John Kirby Attributes Failure of Biden’s Humanitarian Aid Pier to 'Severe Weather'

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on June 17, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As Twitchy reported over the weekend, President Joe Biden's temporary floating pier meant to speed the delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians was being towed to a new location because of high seas. "Today, due to expected high seas, the temporary pier will be removed from its anchored position in Gaza and towed back to Ashdod, Israel," U.S. Central Command tweeted. Here's video of the pier in (in)action:

Who knew there'd be waves? Here's a timeline of Biden's $320 million (and more) humanitarian aid project:

As we said, though, the pier proved one thing: the Biden administration could get right on an infrastructure project if it wanted to badly enough. This whole thing came together (and then apart) in just two months.

On Monday, NSC spokesman John Kirby seemed to take issue with the idea that the pier had been moved or broken, citing that there is severe weather in that area in the summertime … again, something no one could have predicted.

They didn't have time to do an environmental impact study on the effects of climate change.

Shrug.

It really is. It was someone in the administration's bright idea to build a humanitarian aid pier for Israel's enemies Gaza in order to placate the "Genocide Joe" voters in Dearborn. Put U.S. troops into a warzone to build a pier without ever touching boots on the ground. Maybe if Hamas would stop firing on humanitarian aid corridors on land, some of the trucks full of aid backed up could make it an and be looted by Hamas.

*** 


 

Tags: GAZA JOHN KIRBY

