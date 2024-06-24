Good One: European Heads of State See a ‘World-Historic’ Leader in Biden
Newsweek: Gov. Ron DeSantis Raises Eyebrows With New Bear-Killing Law

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on June 24, 2024
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

What's next for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis? First, he passed a law banning people from saying "gay" in the state, and now he's for killing bears? Newsweek thought it was newsworthy to pick up the story of this eyebrow-raising legislation coming out of the governor's office.

Adeola Adeosun reports:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a controversial bill into law on Friday that allows residents to shoot bears if they perceive a threat, sparking debate and concern among wildlife advocates and others.

The legislation, known as HB 87, was signed by DeSantis on Friday without public comment. The new law, which goes into effect on July 1, permits individuals to use lethal force against bears if they believe there is an "imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury" to a person, pet, or substantial damage to a dwelling.

Defenders of Wildlife previously urged DeSantis to veto the bill and protect bears in the state. A message on its website said that the bill would legalize a "shoot first, ask questions later" approach to interacting with Florida black bears. A Change petition started by OneProtest in 2023 also demanded the bill be vetoed, claiming it "promotes a false narrative that bears are overpopulating and threaten human safety."

A Change.org petition? It's not like anybody can just make one up. Still, the petition has garnered 38,788 signatories.

Remember back during the campaign when John Kerry asked in Ohio, "Can I get me a hunting license here?"

***

Tags: HEADLINE NEWSWEEK RON DESANTIS

