Animation Shows How Close Donald Trump Was to Taking a Bullet to the Brain

We've told you about the bandage truthers out there who think that Donald Trump's "ludicrously oversized" bandage on his ear is just a ploy for sympathy after almost being killed. Others insist he was hit by debris or flying glass, even though the teleprompter screen was undamaged.

It's scary how close Trump's attempted assassin was to pulling off this plan.

This analysis was published a couple of days ago:

REPORT: Donald Trump says a last millisecond head tilt likely saved his life as slowed-down footage shows the bullet grazing his ear.



If Trump hadn't moved his head, the bullet would likely have hit the rear of his head, ending his life.



Trump says he turned his head to look at… pic.twitter.com/uXIEjHIcRA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 14, 2024

Trump says he turned his head to look at the illegal immigration statistics that were on the big screen at his rally. "That chart that I was going over saved my life," Trump reportedly said to former White House doctor Ronny Jackson. "The border patrol saved my life." "If I hadn’t pointed at that chart and turned my head to look at it, that bullet would have hit me right in the head."

He's not wrong. An animation released Tuesday shows a very similar picture:

It's impossible to overstate how much of a miracle we experienced on July 13th.



This is how close we came.



I can't stop watching. pic.twitter.com/9jM0gtEgmH — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 16, 2024

God was watching over President Trump — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 16, 2024

1 inch away from civil war — Cool Christian Engineer 💡 (@imcoolchristian) July 16, 2024

I still can't believe it. We move so fast now in social media world. I don't think that many of us have processed this. — Serendipitous (@Serendi23149265) July 16, 2024

Pray for the families who weren't so lucky... 🙏 — "Jeffy's Butt Baby" FranchiseGuy17 (@Brandon10009985) July 16, 2024

The video apparently comes from a TikTok account called @pointconsciousness. There's a website, but it's down now.

As can be clearly seen in this video anima-tion, the shots narrowly missed Donald Trump's skull and brain by just the width of his ear, making it evident that his life was hanging by a thread. Had he moved just a fraction of an inch less, the bullets would have killed him. 🤔📐 pic.twitter.com/19FKKzSLVM — Torsten Prochnow (@TorstenProchnow) July 16, 2024

It is still hard to believe that the worst could have happened 😔 — ☆.｡𝓐𝓷𝓷 𝓢𝓽𝓮𝓲𝓷.｡☆ (@Web3Brainiac) July 16, 2024

There is no other explanation than divine intervention.



God has plans for Trump. — Renatta Michele Oxendine (@RenattaOxendine) July 16, 2024

I am also mesmerized by this as I ponder that the mere tilt of the head in a split second could have made or broken America’s future, not once, but three times in a row. — M Brace (@MBrace777) July 16, 2024

Yet some people still think somehow this was a planned miss. 130 yards, wind, head movement, etc. This is a miracle. Period. — BadHabits_LV (@Badhabits_LV) July 16, 2024

The shooter was just that good that he could aim for and hit Trump's ear without killing him.

Our country was an inch away from being a very different place. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) July 14, 2024

We can't even imagine what today would be like if that round had been shot milliseconds earlier or later.

***