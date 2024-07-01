San Francisco Police Confirm Full Nudity at Pride Events Is Legal
So Much Winning! Full Immunity, Biden Campaign in Shambles!

Kamala Harris Has Her Campaign Slogan Picked Out

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on July 01, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Over the weekend, our own Amy Curtis wrote a VIP post on how Vice President Kamala Harris was the real loser of last Thursday night's debate. Why? Look at all of the people shocked Democrats were suddenly floating to replace President Joe Biden on the ticket: Gavin Newsom, Gretchen Whitmer, Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton … everyone but Harris, because she's a guaranteed loser and the only reason they haven't removed Joe Biden from office yet.

Elon Musk used a tweet from Harris to show the value of Community Notes:

Sohrad Bhmari posted this over the weekend:

She's certainly borrowed it for herself enough times. I hadn't seen this video put together by RNC Research, but it shows the deep thoughts about being "unburdened by what has been" repeated over and over. Seriously, check this out:

I couldn't get through it either … it's four minutes long. At least it wasn't about the passage of time.

Fortunately, we will never be burdened by what will never be … unless Joe drops dead suddenly.

She seems to think it is … enough to use it in every speech she gives. Harris really is the poster child for failing upward. Imagine if she ran for president how many times we'd hear that line?

***

