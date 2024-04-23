What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong? Ohio-Based Company Introduces Flamethrower Robot Dog
Leftist Loser Who Harassed Alec Baldwin LIES About Interaction, Gets Community Note Treatm...
Anti-Trump Media Lawyers Hold Weekly Zoom Call to Discuss Trial
WATCH: Dollar General Employee Could Not Care Less As Customer Harrasses Him for...
WaPo Notes the Uptick of ‘Antiwar’ Protests on Campus
LOL! Watch Election Denier Stacey Abrams Say Attacking DEI Is Attacking Democracy
Trump Prosecutor Used to Be the No. 3 Official at Biden’s DOJ
WATCH: NASA Administrator Bill Nelson Shows He Needs Remedial Astronomy Classes
WATCH: Mike Huckabee Sums Up Just HOW BAD Bidenomics Is for the Average...
Biden Drools Over AOC, Alec Baldwin Rages, Trump Lawyer Spits Fire!
FIRE THEM: Barnard Faculty March on President’s Office, Demand Halt to Suspensions
RIP: Terry Carter, Groundbreaking Actor from Original 'Battlestar Galactica', 'McCloud', D...
John Wick Mode Activated! Writer Gets MAJOR Blowback for Suggesting Dogs Should Be...
They’re Talking About ‘Species-Affirming’ Surgery Now

On Truth Social, Trump Assures His Second Term Will Be ‘Vitriolic’ and ‘Vengeful’

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on April 23, 2024
Angela Weiss/AFP via AP Pool

This editor was pulling for Ron DeSantis, but when people started to refer to a second Trump term as a "revenge presidency," it made him root for Trump even more. President Donald Trump accomplished quite a lot in his four years, but he was hobbled by the Russian collusion disinformation campaign and a mainstream media that was working against him full-time. As that NPR veteran wrote, he knew they'd crossed the line when they went from "liberal-leaning" news reporting to doing anything they could to damage the Trump administration. One of Brian Stelter's favorite guests was a woman who wanted to put Trump in a 72-hour psychiatric hold. Meanwhile, people were literally forbidden to share the New York Post's story on Hunter Biden's laptop on social media, and the New York Post was locked out of its Twitter account for about six weeks because it wouldn't take down the story.

Advertisement

Then, of course, there were the two bogus impeachment efforts and the creation of a January 6 select committee whose job it was to prove that Trump had incited the Capitol riot. 

Trump could easily defeat Joe Biden, but he also has to defeat the mainstream media who will be actively campaigning against him.

The Washington Post has taken a look at the former president's timeline on Truth Social and concluded that a second Trump term would be "isolated, vitriolic, and vengeful."

Good.

Why would Trump be vengeful? We can't think of a single reason.

There wouldn't even be a Truth Social if Trump hadn't been permanently banned from Twitter.

Recommended

WATCH: Dollar General Employee Could Not Care Less As Customer Harrasses Him for 'Misgendering'
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

"Lock her up!" people chanted at Trump rallies, giving journalists the vapors. A lot are hoping that a second chance would give Trump the opportunity to really drain the swamp.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP TRUTH WASHINGTON POST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Dollar General Employee Could Not Care Less As Customer Harrasses Him for 'Misgendering'
Amy Curtis
Leftist Loser Who Harassed Alec Baldwin LIES About Interaction, Gets Community Note Treatment
Amy Curtis
WATCH: NASA Administrator Bill Nelson Shows He Needs Remedial Astronomy Classes
Aaron Walker
What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong? Ohio-Based Company Introduces Flamethrower Robot Dog
Amy Curtis
Anti-Trump Media Lawyers Hold Weekly Zoom Call to Discuss Trial
Brett T.
FIRE THEM: Barnard Faculty March on President’s Office, Demand Halt to Suspensions
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: Dollar General Employee Could Not Care Less As Customer Harrasses Him for 'Misgendering' Amy Curtis
Advertisement