New York Times: Let’s Have Independence Day Without Meat or Fireworks

We're still thinking back of the Fourth of July in 2021 when the Biden administration let us know we'd be saving $0.16 on the cost of our family cookout. President Joe Biden sure brought the cost of groceries down.

Advertisement

We've been assured that eating meat is bad. The land has to be cleared for the cattle, and the cows produce flatulence, both contributing to climate change. A true patriot would be eating bugs this Independence Day.

The New York Times has an opinion piece for the holiday arguing that if you're really patriotic, you'll ditch the meat and the fireworks:

The NYT wants you to avoid meat and fireworks on the Fourth of July:



“The conflation of selfishness with patriotism is the thing I have the hardest time accepting about our political era. Maybe we have the right to eat a hamburger or drive the biggest truck on the market or fire… pic.twitter.com/PWAnVv1IAG — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) July 1, 2024

Here's the whole pull quote.

“The conflation of selfishness with patriotism is the thing I have the hardest time accepting about our political era. Maybe we have the right to eat a hamburger or drive the biggest truck on the market or fire off bottle rockets deep into the night on the Fourth of July, but it doesn’t make us good Americans to do such things.” “The truly American thing would be to join together to make every change we can reasonably make to alleviate the suffering of our fellow creatures, human and other-than-human alike. The truly American thing would be to plant a victory garden large enough to encompass the entire natural world.”

We don't know who wrote this piece, but we noticed they managed to get a dig in on pickup trucks as well. Pickup trucks are a sign of white supremacy.

"The truly American thing would be to plant a victory garden large enough to encompass the entire natural world." We don't think a victory garden would do well encompassing the entire world, what with the deserts and the Arctic. But that would be the truly American thing to do, and it's always nice to be told what's "truly" American. "Maybe we have the right to eat a hamburger." Fact-check, anyone?

I’m going to dedicate an extra hamburger and a second round of fireworks to the author. — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) July 1, 2024

The most patriotic thing you can do this 4th is eat whatever you damn well please. Support individual rights. — Starlight (@Starlight89367) July 1, 2024

Gosh, I hope this isn’t another segue into “eat more bugs” — Jean (@queens_parents) July 1, 2024

Seriously the exact opposite — Jeannie Ballentine (@goodbyegirl1012) July 1, 2024

🙄 "You can't be trusted to exercise your rights in a way that makes you a *good American* because you aren't one. Unfortunately, we failed to take those rights away from you. But we can still shame you."



Pass the brats and the bottle rockets, LOL. 🍔🌭🎆 — Joe (@tweetingboa) July 1, 2024

A hearty “Let’s Go, Brandon” to the NYT. — Ronald Nelson (@realNel727) July 1, 2024

Brandon will be hosting a barbecue at the White House on Thursday. That's not very patriotic.

The left are happy only when the people are miserable.



Any opportunity for celebration, or just good cheer, is an affront to them. — Phaethon's Chariot Mechanic (@Panagio3309288) July 1, 2024

Advertisement

One of the persistent fallacies of the left is that everyone is everyone's problem. That's an impossible way to live. Take care of your family and friends, and deal fairly with strangers. That's hard enough. — No try = no fail (@StillTr05207382) July 1, 2024

"The conflation of selfishness with patriotism is the thing I have the hardest time accepting about our political era."



And yet, that's exactly what he's done. — DrewInWisconsin (@DrewInWisconsin) July 1, 2024

"Patriot" is code for white supremacist now.

Note the device:



Our having accepted implicitly now that owning a large truck is immoral, they need only name it in the same breath with “eating a hamburger” to progress toward their next agenda item.



While they’re in Davos. — Brad (Kто? / кого?) (@Brad49649135) July 1, 2024

Remember when AOC complained that community gardens fail because of "colonialism"? A worldwide victory garden wouldn't work because cauliflower is racist against Hispanics.

In other words: do not celebrate Independence Day. — Steve Abra #רק_כך# כהנא_צדק (@SteveAbra77) July 1, 2024

I am so sick of the nerds. — Calmer than you are (@1100RS) July 1, 2024

***