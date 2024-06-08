CNN Chyron Informs Us Those Four Israeli Captives Were 'Released'

As we reported earlier, the IDF freed four hostages who were being held in civilian homes in a strike that the Biden administration had told it not to take. Even though President Biden opposed the operation, he took partial credit:
BREAKING: President Biden welcomes the rescue of the four hostages who were held by Hamas in Gaza. "We will not stop working until all hostages come home and a ceasefire is reached. It is essential that it happens", Biden said— Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) June 8, 2024
“We?” The absolute cheek of this man.— Dianny (@DiannyRants) June 8, 2024
Who is we? IDF special forces launched a military operation and rescued four hostages. Had Biden had his way, this operation would not have been able to go ahead. https://t.co/YKLdLR19T1— Boris Ryvkin (@BRyvkin) June 8, 2024
Rescued IN SPITE of @JoeBiden— @TejasScoundrel🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@tejasscoundrel) June 8, 2024
"We" pic.twitter.com/OgY25Sgxtt— Ginger Lady (@GingerLady6) June 8, 2024
We??? Nice attempt at revisionist history.— Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) June 8, 2024
Whoever writes the chyrons over at CNN said there was a "hostage release."
Come on @CNN - the four hostages were RESCUED not released.— StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) June 8, 2024
Do better. pic.twitter.com/jSh9RDtgMs
You can always rely on @CNN to screw up a simple story— Duncan Gray (@DuncanGray) June 8, 2024
"Released"?! AYFKM?!— Tom in FL (@thomasa56) June 8, 2024
It just takes one word to change the meaning of everything that’s what they do and that’s what they’ve always done— ana mcnally (@aimcnally1956) June 8, 2024
"Rescue" would have fit perfectly in that chyron.
Thank you for calling this out. It made me so angry this morning to hear the reporting.— Amanda Gail Altman (@amandagaltman) June 8, 2024
There was no "hostage release." Don't give Hamas credit for something it didn't do.
