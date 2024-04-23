WaPo Notes the Uptick of ‘Antiwar’ Protests on Campus

Anti-Trump Media Lawyers Hold Weekly Zoom Call to Discuss Trial
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on April 23, 2024
Journalism meme

The Washington Post has finally decided to take on the student protests at Columbia and Yale, and they're describing it as "an uptick in antiwar protests." No, these are anti-Jew protests. Whatever happened to calling for a ceasefire? Now students are literally saying "We are Hamas" and chanting about killing Israeli soldiers. Not to mention that Jewish students are blocked from entering these antiwar protests.

Here's a "Globalize the intifada" sign propped up in the Gaza tent city:

"We are Hamas. Long live Hamas."

Yeah, antiwar.

Here's a brave antiwar protester wrapped up in her kaffiyeh holding an "Al-Qassam's Next Targets" sign in front of students flying Israeli and American flags.

They were never antiwar until Israel retaliated after being attacked by Hamas terrorists. Now Israel is winning the war, and we can't have that.

They're all for war, they just don't like that the IDF is winning. You can't claim to be in solidarity with Hamas and say you're antiwar.

***


