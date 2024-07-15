Laurence Tribe Reminds Us You Reap What You Sow

Hot Take: Hunter Biden Gun Case Could Be Dismissed Like Trump’s Documents Case
Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on July 15, 2024
ABC

Laurence Tribe is usually known for his bad legal takes. But on Monday he decided to show us his hidden Christian side and quote the Bible. Now, even though we're already heard a thousand takes from leftists blaming Donald Trump for his own assassination attempt because of his use of violent rhetoric ("bloodbath," anyone)?

Would you like to add any context, professor?

… A man reaps what he sows. 8 Whoever sows to please their flesh, from the flesh will reap destruction; whoever sows to please the Spirit, from the Spirit will reap eternal life. 9 Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up. 10 Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us do good to all people, especially to those who belong to the family of believers."

Do you think you and fellow Democrats follow that example, Lawrence?  Should Democrats reap what they have sown?

