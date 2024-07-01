Kamala Harris Has Her Campaign Slogan Picked Out

Over the weekend, our own Amy Curtis wrote a VIP post on how Vice President Kamala Harris was the real loser of last Thursday night's debate. Why? Look at all of the people shocked Democrats were suddenly floating to replace President Joe Biden on the ticket: Gavin Newsom, Gretchen Whitmer, Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton … everyone but Harris, because she's a guaranteed loser and the only reason they haven't removed Joe Biden from office yet.

Elon Musk used a tweet from Harris to show the value of Community Notes:

When will politicians, or at least the intern who runs their account, learn that lying on this platform doesn’t work anymore? pic.twitter.com/wP7H4AJFwG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2024

Sohrad Bhmari posted this over the weekend:

What can’t be



Burdened by what is pic.twitter.com/reOweXvZZ7 — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) June 30, 2024

Is that an original phrase or did she "borrow" it from somewhere? — InquisitiveMuse (@InqstvMuse) June 30, 2024

She's certainly borrowed it for herself enough times. I hadn't seen this video put together by RNC Research, but it shows the deep thoughts about being "unburdened by what has been" repeated over and over. Seriously, check this out:

I’ve tried several times. Can’t get through it. Makes me way too embarrassed to be a human being.

pic.twitter.com/bZL1GC19Lp — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) June 29, 2024

I couldn't get through it either … it's four minutes long. At least it wasn't about the passage of time.

It was ROUGH @JenniferSey but I got through it. She's an embarassment, everyday. — Independent Unity Truthtellers | 2.0 | 🇺🇸 (@IUTruthtellers2) June 29, 2024

You are stronger than I am. I had to jump ship. — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) June 29, 2024

She thought of that shit once, on pills and white wine, right — Keith (@manchegovibes) June 29, 2024

I think someone wrote it for her — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) June 29, 2024

Fortunately, we will never be burdened by what will never be … unless Joe drops dead suddenly.

She would crush it at a coffee shop poetry slam. — Joseph Massey (@jmasseypoet) June 29, 2024

Yeah…



First time I thought that would be ~30 seconds or so, and then the rest of the vid would be her repeating other phrases.



Can’t believe it’s 4 minutes of that one phrase. pic.twitter.com/zkodNxLgVD — David Hamilton, School Board Trustee (@Hamilton4TX) June 29, 2024

That’s a video rodeo if I’ve ever seen one. I only lasted 11 seconds before I pulled the cord. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@HarmfulOpinion) June 29, 2024

The identical hand gestures each time, as well... 😬 — Jason Naas (@jasonnaas) June 30, 2024

Agree. This needs to be something like a challenge of how much mental pain can you stand? — Wes Anderson 🇺🇲 (@AndersonWes5) June 29, 2024

It's not even a good line. — Jon Miltimore (@miltimore79) June 29, 2024

She seems to think it is … enough to use it in every speech she gives. Harris really is the poster child for failing upward. Imagine if she ran for president how many times we'd hear that line?

***