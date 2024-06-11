Joe Biden Asks Who in God's Name Needs a Magazine That Holds 200 Shells

As we reported earlier, President Joe Biden found himself in the awkward position of addressing the gun control groups Moms Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety just hours after his son was convicted of three felony charges related to a gun purchase, including making a false claim by saying he wasn't a drug user. He didn't bring that up, but as we reported earlier:

Advertisement

Joe Biden in less than a minute:



- Claims he was a professor at UPenn, which he never was

- Claims he taught a constitutional law class on the second amendment, which he never did

- Says that you couldn't own a cannon when 2A was implemented, which you could

- And ends by… pic.twitter.com/64nA2qwmW0 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 11, 2024

- And ends by failing miserably to say the phrase "the tree of liberty is watered with the blood of patriots"

Biden has his script and he's sticking to it. He also repeated his threat that your AR-15 is no match for the government's F-15s, something he's fond of saying.

RNC Research called out a couple of other gaffes by the man whose son is a conflicted gun felon.He asked who in God's name needs a magazine that holds 200 shells.

BIDEN: "A magazine that can hold 200 shells" 😬 pic.twitter.com/A0EFGtVZTT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 11, 2024

Besides displaying that he knows nothing about the thing he's trying to ban, Biden hides his real intentions. It's not to get "200-shell magazines" out of people's hands.

Where can I get one? 😂😂 — Mariana (@texas_walnut) June 11, 2024

When he was vice president, he suggested that every American own a shotgun and advised that they shoot blindly into the dark if they think there are intruders. Just blow a hole through the door.

200 shells🤣🤣🤣 — SMHonk (@SMHonk1983) June 11, 2024

Please post that make and model so I can purchase not one but two of them! — FloridaBuckeye21 (@BuckeyeChi5) June 11, 2024

Can I see a picture of the magazine he is referencing? — Social distancing champ (@LadyGriz) June 11, 2024

I don't need one. But it would be super cool to have one. — &rew (@DrewLongfella) June 11, 2024

What would be the point of holding 200 shells exactly? — Nostalgia Fix (@Nostaliga_Fix) June 11, 2024

That's just it … there's no point. No one needs a magazine that can hold 200 shells. That's why they should be banned.

A lie for every occasion every day sometimes more than one. — Keith Yount (@KeithGator) June 11, 2024

Maybe you need 200 shells if his government is sending F-15s after you.

Doubt if this clown has ever held a firearm in his life. — No Mames (@YPumWey_) June 11, 2024

He wasn't done, though. He also warned that the Republicans want to ban the AFT:

Biden claims Republicans want to ban the "AFT" — a government agency that does not exist pic.twitter.com/u1Cj1DkYvN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 11, 2024

We'd be happy to ban both the AFT and the ATF.

The American Federation of Teachers? — MotA - Freedom Gardens Electroculture (@VlynnQ) June 11, 2024

This guy is completely gone. He has a captive audience. They're cheering him on and he keeps saying no I mean it over and over again. — runner57 (@runner57) June 11, 2024

Advertisement

He thinks Americans are not following his every word. Americans are watching, no more coddling the biden crime family. Every venue for you is staged, you can't just walk right in and take the room over. Your integrity is shot, but your handlers continue to put you out there. — Clarissa Camacho (@clarissac49) June 11, 2024

His handlers really ought to recommend he go back to his strategy of not campaigning. Just jail your opponent instead.

Banning the ATF would be a good start though. — Andrew (@andrewfibonacci) June 11, 2024

Biden can't give a speech without lying. He wants to take your guns. Everyone in the audience wants to take your guns. The Second Amendment isn't about what you "need." And it's not about hunting deer wearing Kevlar vests. This guy has no idea what he's talking about, but he keeps repeating it over and over.

***



