Man Who Killed Two at a Chick-fil-A in Texas Is an Illegal Immigrant
The Tide Is Turning! Tractor Supply Issues EXCELLENT Statement Following MASSIVE DEI Backl...
Rep. Pramila Jayapal Calls for US to Accept Palestinian Refugees
Illegal Who Shot Two Police Officers Says That's Just What They Do in...
CNBC Baffled That Miami Is Still a Real Estate Hot Spot Despite All...
Brian Stelter Writes About the 'Real' Crisis at the Washington Post
It's On! Join Us for Our Debate Live Blog and 'Twitchy After Dark'...
CNN's Fact-Checker Notes That He's Back After 'Many Months of Not Tweeting'
Debate Night Preview, Fiery Trump Ads, Tucker Goes Wild on Aussie Journalist!
CNN Moderators Won't Place the Responsibility of Calling Out Trump's Lies Entirely on...
Cori Bush, Down by 22 Points in the Polls, Says AIPAC Is a...
White House Pool Reporters Angry CNN Will Not Allow Them to Observe Presidential...
Special Operations Association Warns of ' Rising Terror Threats' Following Biden's Afghani...

New Ad Shows the Consequences of Republicans Coming After Birth Control

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on June 27, 2024
If you do a Google search for "Republicans birth control pill over the counter," you get a lot of horror stories from outlets ranging from Slate to Politico to The American Prospect. "The Republican Party is coming for birth control," The American Prospect wrote earlier this month.

If you don't believe them, check out this video of the near future if Republicans regain control of the White House and Congress. Everyone in America should see this ad. OK.

Always good to see the Democrats campaigning on Joe Biden's many accomplishments.

The Tide Is Turning! Tractor Supply Issues EXCELLENT Statement Following MASSIVE DEI Backlash
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis
