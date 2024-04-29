Hunter Biden Plans to Sue Fox News for Airing 'Intimate' Photos From His Laptop

But 51 former intelligence officers assured us that the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation and that the Russians had hacked into his computer at a repair shop and planted a bunch of emails and photos of Biden naked smoking crack with prostitutes. Social media wouldn't even let you share the New York Post's story on social media.

Advertisement

But now Biden is butthurt because Fox News aired "intimate images" of him from the laptop — images we've all seen on social media.

BREAKING - YOUR REACTION: Hunter Biden goes on the offensive, plans to sue Fox News 'imminently' for publishing intimate images of him from the laptop and allegedly attacking him. WATCH pic.twitter.com/3GhZe6tqFq — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) April 29, 2024

You can’t make this stuff up. Hunter Biden is suing Fox News for airing photos of him with prostitutes while he was on crack.



Does he realize how ridiculous that sounds to your average American or??? pic.twitter.com/Lmta9COh5d — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 29, 2024

Can those of us who had to see it sue him? — MiddleMaga.com (@StucknDaMid) April 29, 2024

Maybe he was on crack when he filed the lawsuit? — Mike Macioci CRPC® (@MikeMacioci) April 29, 2024

All the better! Once he goes down that path, then we have a discovery phase... Should be interesting — Deplorable Deangelo 🇺🇸 (@LiberalRipper) April 29, 2024

The average American won't hear it.



Except in the context of mean old @FoxNews attacking a child of a president. 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Roxanne Hoge (@RoxanneHoge) April 29, 2024

And that's how President Joe Biden and the media continue to present him: as a child. He's 54 years old.

How dare they post photos of him trafficking prostitutes while doing crack? Is there no decency left? — Choktaw (@choktaw1) April 29, 2024

I'm finding this pattern a lot today: when a person who's in the news because he's verifiably linked to, among other companies, one backed by the CCP that's buying US real estate, is suing for "airing photos of him with prostitutes while he was on crack" the issue might be him. — Matt Wolfson (@Ex__Left) April 29, 2024

Proof the media is biased — Fox is the only one in the suit because they’re the only ones of the MSM that covered the story. Hate them or not, they gave the laptop air when others wouldn’t.



Hunter might as well sue Google to…

And maybe the crack dealer while he’s at it 😏 pic.twitter.com/0lIxCGJkac — Heatherheather007 (@LibertyValkyrie) April 29, 2024

Hunter Biden: I had pictures of myself fvcking prostitutes, smoking crack and holding an illegal gun on my laptop from hell.

Also Hunter Biden: Fox News ruined my reputation. I can't. 🤣 — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) April 29, 2024

Discovery will be epic with this one. — Elwood Blues (@The_Ferginator2) April 29, 2024

Well MSNBC needs charged with that NY crime of influencing elections for falsely claiming (among other things) that the laptop was Russian disinformation. — Terry Thoennes (@TerryThoennes) April 29, 2024

He has zero case. — My Cat is MAGA (@Dono2Irene) April 29, 2024

I don't think he has a case. It's online for the whole world to see. It's available to the public. — KathyO1966 (@KathyO1966) April 29, 2024

Advertisement

So-called laptop LOL — Bot McBotterson (@StevenWedg96015) April 29, 2024

That's MSNBC just reporting the facts.

Why is he suing them if the information is authentic? Embarrassment is not defamation. — Raye Lecure (@RayeLecure) April 29, 2024

I’m pretty sure once you abandon property the contents can be used in any way without the person’s permission. The case will eventually be thrown out. — Future Reeducation Camp Survivor (@Sinsaint2022) April 29, 2024

The desperate 50+ year old toddler boy. — Michael (@hasenst7) April 29, 2024

It must be nice to plead not guilty to crimes by saying, "I was on crack at the time!"

Is Hunter Biden working for Trump now? Because you know what would be really great for Trump is a lot of attention being paid to Hunter. https://t.co/1ccRuxmMJW — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) April 29, 2024





Biden should be filing this lawsuit from prison, where he was put for felony gun possession.

***