Newsweek: Gov. Ron DeSantis Raises Eyebrows With New Bear-Killing Law

What's next for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis? First, he passed a law banning people from saying "gay" in the state, and now he's for killing bears? Newsweek thought it was newsworthy to pick up the story of this eyebrow-raising legislation coming out of the governor's office.

Advertisement

Ron DeSantis signing new law about killing bears raises eyebrows https://t.co/umTGLUK7yw pic.twitter.com/9pNWDhGaRs — Newsweek (@Newsweek) June 23, 2024

Adeola Adeosun reports:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a controversial bill into law on Friday that allows residents to shoot bears if they perceive a threat, sparking debate and concern among wildlife advocates and others. The legislation, known as HB 87, was signed by DeSantis on Friday without public comment. The new law, which goes into effect on July 1, permits individuals to use lethal force against bears if they believe there is an "imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury" to a person, pet, or substantial damage to a dwelling. … Defenders of Wildlife previously urged DeSantis to veto the bill and protect bears in the state. A message on its website said that the bill would legalize a "shoot first, ask questions later" approach to interacting with Florida black bears. A Change petition started by OneProtest in 2023 also demanded the bill be vetoed, claiming it "promotes a false narrative that bears are overpopulating and threaten human safety."

A Change.org petition? It's not like anybody can just make one up. Still, the petition has garnered 38,788 signatories.

Did @peta write this headline? — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) June 24, 2024

So you think it’s controversial that the law allows killing bears if they are attacking you or your children?



Did you read the law or were you just told to put out a hit piece on @GovRonDeSantis & dutifully cranked out your activist garbage? — JW (@C130GuyBNA) June 24, 2024

Newsweek: If a bear wants to attack you, you should not be able to defend yourself. — Ham (@zedidutch) June 24, 2024

You don't hate journalists enough — MJG (@cynicalgenxdad) June 24, 2024

Really? Defending yourself from being attacked by a bear is raising eyebrows? And you wonder why corporate media is failing — jaded tourist (@jaded_tourist) June 23, 2024

I just love how he does things to cause liberal melt-downs. — Walt the Typicalfloridaman (@GrunchyWalt) June 23, 2024

The @Newsweek e(D)itors who write headlines didn't think it was worth mentioning the law only permits killing a bear if in "imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury." https://t.co/MQhpICpQ2f — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) June 24, 2024

Do they still employ editors? It doesn’t seem like it. — 🐊🇺🇸Kate 🇺🇸🐊 (@KateW1970) June 24, 2024

They make it sound like he's encouraging everyone to go out and slaughter Winnie the Pooh. — 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐮𝐲 🇺🇲⚓ (@YankReb69) June 24, 2024

You know a politician is doing a great job when the best salacious headline includes them “killing bears”🤣 — American Ivan (@Am3ricanIvan) June 24, 2024

Remember back during the campaign when John Kerry asked in Ohio, "Can I get me a hunting license here?"

***