WaPo Notes the Uptick of ‘Antiwar’ Protests on Campus

The Washington Post has finally decided to take on the student protests at Columbia and Yale, and they're describing it as "an uptick in antiwar protests." No, these are anti-Jew protests. Whatever happened to calling for a ceasefire? Now students are literally saying "We are Hamas" and chanting about killing Israeli soldiers. Not to mention that Jewish students are blocked from entering these antiwar protests.

University campuses across the country have seen an uptick in antiwar demonstrations in past days, including students moving into tents in protest encampments.



Some of these, including at Columbia on Thursday, were cleared by police called in at the request of the institutions.… pic.twitter.com/3AYJsyG190 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 23, 2024

Anti-war?



They are literally calling for an intifada. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 23, 2024

Here's a "Globalize the intifada" sign propped up in the Gaza tent city:

If you think urging Palestinians to blow up buses, commit gang rape, and burn whole families alive on a global scale is “criticism of Israel,” you need to be either in prison or an insane asylum. pic.twitter.com/v2Rrq3iCuW — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) April 23, 2024

"We are Hamas. Long live Hamas."

Shocking video captures moment protester near Columbia University yells, ‘We’re all Hamas,’ ‘Long live Hamas’ https://t.co/hWlgY9GnZN pic.twitter.com/FVoTH9KY78 — New York Post (@nypost) April 18, 2024

Columbia University students chanting:



“Hamas make us proud, kill another soldier now”



Young American trust fund girls chanting “free all our prisoners” as if they were members of Hamas



Madness… pic.twitter.com/SBzwEQXNFW — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 21, 2024

Yeah, antiwar.

When I think of "anti-war," the slogans that come to mind aren't "globalize the intifada," "burn Tel Aviv to the ground," “Go Hamas, we love you, we support your rockets, too,” and “Al-Qasam’s next targets.” https://t.co/1lI8aK8ySp — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) April 23, 2024

Next time you wonder what “globalize the intifada” means, let this domestic terrorist in the middle of @Columbia campus remind you that it means kill Jews everywhere. The “Al-Qassam Brigade” is Hamas’s military wing. Get these people off our campus and off our streets… pic.twitter.com/XCYTslpr5D — Elisha (Lishi) Baker (@LishiBaker) April 21, 2024

Here's a brave antiwar protester wrapped up in her kaffiyeh holding an "Al-Qassam's Next Targets" sign in front of students flying Israeli and American flags.

They were never antiwar until Israel retaliated after being attacked by Hamas terrorists. Now Israel is winning the war, and we can't have that.

They’re not “antiwar demonstrations,” they’re “the West must lose the war” demonstrations. Big difference. https://t.co/ZCDYSH2m8Z — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) April 23, 2024

Antisemitic terrorist Democrat goons. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 23, 2024

I nominate "antiwar" in this context for Misnomer of the Year. — Shizznat 🪬 (@Shizznaty) April 23, 2024

Could you be any more corrupt lying about the nature of these anti-Semitic protests? — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) April 23, 2024

Not sure what’s “antiwar“ about calling for the murder of Jews but ok — CJ Likes Rocks (@cjhobs84) April 23, 2024

What’s “anti-war” about any of what they’re doing? You’re not a serious news organization. — Chica'sBailBonds (@IrinaMoises) April 23, 2024

"Death to America!" isn't exactly antiwar, journalists. But we didn't expect you to understand that anyway. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 23, 2024

"Your silence will not be tolerated" sounds like a threat from this "anti-war" crowd — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) April 23, 2024

They're not antiwar, they're for perpetual war against Jews, and the USA. — Jeff Weimer (@Jeff_Weimer) April 23, 2024

"Anti-war?" They openly advocate for war against Israel, and for the genocide of Jews. — Veteranus Dacicus 🇺🇸 🇪🇺 🏴‍☠️ (@VDacicus) April 23, 2024

They're all for war, they just don't like that the IDF is winning. You can't claim to be in solidarity with Hamas and say you're antiwar.

