Laurence Tribe Reminds Us You Reap What You Sow

Laurence Tribe is usually known for his bad legal takes. But on Monday he decided to show us his hidden Christian side and quote the Bible. Now, even though we're already heard a thousand takes from leftists blaming Donald Trump for his own assassination attempt because of his use of violent rhetoric ("bloodbath," anyone)?

Would you like to add any context, professor?

“You reap what you sow”— Galatians 6:6-10 — Laurence Tribe 🇺🇦 ⚖️ (@tribelaw) July 15, 2024

So do you, Larry. So do you. — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) July 15, 2024

Since you chose to paraphrase, I think the full weight of the passage is necessary for context:



"6 Nevertheless, the one who receives instruction in the word should share all good things with their instructor.



7 Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he… — Spooky Joe (@jmotivator) July 15, 2024

… A man reaps what he sows. 8 Whoever sows to please their flesh, from the flesh will reap destruction; whoever sows to please the Spirit, from the Spirit will reap eternal life. 9 Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up. 10 Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us do good to all people, especially to those who belong to the family of believers." Do you think you and fellow Democrats follow that example, Lawrence? Should Democrats reap what they have sown?

Trying to use the Bible to justify attempted murder simply proves the Shakespearian axiom that even the devil can quote Scripture. https://t.co/IAF6846bYA — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 15, 2024

Imagine if someone said this about an attempt on an abortionist — Steven (@MaVASteve) July 15, 2024

I feel sorry for any students subjected to such an ignorant, pedantic buffoon. — Duke of Toxic Masculinity (@LeviathanLeap) July 15, 2024

Y’all just keep exposing yourselves, keep talking pic.twitter.com/vxBsGMLc1W — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) July 15, 2024

Tell us Laurence Tribe why exactly you think the President deserved to be shot and an innocent bystander murdered. In detail — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 15, 2024

CNN and MSNBC would be smart to ban you — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 15, 2024

MSNBC pulled Joe and Mika off the air this morning.

How does this bring down the temperature in the country? — Pray The Rosary (@PrayTheRosary12) July 15, 2024

You're a vile person. — pragmatometer (@pragmatometer) July 15, 2024

Quoting the Bible to justify an assassination attempt where a fire chief lost his life.



You and I do not serve the same God.



Repent. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) July 15, 2024

There’s no bottom to you horrible people. — WorldGoneMad (@qu3stionevrthg) July 15, 2024

You are a bad person. God knows. — NotYourJewishMom🍌 (@CaffMomREDACTED) July 15, 2024

Jesus dude — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) July 15, 2024

I’m glad that you learned nothing from this weekend.



You’re nothing if not consistent. — BearJooo - Gas Chamber Attendant (@DaNCBearJooo) July 15, 2024

That's good Larry, keep doubling down, show the world who you really are. — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) July 15, 2024

I hope this is a self-reflection post. — Ranch Barlow (@iamranchbarlow) July 15, 2024

I’d be very careful trying to use scripture as a gotcha, especially while being so utterly tone deaf and out of line. — Josh Hampton (@jsh97p) July 15, 2024

Apparently Trump reaped what you liberals sowed.



Thanks for being the worst people in the country. — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) July 15, 2024

You had best pray that is not the case, Laurence. — HoR_Emperor (@HorEmperor) July 15, 2024

You are a horrible person. That’s the tweet. — NoblePatriot2 (@NoblePatriot2) July 15, 2024

He could have been talking about anything. But what we've seen progressives sow is the idea that Trump is Hitler, a fascist, a Russian agent, and the end of democracy.

***