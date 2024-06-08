CNN Chyron Informs Us Those Four Israeli Captives Were 'Released'

As we reported earlier, the IDF freed four hostages who were being held in civilian homes in a strike that the Biden administration had told it not to take. Even though President Biden opposed the operation, he took partial credit:

BREAKING: President Biden welcomes the rescue of the four hostages who were held by Hamas in Gaza. "We will not stop working until all hostages come home and a ceasefire is reached. It is essential that it happens", Biden said — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) June 8, 2024

“We?” The absolute cheek of this man. — Dianny (@DiannyRants) June 8, 2024

Who is we? IDF special forces launched a military operation and rescued four hostages. Had Biden had his way, this operation would not have been able to go ahead. https://t.co/YKLdLR19T1 — Boris Ryvkin (@BRyvkin) June 8, 2024

We??? Nice attempt at revisionist history. — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) June 8, 2024

Whoever writes the chyrons over at CNN said there was a "hostage release."

Come on @CNN - the four hostages were RESCUED not released.



Do better. pic.twitter.com/jSh9RDtgMs — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) June 8, 2024

You can always rely on @CNN to screw up a simple story — Duncan Gray (@DuncanGray) June 8, 2024

"Released"?! AYFKM?! — Tom in FL (@thomasa56) June 8, 2024

It just takes one word to change the meaning of everything that’s what they do and that’s what they’ve always done — ana mcnally (@aimcnally1956) June 8, 2024

"Rescue" would have fit perfectly in that chyron.

Thank you for calling this out. It made me so angry this morning to hear the reporting. — Amanda Gail Altman (@amandagaltman) June 8, 2024

There was no "hostage release." Don't give Hamas credit for something it didn't do.

