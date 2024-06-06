WaPo: It's Rare That Prosecutors Charge in Cases Like Hunter Biden's

Pass the Aloe: AP Gets MAJOR SUNBURN Over Contradictory Climate Change Story
Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on June 06, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

A columnist for The Daily Beast wrote earlier this week that Hunter Biden being "dragged through the coals" and being held to stand trial for falsifying his gun form was proof that President Joe Biden didn't have the power to weaponize the Justice Department against Donald Trump. If he did, he would have found some way to keep Hunter out of the courtroom (again).

Plenty reminded him that they did try to keep Hunter from going to trial by offering him a sweetheart deal that would have made his felony gun possession charge just "go away" after a while.

The Washington Post wants you to know that it's relatively rare for prosecutors to charge someone for what Hunter did unless it's attached to another crime, such as an armed burglary. 

It is relatively rare to take a misdemeanor that's passed that statute of limitations and turn it into 34 felony charges.

This editor believes Biden will be found guilty and then given a suspended sentence. That way they can keep claiming that no one is above the law while keeping him out of prison.

***

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN TRIAL WASHINGTON POST

