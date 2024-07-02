The Bulwark Wonders If Dr. Jill’s Empathy Is Getting in the Way of Doing What’s Right

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is resembling Lady Macbeth more and more. After helping her husband, President Joe Biden, down from the stage after his debate with Donald Trump, she accompanied him to North Carolina for a rally (but we thought he had a cold — that's nothing to mess with when you're 81). The whole Biden clan then decamped to Camp David for a photo shoot with Annie Leibovitz. Dr. Jill posed for the cover of the August issue of Vogue, which suggests that she's not letting Joe go anywhere.

We see "Jill Biden" and "elder abuse" used together all the time. The folks at The Bulwark have a different take, though. They seem to think the right thing would be for Biden to step aside, but the First Lady's empathy and resolve might be getting in the way.

“The president’s wife is his closest adviser. She gets the last word in the debates about his future. She is not only unwavering, she is emphatic. The question now is whether she is letting that empathy and resolve get in the way of doing what’s right.” https://t.co/9ctFQqPNWV — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 2, 2024

This ought to be good. A.B. Stoddard writes:

The agony of the world seeing her husband unravel for nearly two hours Thursday night has apparently not changed Jill Biden’s mind about his ability to win the election or, more importantly, serve another four years in the most difficult job on the planet. By every account, the president’s wife is his closest adviser. She gets the last word in the significant debates about his future. She is not only unwavering, she is emphatic. The question now is whether she is letting that empathy and resolve get in the way of doing what’s right.

But, just as everyone else, The Bulwark was all in for Biden last week before the debate. Now it's a question of whether Dr. Jill is "risking instead that her husband, who has often said he is a respecter of fate, will go down in history for ending democracy in a fight with Father Time."

When you've lost The Bulwark …

"Empathy" is not the word that comes to mind for a woman who shoves her dementia-addled husband onstage to be humiliated before billions of people, then claps for him like the mom of a two-year-old who just used the potty https://t.co/TcoJuyZsQw — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 2, 2024

By far, the most humiliating comment any husband has ever had to endure in public from his wife was this:



"YOU ANSWERED EVERY QUESTION!!!"



Joe deserved it spectacularly, but you have to admit that if he understood what she was saying, he would have been humiliated. — Ari H. Mendelson "Premier Psychic of Our Day" (@kingmakerseries) July 2, 2024

Shame on Jill.

My mother did everything in her power to protect my father when he was suffering from dementia. — Jennyjenny (@JenniferPelti16) July 2, 2024

The left doesn’t know what empathy actually is. Clearly. — Mrs Mayhem (@MandiATaylor) July 2, 2024

It's no coincidence that we got an ad for Alzheimer's early warning signs in the replies.

It’s disgraceful and shows you what a horrible person she really is. — Cynthia (@cjvictor55) July 2, 2024

You voted for this. You all voted for this. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) July 2, 2024

Empathy, elder abuse… same thing — Rob Parker (@robdubparker) July 2, 2024

So basically Jill Biden is president. Funny, I never voted for her. — Kimberly Brooks (@1KimberlyBrooks) July 2, 2024

Emphatic and empathy aren’t the same thing. — QuakerHeel (@quakerheel) July 2, 2024

Maybe Jill has become addicted to being First Lady. — Carol Stanton (@castanton) July 2, 2024

Even assuming he wins, that is four and a half years of term to serve. Does she think he is going to somehow improve? — Greg Faltin (@Greg_Faltin) July 2, 2024

It's just pride and vanity at this stage. The myth that Joe will always come back stronger may have been true once. Now, he's 81 and nothing will change.



He was behind in the polls before the debate; he is unelectable now. — East Coaster (@eastcoast636) July 2, 2024

Shows you how power hungry and greedy this family is. No one would do this to a loved one, much less the country. — Stephen Mason (@rainmany2kus) July 2, 2024

A lot of Bulwark readers are upset for Bill Kristol seemingly suggesting that Biden stepping down is "doing what's right." Why is Kristol giving up on Biden so easily? Who gets the coveted Bulwark endorsement?

