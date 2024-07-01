Kamala Harris Has Her Campaign Slogan Picked Out
Tucker Carlson: Dr. Jill Biden Keeping Joe Away From People Who Want Him...
Joe Biden Speaks for Four Minutes on the SCOTUS Immunity Decision
Harry Sisson Congratulates the BET Awards for Calling Out the INSANE Project 2025
Lawyer Says Biden Can Have the Military Execute Steve Bannon in the Prison...
Best Trump Ad EVER --> Leftist Accidentally Makes Trump's Agenda 47 Sound AWESOME...
Aaron Rupar Fantasizes About Biden Imprisoning Justice Roberts
YOU Are the Party: Bill Kristol WRECKED After Quoting '1984'
EL-OH-EL! Trump Campaign Manager Tells Biden's Waterboy, Harry Sisson, to Expect a Visit
'I Still Believe in Joe Biden': Following Post-Debate Panic, Morning Mika Throws Support...
Sean Davis Perfectly (and Disturbingly) Sums Up the Left's SCOTUS Meltdown Over Trump...
'Narrative Over Facts': Sheldon Whitehouse BRUTALLY Fact-Checked After Paranoid SCOTUS Ran...
J.K. Rowling Shows NO MERCY in Mocking First Minister of Scotland's Laughable Answer...
So Much Winning! Full Immunity, Biden Campaign in Shambles!

San Francisco Police Confirm Full Nudity at Pride Events Is Legal

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on July 01, 2024
Meme screenshot

OK, we're putting a warning at the top of this post and will probably put another one even further. Sunday was San Francisco's Pride Month parade, and you know that San Francisco takes pride very, very seriously. We mentioned last year that totally nude men were riding bikes around little kids whose woke parents had brought them to the parade. They were at it again this year in Seattle:

Advertisement

There were still plenty of naked men to go around at San Francisco's parade, though. Seriously, look at all these AWFL moms pushing baby strollers:

It it legal to walk around the streets of San Francisco completely naked? One reporter asked the police, and then said, sure, as long as it wasn't, like, sexual.

That's a relief. Is that at all times or just during pride parades?

This editor is befuddled: We're celebrating "pride." This is allegedly gays and lesbians coming out in public to show they're proud of who they are. So what's with riding bikes around naked in front of little children? What aspect of your sexuality are you expressing pride in? Do these people have any concept of shame?

Recommended

Best Trump Ad EVER --> Leftist Accidentally Makes Trump's Agenda 47 Sound AWESOME (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

OK, The Post Millennial's Savannah Hernandez was there and shared what was going on in the not-family-friendly section of the parade. Again, these people are coming out of the shadows and expressing their pride.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

This is an 18+ area of the event, however, no IDs were checked as people were waved into the area.

So they do believe some aspects of the LGBTQ community aren't for children. That's a start.

Remember back when it was, "They only want to get married"?

Note for prospective tourists: public nudity is perfectly legal in San Francisco.

Advertisement
Advertisement

That's a good question that a lot of people are asking. If it's not sexually gratifying why are you doing it?

Just to express your pride that you enjoy having sex with other men.

Yeah, we're not posting those, but we've seen them.

Hey, yesterday was the last day of Pride Month! Hooray!

***

Tags: NAKED PARADE POLICE SAN FRANCISCO PRIDE MONTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Best Trump Ad EVER --> Leftist Accidentally Makes Trump's Agenda 47 Sound AWESOME (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Kamala Harris Has Her Campaign Slogan Picked Out
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Joe Biden Speaks for Four Minutes on the SCOTUS Immunity Decision
Brett T.
Tucker Carlson: Dr. Jill Biden Keeping Joe Away From People Who Want Him to Drop Out
Brett T.
Harry Sisson Congratulates the BET Awards for Calling Out the INSANE Project 2025
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Best Trump Ad EVER --> Leftist Accidentally Makes Trump's Agenda 47 Sound AWESOME (WATCH) Amy Curtis
Advertisement