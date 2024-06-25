Nickelodeon Employs Drag Queen to Help Children Celebrate Pride Month

As Twitchy reported, San Francisco Mayor London Breed asked a mayoral candidate at a debate to name three drag queens (he couldn't). Apparently, that's the litmus test for holding office in San Francisco.

Advertisement

You'd think we'd know our drag queens by name by now — we've seen enough of them. So we're not sure who this is singing a song about gender for children's channel Nickelodeon in honor of Pride Month. Whoever it is, he's been around a while; we reported back in 2021 on Nickelodeon using this same drag queen for a TikTok video.

We could only listen to the song so many times and we still don't know what green stands for.

This is a real video by Nickelodeon aimed at toddlers and preschoolers: pic.twitter.com/FH5VJzu4T9 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 25, 2024

How often do you think about fall of Roman Empire? pic.twitter.com/p03mol30Mo — Liberty Pill Memes (@LibertyPillMeme) June 25, 2024

Nickelodeon is a grooming machine. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) June 25, 2024

I miss the days when You Can't Do That on Television and Ren & Stimpy were considered the most controversial things on Nickelodeon. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) June 25, 2024

OK, we've learned from the replies that the singer is Nina West and you can hear the pride song on YouTube Kids, an app made just for kids.

One day people will look back on this time in our country and ask how could we have allowed this. — Leisha (@LoneStarChica) June 25, 2024

And this is why we don’t watch Nickelodeon anymore — Philip Anderson (@VoteBidenOut) June 25, 2024

How did we get here? — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) June 25, 2024

"They just want to get married."

Blame woke parents for tolerating it — Marc Rudov (@MarcRudov) June 25, 2024

They're after our children, and they're not even trying to hide it anymore... — SharrellAnne (@SharrellAnne2) June 25, 2024

This is the gayest thing I've ever seen. — 🌮 Juan De Sand Tits 🌮 (@DeSandTits) June 25, 2024

Wow I’m glad I canceled my cable years ago — Texgirl10 (@Texgirl10GRD) June 25, 2024

Sometimes I feel like there are two separate worlds running parallel. There are parents who actually allow their kids to watch this. They exist. It's mind blowing. — Johnny Black (@JohnnyBlack_HS) June 25, 2024

How many drag queen kids (11 years old and featured on "Good Morning America") were inspired by watching "RuPaul's Drag Race" with mom?

Was this released AFTER the documentary came out exposing the sexual abuses going on there? — Just Jamie (@justjamietx) June 25, 2024

You would think it would scare kids. — Jane Doe (@janedoe966) June 25, 2024

Someone posted the other day, why do you never see drag queens reading to the elderly at retirement homes?

Never fear — three drag queens are lobbying on Capitol Hill today for the "Equality Act," a bill that would add “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” as protected classes under federal civil rights law. Then the LGBTQ community won't have to hide in the shadows like it does now.

Name this band. pic.twitter.com/tIlxRj16gT — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 25, 2024





***



