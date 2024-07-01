Harry Sisson Congratulates the BET Awards for Calling Out the INSANE Project 2025
Joe Biden Speaks for Four Minutes on the SCOTUS Immunity Decision

Brett T.  |  8:15 PM on July 01, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

If you've been on X at all today, you learned that the Supreme Court said that President Joe Biden could assassinate Donald Trump if he wanted to and face no consequences. He could send the military to execute Steve Bannon in the prison showers tonight if he wanted to. And some of these calls for assassination were serious:

The decision was big enough that Biden took four minutes out of his usual post-4 p.m. busy time and made a statement before the nation, trashing to same Supreme Court that just told him he could have Trump killed.

Who thought it was a good idea to put Biden out there so soon after the debate after 4 p.m.? Biden doesn't listen to the Supreme Court anyway, so what's his concern?


***

Tags: JOE BIDEN SUPREME COURT

