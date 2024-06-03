WATCH: Bill Maher SHAMES College Protesters for Ignoring the Very Real Gender Apartheid
NYT Reporter Fears Abuses If America Elects a Criminal President
We're Sure They're Devastated: Maldives Ban Israelis From Entering Country Over Gaza War
Cry Harder, Lefties: Ron DeSantis Says Trump Will Be Able to Vote in...
Report: Biden Administration ‘Quietly Terminates’ 350,000 Asylum Cases
Environmentalists to Destroy 100-Year-Old Joshua Trees to Make 'Green' Solar Energy Farm
Megyn Kelly Eviscerates Dan Abrams on Trump's Guilty Verdict, Leaves Him Speechless
Anthony Fauci Says the GOP Is Twisting His Words About Social Distancing
Cuomo vs the Truth, Megyn Kelly vs the Media, Trump UFC Star!
NO ONE Is Above the Law: Judge Throws Wrench in Hunter Biden Gun...
Nothing to See Here, Just Maxine Waters Calling Millions of Americans 'Domestic Terrorists...
Somebody's NERVOUS! Chris Murphy Called Out for Lying His Arse OFF About Why...
Matt Taibbi Calls Hillary Clinton Out for 'Far More Serious Offense' Than Trump's...
Joe Biden Statement on Hunter's Trial Contains a Huge Lie (and Also a...

BMW Explains Why It's Not Using Its Rainbow Logo in the Middle East for Pride Month

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on June 03, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Happy Pride Month, everybody. The celebration got off to a quiet start due to Donald Trump's conviction taking over the news cycle, but that doesn't mean corporations weren't ready to go on June 1 with their updated rainbow logos. As Libs of TikTok points out, this certainly isn't new, but somehow the logos don't change in the Middle East.

Advertisement

Yep, every single year. Someone asked BMW why they weren't using their pride logo for BMW Middle East, and BMW answered.

This ought to be good.

Ah, country-specific cultural aspects. Such as?

Recommended

NO ONE Is Above the Law: Judge Throws Wrench in Hunter Biden Gun Case Defense
Amy Curtis
Advertisement


What about the millions of Americans who don't observe Pride Month? Could you have taken that into consideration and left your logo alone?

***

Tags: LOGO MIDDLE EAST PRIDE MONTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NO ONE Is Above the Law: Judge Throws Wrench in Hunter Biden Gun Case Defense
Amy Curtis
NYT Reporter Fears Abuses If America Elects a Criminal President
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Megyn Kelly Eviscerates Dan Abrams on Trump's Guilty Verdict, Leaves Him Speechless
Twitchy Video
We're Sure They're Devastated: Maldives Ban Israelis From Entering Country Over Gaza War
Amy Curtis
Environmentalists to Destroy 100-Year-Old Joshua Trees to Make 'Green' Solar Energy Farm
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NO ONE Is Above the Law: Judge Throws Wrench in Hunter Biden Gun Case Defense Amy Curtis
Advertisement