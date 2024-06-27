We Are Reminded That Public Schools Are Not Your Church

John Collins probably thought he was being pithy with his simple tweet:

Public schools are not your church. — John Collins (@Logically_JC) June 25, 2024

Don't get us started on public schools and what they are and aren't. It's true, they aren't "your" church … they're his and his political allies.

Isn't Pride a religion? — DumbOlDad (@dumboldad) June 25, 2024

You'd think? You can be charged with a felony for leaving scooter tire marks on a pride mural. The White House decided to swap out Easter for Trans Day of Visibility. You're accused of being a book banner if you think books with sexually explicit illustrations of gay sex should be in middle school libraries. "Gender Queer" is the Bible of the Left, a sacred text.

Public Schools are not your sex therapist’s office either pic.twitter.com/yizxdXGhzE — ℍ𝕠𝕥 ℙ𝕚𝕟𝕜 𝔸𝕡𝕠𝕔𝕒𝕝𝕪𝕡𝕤𝕖 (@lMThomasWilson) June 25, 2024

Then take the pride flags out. — Chupacabras 🇺🇲 ♍ (@miresjs) June 25, 2024

Don't march little kids around under cardboard rainbows as part of the school's pride parade.

Public schools are not gay bars — Ryan McKinsey (@ryanmacshow) June 25, 2024

They also shouldn’t be trans indoctrination camps that keep secrets from parents. — Buildbackcommonsense (@nomandates23) June 25, 2024

This includes the church of LGBTQ+ too, correct? — Ryan Stryker (@Stryker175) June 25, 2024

Weird, I was gonna say that to you. — John Wesley Hardin (@RJB967) June 25, 2024

Schools are not for grooming kids. pic.twitter.com/kEsBdrDVuS — Slightly off Topic (@slightly_0ff) June 25, 2024

They aren’t a drag queen bar either — Nancy - (@NpNprentice) June 26, 2024

Public schools are not your pride parade. — CheezitTheHealthCop (@OfficerCheezit) June 26, 2024

Public schools are not your indoctrination camp. — Liberal Reject (@LiberalReject) June 26, 2024

They also aren’t supposed to be communist indoctrination camps that groom children, but here we are. — Adam Baity (@sir_adam_baity) June 25, 2024

And they are not your lab to conduct your weird social experiments in. — Dave Tuskey (@DTuskey) June 25, 2024

Christians could pull their kids out of public school and homeschool them instead, but a Harvard professor has called for a "preemptive ban" on homeschooling, noting that:

… surveys of homeschoolers show that a majority of such families (by some estimates, up to 90 percent) are driven by conservative Christian beliefs, and seek to remove their children from mainstream culture. [Professor Elizabeth] Bartholet notes that some of these parents are ‘extreme religious ideologues’ who question science and promote female subservience and white supremacy.

And Scientific American just called for government regulation of homeschooling: "The federal government must develop basic standards for safety and quality of education in home­school­ing across the country." The only thing missing from their piece was the science.

***