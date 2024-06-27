We Are Reminded That Public Schools Are Not Your Church

Miranda Devine Traces CIA's Role in That '51 Former Intelligence Officials' Letter
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on June 27, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

John Collins probably thought he was being pithy with his simple tweet:

Don't get us started on public schools and what they are and aren't. It's true, they aren't "your" church … they're his and his political allies.

You'd think? You can be charged with a felony for leaving scooter tire marks on a pride mural. The White House decided to swap out Easter for Trans Day of Visibility. You're accused of being a book banner if you think books with sexually explicit illustrations of gay sex should be in middle school libraries. "Gender Queer" is the Bible of the Left, a sacred text.

Don't march little kids around under cardboard rainbows as part of the school's pride parade.

Christians could pull their kids out of public school and homeschool them instead, but a Harvard professor has called for a "preemptive ban" on homeschooling, noting that:

… surveys of homeschoolers show that a majority of such families (by some estimates, up to 90 percent) are driven by conservative Christian beliefs, and seek to remove their children from mainstream culture. [Professor Elizabeth] Bartholet notes that some of these parents are ‘extreme religious ideologues’ who question science and promote female subservience and white supremacy.

And Scientific American just called for government regulation of homeschooling: "The federal government must develop basic standards for safety and quality of education in home­school­ing across the country." The only thing missing from their piece was the science.

***

