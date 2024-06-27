New Ad Shows the Consequences of Republicans Coming After Birth Control

If you do a Google search for "Republicans birth control pill over the counter," you get a lot of horror stories from outlets ranging from Slate to Politico to The American Prospect. "The Republican Party is coming for birth control," The American Prospect wrote earlier this month.

If you don't believe them, check out this video of the near future if Republicans regain control of the White House and Congress. Everyone in America should see this ad. OK.

Everyone in America needs to see this new ad.



Republicans.

Are.

Coming.

For.

Our.

Contraception.



Please watch & share.

pic.twitter.com/yeLIkkuuDD — Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@NickKnudsenUS) June 27, 2024

Not even Democrat voters are dumb enough to believe this ad. — GreatAmericanMail (@mail_american) June 27, 2024

No we're not. Contraceptives are the best way to make sure people arent having abortions 🤣🤣😂😂 — Danny weeks 🇺🇸 (@Tinylilmandingo) June 27, 2024

Always good to see the Democrats campaigning on Joe Biden's many accomplishments.

Dude, you've a lot bigger problem than your perceived dwindling condom supply. — Shenandoah Writer (@ShenandoahWrit1) June 27, 2024

Why do you believe this? — Just Curious (@shelley_curious) June 27, 2024

It's sad that there will be Democrats who take this seriously. — DisputeDome (@DisputeDome) June 27, 2024

Smell that? It's the smell of desperation. — The Gnosticator (@xxpksh59df) June 27, 2024

Gaslighting at it's finest. — Hutch (@HutchAutomation) June 27, 2024

Democrats really do live in a totally alternate reality. — The Artist Formerly Known as Eric (@breakingbaht) June 27, 2024

Fear monger much?



Newsflash: Conservative men and women like the benefits of contraception just as much as liberals do. — Rob S76 (@rspatriot76) June 27, 2024

Obviously people don’t use them anyway or we wouldn’t have almost a million abortions a year. — Brandon T (@Brannannnnn) June 27, 2024

Why is everything with liberals hyperbole and emotion and never facts and logic?



Wonder why that is? — Blake Elliott (@TheBlakeElliott) June 27, 2024

