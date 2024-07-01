San Francisco Police Confirm Full Nudity at Pride Events Is Legal

OK, we're putting a warning at the top of this post and will probably put another one even further. Sunday was San Francisco's Pride Month parade, and you know that San Francisco takes pride very, very seriously. We mentioned last year that totally nude men were riding bikes around little kids whose woke parents had brought them to the parade. They were at it again this year in Seattle:

Completed n*k*d men ride around on bikes in front of kids at Seattle’s “family friendly” pride event pic.twitter.com/NMS1I7UeQs — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 30, 2024

There were still plenty of naked men to go around at San Francisco's parade, though. Seriously, look at all these AWFL moms pushing baby strollers:

Schools brought students to the San Francisco pride parade where n*k*d men walked around doing s*xual acts. Here a n*k*d man stands right in front waving to children. pic.twitter.com/3Bhcdb98cY — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 1, 2024

It it legal to walk around the streets of San Francisco completely naked? One reporter asked the police, and then said, sure, as long as it wasn't, like, sexual.

Police confirm that full n*dity in San Francisco is allowed and legal in front of kids at pride events because it’s not “for s*xual gratification”



.@TaylerUSA pic.twitter.com/YOiMMp7Igu — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 30, 2024

That's a relief. Is that at all times or just during pride parades?

Call this what it is: sexual abuse of a child.



Any adult that publicly walks around nude in front of children is a pedophile. https://t.co/4EhQNhClop — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) July 1, 2024

This editor is befuddled: We're celebrating "pride." This is allegedly gays and lesbians coming out in public to show they're proud of who they are. So what's with riding bikes around naked in front of little children? What aspect of your sexuality are you expressing pride in? Do these people have any concept of shame?

OK, The Post Millennial's Savannah Hernandez was there and shared what was going on in the not-family-friendly section of the parade. Again, these people are coming out of the shadows and expressing their pride.

WARNING EXTREMELY GRAPHIC:



SF PRIDE- A man lies in an inflatable pool of urine in The Fetish Zone where attendees are encouraged to pee on him.



Other booths featured participants getting spanked, whipped and imitating sex acts on each other, all in public.



This is an 18+… pic.twitter.com/AwqfRb5IKe — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 30, 2024

This is an 18+ area of the event, however, no IDs were checked as people were waved into the area.

So they do believe some aspects of the LGBTQ community aren't for children. That's a start.

Remember back when it was, "They only want to get married"?

San Francisco pride was the most shocking and disturbing event that I’ve ever witnessed.



Shame on every parent who brought their child to this event and shame on the city for allowing what could only be described as a giant public orgy. pic.twitter.com/lGZT1jN8Jt — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) July 1, 2024

Note for prospective tourists: public nudity is perfectly legal in San Francisco.

Of course, it's for "sexual gratification." Normal human beings don't want to be naked in front of a crowd and that goes double for a crowd with children in it. There's a reason even nudist beaches don't want gawkers walking around ogling everyone. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 1, 2024

Police are useless in California at this point. They basically are just props, standing there. Which doesn’t even really work anymore to deter crime. — TheRightGirl (@TheRightGirl47) June 30, 2024

This is why I encourage my LGB friends and family to stay away from pride events! Sick people have infiltrated your movement. — 🇺🇸The Disrespected Trucker🇨🇦 (@DisrespectedThe) July 1, 2024

If you take your kids to the pervert parade.



YOU ARE THE PROBLEM — 🇺🇸🎙Chad “ThugZilla”Caton🎙🇺🇸 (@ImFiredUp2) July 1, 2024

It absolutely is for sexual gratification! They should say what the point of it is then if they claim it’s not for sexual gratification. California is beyond lost! The world needs God! — Elizabeth Helgelien (@ElizabethForNV) June 30, 2024

California Penal Code (CPC) §314(1) – Indecent Exposure – In California, the crime of Indecent Exposure occurs when a person exposes his or her naked body or genitals in front of anyone who could be annoyed or offended by it. — dmsimon (@dmsimon) July 1, 2024

This comes from the top political offices and police enforcement.



They are enablers for the decay of SF. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) July 1, 2024

Like they don't know that they're all receiving great sexual gratification from their exhibitionism. — Frank (@QuiteFranklyTV) July 1, 2024

What other reason would you be walking around naked in front of children other than sexual gratification? There's no other reason to be naked in the street... — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) July 1, 2024

That's a good question that a lot of people are asking. If it's not sexually gratifying why are you doing it?

Useless cops, excuse me, but... what are these people proud of?



Answer: Their sexuality.



Are we connecting the dots here or do I need to break out the non-toxic crayons? — Zucca Xerfantes (@xerfantes) July 1, 2024

Really? They think those people aren't getting off on it? 🙄 — Austin (@FireBeardViking) July 1, 2024

Then what is it for? — Becky (@rretoria) July 1, 2024

Just to express your pride that you enjoy having sex with other men.

There is literally videos of guys having oral sex out in public. I guess that's not for sexual gratification as well. — Will 🇺🇸 🍢 (@NoLeftTurns) July 1, 2024

Yeah, we're not posting those, but we've seen them.

Anything done under the umbrella of the rainbow flag is legal it seems. — Snowball (@LeftAnimalFarm) July 1, 2024

Hey, yesterday was the last day of Pride Month! Hooray!

***