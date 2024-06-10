Here's Kamala Harris Dancing While Joe Biden Stands There Like an Idiot

Politico: A Stubborn Electorate Refuses to Believe They're Living Through an Upswing
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on June 10, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We have no idea what the context of this video is, but it's certainly cringeworthy to see Vice President Kamala Harris dancing along with her husband, Douglas Emhoff. It must have been a big event to draw out the second gentleman. Where was the first lady? We'd love to see Dr. Jill Biden try to get her husband to move.

Advertisement

Biden's not really a dancer, as we've seen before:

He must be assuming they're all voting for him, because if they don't, they ain't black.

***

