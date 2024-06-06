WaPo: It's Rare That Prosecutors Charge in Cases Like Hunter Biden's

A columnist for The Daily Beast wrote earlier this week that Hunter Biden being "dragged through the coals" and being held to stand trial for falsifying his gun form was proof that President Joe Biden didn't have the power to weaponize the Justice Department against Donald Trump. If he did, he would have found some way to keep Hunter out of the courtroom (again).

Plenty reminded him that they did try to keep Hunter from going to trial by offering him a sweetheart deal that would have made his felony gun possession charge just "go away" after a while.

The Washington Post wants you to know that it's relatively rare for prosecutors to charge someone for what Hunter did unless it's attached to another crime, such as an armed burglary.

It’s relatively rare that prosecutors charge someone with the type of gun violations Hunter Biden faces without attaching them to another alleged crime, such as an armed burglary.



Live updates here: https://t.co/49z3RlT7du — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 6, 2024

A publication that advocates for more gun laws is admitting we barely enforce the ones we have now https://t.co/Rv38XjwTN4 — Magills (@magills_) June 6, 2024

No one, and I mean no one, is above the law — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) June 6, 2024

So we *don't* want to be tougher on gun crimes now? — Shane McKee (@shaner5000) June 6, 2024

Let’s start pursuing all of these gun cases to the fullest extent of the law — Bon Abbzug (@BonAbbzug) June 6, 2024

Relatively doing an awful lot of work here. — 58008 (@1MansHealth) June 6, 2024

So you are admitting that adding more laws would be a waste of time? — WinstonSmith (@BackporchBobcat) June 6, 2024

You know the government normally doesn't bring a felony falsifying business records charge (let alone 24) against people in NYC unless it is attached to another crime. However, they did against Trump. Your newspaper didn't seem to care about that. Hmmm, wonder why. — GayRepublicanDad (@steant_pros) June 6, 2024

It is relatively rare to take a misdemeanor that's passed that statute of limitations and turn it into 34 felony charges.

Lock 👏 Him 👏 Up 👏 pic.twitter.com/eqzox9CQ11 — I ❤️ Sports (@SetUStraight) June 6, 2024

WaPo confirms that Soros prosecutors refuse to charge criminals with gun crimes in Joe Biden's America — TheCatsMeow (@LB22222222) June 6, 2024

Thousands of people are in jail for gun violations. But unlike white and privileged Hunter Biden, they are usually minorities who do not have a national newspaper lying for them. — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) June 6, 2024

This editor believes Biden will be found guilty and then given a suspended sentence. That way they can keep claiming that no one is above the law while keeping him out of prison.

