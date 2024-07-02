The Bulwark Wonders If Dr. Jill’s Empathy Is Getting in the Way of Doing What’s Right

New York Times: President Biden Was Given Time for an Afternoon Nap Each...
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on July 02, 2024
CNN

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is resembling Lady Macbeth more and more. After helping her husband, President Joe Biden, down from the stage after his debate with Donald Trump, she accompanied him to North Carolina for a rally (but we thought he had a cold — that's nothing to mess with when you're 81). The whole Biden clan then decamped to Camp David for a photo shoot with Annie Leibovitz. Dr. Jill posed for the cover of the August issue of Vogue, which suggests that she's not letting Joe go anywhere.

We see "Jill Biden" and "elder abuse" used together all the time. The folks at The Bulwark have a different take, though. They seem to think the right thing would be for Biden to step aside, but the First Lady's empathy and resolve might be getting in the way.

This ought to be good. A.B. Stoddard writes:

The agony of the world seeing her husband unravel for nearly two hours Thursday night has apparently not changed Jill Biden’s mind about his ability to win the election or, more importantly, serve another four years in the most difficult job on the planet. By every account, the president’s wife is his closest adviser. She gets the last word in the significant debates about his future. She is not only unwavering, she is emphatic.

The question now is whether she is letting that empathy and resolve get in the way of doing what’s right.

But, just as everyone else, The Bulwark was all in for Biden last week before the debate. Now it's a question of whether Dr. Jill is "risking instead that her husband, who has often said he is a respecter of fate, will go down in history for ending democracy in a fight with Father Time."

When you've lost The Bulwark …

It's no coincidence that we got an ad for Alzheimer's early warning signs in the replies.

A lot of Bulwark readers are upset for Bill Kristol seemingly suggesting that Biden stepping down is "doing what's right." Why is Kristol giving up on Biden so easily? Who gets the coveted Bulwark endorsement?

***

 

