Taking a Bullet to the Brain

Biden Wants to Cap Corporate Rent Increases at 5 Percent
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on July 16, 2024
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

We've told you about the bandage truthers out there who think that Donald Trump's "ludicrously oversized" bandage on his ear is just a ploy for sympathy after almost being killed. Others insist he was hit by debris or flying glass, even though the teleprompter screen was undamaged.

It's scary how close Trump's attempted assassin was to pulling off this plan.

This analysis was published a couple of days ago:

Trump says he turned his head to look at the illegal immigration statistics that were on the big screen at his rally.

"That chart that I was going over saved my life," Trump reportedly said to former White House doctor Ronny Jackson.

"The border patrol saved my life."

"If I hadn’t pointed at that chart and turned my head to look at it, that bullet would have hit me right in the head."

He's not wrong. An animation released Tuesday shows a very similar picture:

Joy Ann Reid Attempted to Pull the Race Card but Amber Rose Was Holding a Royal Flush
justmindy
The video apparently comes from a TikTok account called @pointconsciousness. There's a website, but it's down now.

The shooter was just that good that he could aim for and hit Trump's ear without killing him.

We can't even imagine what today would be like if that round had been shot milliseconds earlier or later.

***

