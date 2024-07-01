Joe Biden Speaks for Four Minutes on the SCOTUS Immunity Decision

If you've been on X at all today, you learned that the Supreme Court said that President Joe Biden could assassinate Donald Trump if he wanted to and face no consequences. He could send the military to execute Steve Bannon in the prison showers tonight if he wanted to. And some of these calls for assassination were serious:

Leftists are openly calling for Trump to be ass*ss*n*ted after the SCOTUS ruling on immunity today. Believe them when they tell you who they are. pic.twitter.com/Af9ug2knZl — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 1, 2024

The decision was big enough that Biden took four minutes out of his usual post-4 p.m. busy time and made a statement before the nation, trashing to same Supreme Court that just told him he could have Trump killed.

🚨Wow. Joe Biden trashes the Supreme Court with prewritten remarks and then waddles away without taking questions.



This man is shot



pic.twitter.com/4XM9NXnTay — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) July 1, 2024

I predicted 8 minutes max.



He made it 4 minutes. 4 minutes. pic.twitter.com/GoPjKN6j8s — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 1, 2024

Biden turning his back to reporters shouted questions as unseen aides shut giant wooden doors behind his weird shuffle is perfect optics. 10/10 no notes https://t.co/dpIHeFDK57 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 2, 2024

It’s his lasting image

I’m sure we can add this to the montage — Just Sayin’ Yo (@JustSuspent_yo) July 2, 2024

Think about how remarkable this is: a president delivering a televised, primetime statement criticizing the highest court in the nation for not rubber stamping his DOJ's prosecution of his political opponent. — Kerri Kupec Urbahn (@Kerri_Kupec) July 1, 2024

Was that what he did? I could not understand him because he had no clue what he was reading and it was jarring watching him try to force the words out without the proper pauses and inflection on words. — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) July 1, 2024

If he wasn't being told what to say he'd be thrilled that he has immunity now too. — Nick S (@thesonx) July 2, 2024

Dangerous times, and he just threw fuel on the fire. I thought he would lower the temperature, but he just made the next four months even more perilous. — s smith (@revstar2222) July 2, 2024

I assumed the pressing message that could not wait would have been to condemn all of the assassination talks being thrown around today. Nope. He asked for votes now that the lawfare isn’t going to work. — Ninja Mary (@NinjaMaryCat) July 2, 2024

Who thought it was a good idea to put Biden out there so soon after the debate after 4 p.m.? Biden doesn't listen to the Supreme Court anyway, so what's his concern?

Biden looked terrible and pasty at the debate, so he's CAKED in bronzer tonight.



Who's the orange man now? — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 1, 2024





***