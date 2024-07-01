New York Times: Let’s Have Independence Day Without Meat or Fireworks

Carl Bernstein Decided It Was Time to Tell CNN How Many 'Horror Show'...
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on July 01, 2024
Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

We're still thinking back of the Fourth of July in 2021 when the Biden administration let us know we'd be saving $0.16 on the cost of our family cookout. President Joe Biden sure brought the cost of groceries down.

We've been assured that eating meat is bad. The land has to be cleared for the cattle, and the cows produce flatulence, both contributing to climate change. A true patriot would be eating bugs this Independence Day.

The New York Times has an opinion piece for the holiday arguing that if you're really patriotic, you'll ditch the meat and the fireworks:

Here's the whole pull quote.

“The conflation of selfishness with patriotism is the thing I have the hardest time accepting about our political era. Maybe we have the right to eat a hamburger or drive the biggest truck on the market or fire off bottle rockets deep into the night on the Fourth of July, but it doesn’t make us good Americans to do such things.”

“The truly American thing would be to join together to make every change we can reasonably make to alleviate the suffering of our fellow creatures, human and other-than-human alike. The truly American thing would be to plant a victory garden large enough to encompass the entire natural world.”

We don't know who wrote this piece, but we noticed they managed to get a dig in on pickup trucks as well. Pickup trucks are a sign of white supremacy.

"The truly American thing would be to plant a victory garden large enough to encompass the entire natural world." We don't think a victory garden would do well encompassing the entire world, what with the deserts and the Arctic. But that would be the truly American thing to do, and it's always nice to be told what's "truly" American. "Maybe we have the right to eat a hamburger." Fact-check, anyone?

Brandon will be hosting a barbecue at the White House on Thursday. That's not very patriotic.

"Patriot" is code for white supremacist now.

Remember when AOC complained that community gardens fail because of "colonialism"? A worldwide victory garden wouldn't work because cauliflower is racist against Hispanics.

***

Tags: FOURTH OF JULY INDEPENDENCE DAY NEW YORK TIMES

