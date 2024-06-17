John Kirby Attributes Failure of Biden’s Humanitarian Aid Pier to 'Severe Weather'

As Twitchy reported over the weekend, President Joe Biden's temporary floating pier meant to speed the delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians was being towed to a new location because of high seas. "Today, due to expected high seas, the temporary pier will be removed from its anchored position in Gaza and towed back to Ashdod, Israel," U.S. Central Command tweeted. Here's video of the pier in (in)action:

Exclusive video of Biden’s shoddy Gaza Pier (before it broke into pieces): pic.twitter.com/Xqyqjt7Ru4 — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) June 14, 2024

Who knew there'd be waves? Here's a timeline of Biden's $320 million (and more) humanitarian aid project:

NEW Lifespan of Biden’s $320 million pier:



May 17: Biden’s pier opens



May 21: “No aid from pier has been delivered to broader population”



May 28: Pier ops suspended after piece breaks off



June 8: U.S. resumes pier deliveries



TODAY: Pier to be torn down due to rough seas pic.twitter.com/Y9ATqyUOLU — John Hasson (@SonofHas) June 14, 2024

As we said, though, the pier proved one thing: the Biden administration could get right on an infrastructure project if it wanted to badly enough. This whole thing came together (and then apart) in just two months.

On Monday, NSC spokesman John Kirby seemed to take issue with the idea that the pier had been moved or broken, citing that there is severe weather in that area in the summertime … again, something no one could have predicted.

QUESTION: Any update on Biden's botched $320 pier in Gaza?



KIRBY: Bad weather I guess pic.twitter.com/cAao94ZsQD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 17, 2024

Well, John...you admit there are issues with the weather. Why wasn't this taken into consideration when it was built? — Maggie Maye (@k74607492) June 17, 2024

They didn't have time to do an environmental impact study on the effects of climate change.

Underwhelming demonstration of situational awareness. — 2024 🟦 (@RobertS67694620) June 17, 2024

They know they suck. — Down South Patriot (@kneis816) June 17, 2024

So, they knew it would fail and built it anyway. Makes government sense. — A.nji, The Jackal🇺🇲 (@HappyITgirl6327) June 17, 2024

“Bad Weather” knocked out a $320 Million dollar government project & nobody in Biden’s administration is concerned?



In fact they’re joking about wasting taxpayer’s money! — SmirKing Revenge (@InvisibleHand78) June 17, 2024

Shrug.

Also not built for use in open water such as the Med, but I guess that’s another question. — Benny Armstrong (@barmstrong2185) June 17, 2024

So they knew about severe weather being a problem in the eastern Mediterranean during the summer, but they built the pier prior to this anyway? — bird cheat (@birdcheat) June 17, 2024

The "severe" weather in that area is the same every year. Should never have been built there. $320 million down the drain for PR and votes. Reprehensible. — Alexandra IFBAP (@Alexandra282072) June 17, 2024

In sum: We just wasted over $320 million dollars on ANOTHER plan that everyone said wasn't going to work when we proposed it. — Squiffy (@Squiffy1025) June 17, 2024

Really the pier is a microcosm of the entire Biden administration — ms.schumacher (@msschumacher1) June 17, 2024

It really is. It was someone in the administration's bright idea to build a humanitarian aid pier for Israel's enemies Gaza in order to placate the "Genocide Joe" voters in Dearborn. Put U.S. troops into a warzone to build a pier without ever touching boots on the ground. Maybe if Hamas would stop firing on humanitarian aid corridors on land, some of the trucks full of aid backed up could make it an and be looted by Hamas.

