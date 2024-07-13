President Biden Addresses the Nation From His Beach House

As we just reported, it took about an hour for President Joe Biden's communications staff to come up with a written statement about the attempted assassination of Donald Trump this evening in Pennsylvania (though they didn't use the word assassination).

The very least Biden could do was address the nation, which he did from his beach house in Delaware.

Watch Biden's full remarks on the attempted assassination against Trump:



According to the press, Trump fell after being startled by loud noises, and Republicans have pounced on the photo of him pumping his fist.

