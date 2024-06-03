BMW Explains Why It's Not Using Its Rainbow Logo in the Middle East for Pride Month

Happy Pride Month, everybody. The celebration got off to a quiet start due to Donald Trump's conviction taking over the news cycle, but that doesn't mean corporations weren't ready to go on June 1 with their updated rainbow logos. As Libs of TikTok points out, this certainly isn't new, but somehow the logos don't change in the Middle East.

Every. Single. Year. This will never not be funny pic.twitter.com/BVj40itRxs — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 2, 2024

Yep, every single year. Someone asked BMW why they weren't using their pride logo for BMW Middle East, and BMW answered.

How come you don't proudly display your logos pride colors on your middle east posts ??? — deziner (@deziner1323605) June 1, 2024

This ought to be good.

This is an established practice at the BMW Group, which also takes into consideration market-specific legal regulations and country-specific cultural aspects (4/4) — BMW (@BMW) June 1, 2024

Ah, country-specific cultural aspects. Such as?

“We virtue signal where it’s safe” — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) June 3, 2024

So you’re only a supporter of LGBTQ+ human rights if it doesn’t upset the customers in a country that hates gray people? — Sunny (@sunnyright) June 2, 2024

So you only boldly stand for gay rights in countries where they aren't oppressed and or killed. — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) June 3, 2024

“These are our principles. If you don’t like them, we have others.” — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) June 2, 2024

Right. So you don't necessarily have "pride," you're just virtue signaling in regions deemed safe for you to do so. Got it. — Name cannot be blank (@realchrishynes) June 2, 2024

So we can take from this that if market conditions made the oppression of gays profitable that little rainbow of yours would disappear pretty quickly here yeah? — Dennis Noel Kavanagh (@Jebadoo2) June 2, 2024

In other words, you’re homophobes who want to castrate gay kids in Western countries while cheering on the murders of gay men in the Middle East, as long as it helps you make a buck. — Chris {∜} (@ChrisFourOhFour) June 2, 2024

So what are the cultural aspects that keep you from doing it in the Middle East? — AltitudeBen (@BenAltitude) June 2, 2024

Would those country specific cultural aspects include things like throwing gays off of roofs? — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) June 3, 2024





At least you're honest cowards. — Campbell (@acam1215) June 2, 2024

American culture does not approve. Please adjust accordingly. — z7greens (@z7greens) June 3, 2024

What about the millions of Americans who don't observe Pride Month? Could you have taken that into consideration and left your logo alone?

