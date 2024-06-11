Joe Biden Asks Who in God's Name Needs a Magazine That Holds 200 Shells

Monster Who Fatally Stabbed 3-Year-Old Makes Faces in Court
Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on June 11, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

As we reported earlier, President Joe Biden found himself in the awkward position of addressing the gun control groups Moms Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety just hours after his son was convicted of three felony charges related to a gun purchase, including making a false claim by saying he wasn't a drug user. He didn't bring that up, but as we reported earlier:

- And ends by failing miserably to say the phrase "the tree of liberty is watered with the blood of patriots"

Biden has his script and he's sticking to it. He also repeated his threat that your AR-15 is no match for the government's F-15s, something he's fond of saying. 

RNC Research called out a couple of other gaffes by the man whose son is a conflicted gun felon.He asked who in God's name needs a magazine that holds 200 shells.

Besides displaying that he knows nothing about the thing he's trying to ban, Biden hides his real intentions. It's not to get "200-shell magazines" out of people's hands.

When he was vice president, he suggested that every American own a shotgun and advised that they shoot blindly into the dark if they think there are intruders. Just blow a hole through the door.

It's a Marxist Cult: 24-Hour Fitness Provides List of 'Approved' Flair for Team Members
Grateful Calvin
That's just it … there's no point. No one needs a magazine that can hold 200 shells. That's why they should be banned.

Maybe you need 200 shells if his government is sending F-15s after you.

He wasn't done, though. He also warned that the Republicans want to ban the AFT:

We'd be happy to ban both the AFT and the ATF.

His handlers really ought to recommend he go back to his strategy of not campaigning. Just jail your opponent instead.

Biden can't give a speech without lying. He wants to take your guns. Everyone in the audience wants to take your guns. The Second Amendment isn't about what you "need." And it's not about hunting deer wearing Kevlar vests. This guy has no idea what he's talking about, but he keeps repeating it over and over.

***


