Watch President Biden Call Himself a 'Student of French History' While in Paris
Elie Mystal Says Tim Scott and Byron Donalds Exist 'Because the Grift Is...
Watch Briahna Gray Joy Roll Her Eyes While Interviewing Sister of Hamas Captive
'Seems Insurrectiony': Hamas Sympathizers Set Off Smoke Bombs and Flares at White House
HELL YES! American College of Pediatricians Names Names and Demands a STOP to...
Bulwark's Tim Miller Shames National Review for 'Going After' Biden's Granddaughter
Manifesto of TN Trans Shooter Audrey Hale FINALLY Released and SHOCKER, We Were...
Hamas Sympathizers Upset 200+ Palestinians Killed to Rescue Four Hostages
'Dems Must Really Be Worried'! Politico Looks at the Biden Family Business (and...
Biden WH Responds to Israel Rescuing Hamas Hostages in a Maddeningly Predictable Way
Bill Gates Takes on Farting Cows but Predictably Leaves Out a Pretty Important...
Biden Reminds France There's Only 1 Existential Threat to Humanity, and It's Not...
It's a Good Thing for These Rescued Hostages That Israeli Leaders Didn't Listen...
AP's Breakdown of Biden Chair Video for Debunking Purposes Reeks of Dem/Media Desperation

CNN Chyron Informs Us Those Four Israeli Captives Were 'Released'

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on June 08, 2024
AngieArtist

As we reported earlier, the IDF freed four hostages who were being held in civilian homes in a strike that the Biden administration had told it not to take. Even though President Biden opposed the operation, he took partial credit:

Advertisement

Whoever writes the chyrons over at CNN said there was a "hostage release."

Recommended

Watch Briahna Gray Joy Roll Her Eyes While Interviewing Sister of Hamas Captive
Brett T.
Advertisement

"Rescue" would have fit perfectly in that chyron.

There was no "hostage release." Don't give Hamas credit for something it didn't do.

***

Tags: CNN HAMAS HOSTAGES ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch Briahna Gray Joy Roll Her Eyes While Interviewing Sister of Hamas Captive
Brett T.
HELL YES! American College of Pediatricians Names Names and Demands a STOP to 'Gender-Affirming Care'
Grateful Calvin
'Seems Insurrectiony': Hamas Sympathizers Set Off Smoke Bombs and Flares at White House
Brett T.
Manifesto of TN Trans Shooter Audrey Hale FINALLY Released and SHOCKER, We Were Right All Along
Laura W.
Watch President Biden Call Himself a 'Student of French History' While in Paris
Brett T.
Bulwark's Tim Miller Shames National Review for 'Going After' Biden's Granddaughter
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Watch Briahna Gray Joy Roll Her Eyes While Interviewing Sister of Hamas Captive Brett T.
Advertisement