Nickelodeon Employs Drag Queen to Help Children Celebrate Pride Month

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on June 25, 2024
Meme

As Twitchy reported, San Francisco Mayor London Breed asked a mayoral candidate at a debate to name three drag queens (he couldn't). Apparently, that's the litmus test for holding office in San Francisco.

You'd think we'd know our drag queens by name by now — we've seen enough of them. So we're not sure who this is singing a song about gender for children's channel Nickelodeon in honor of Pride Month. Whoever it is, he's been around a while; we reported back in 2021 on Nickelodeon using this same drag queen for a TikTok video.

We could only listen to the song so many times and we still don't know what green stands for.

OK, we've learned from the replies that the singer is Nina West and you can hear the pride song on YouTube Kids, an app made just for kids.

"They just want to get married."

AOC FAIL! Squad Favorite Goes Down BIG TIME in NYC Dem Primary
Doug P.
How many drag queen kids (11 years old and featured on "Good Morning America") were inspired by watching "RuPaul's Drag Race" with mom?

Someone posted the other day, why do you never see drag queens reading to the elderly at retirement homes?

Never fear — three drag queens are lobbying on Capitol Hill today for the "Equality Act," a bill that would add “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” as protected classes under federal civil rights law. Then the LGBTQ community won't have to hide in the shadows like it does now.


***


