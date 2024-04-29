Hunter Biden Plans to Sue Fox News for Airing 'Intimate' Photos From His Laptop

Cal Poly Shuts Down Its Campus Until Autumn After Students Trash 'Intifada Hall'
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on April 29, 2024
Meme

But 51 former intelligence officers assured us that the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation and that the Russians had hacked into his computer at a repair shop and planted a bunch of emails and photos of Biden naked smoking crack with prostitutes. Social media wouldn't even let you share the New York Post's story on social media.

But now Biden is butthurt because Fox News aired "intimate images" of him from the laptop — images we've all seen on social media.

And that's how President Joe Biden and the media continue to present him: as a child. He's 54 years old.

That's MSNBC just reporting the facts.

It must be nice to plead not guilty to crimes by saying, "I was on crack at the time!"


Biden should be filing this lawsuit from prison, where he was put for felony gun possession.

