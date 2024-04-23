On Truth Social, Trump Assures His Second Term Will Be ‘Vitriolic’ and ‘Vengeful’

This editor was pulling for Ron DeSantis, but when people started to refer to a second Trump term as a "revenge presidency," it made him root for Trump even more. President Donald Trump accomplished quite a lot in his four years, but he was hobbled by the Russian collusion disinformation campaign and a mainstream media that was working against him full-time. As that NPR veteran wrote, he knew they'd crossed the line when they went from "liberal-leaning" news reporting to doing anything they could to damage the Trump administration. One of Brian Stelter's favorite guests was a woman who wanted to put Trump in a 72-hour psychiatric hold. Meanwhile, people were literally forbidden to share the New York Post's story on Hunter Biden's laptop on social media, and the New York Post was locked out of its Twitter account for about six weeks because it wouldn't take down the story.

Then, of course, there were the two bogus impeachment efforts and the creation of a January 6 select committee whose job it was to prove that Trump had incited the Capitol riot.

Trump could easily defeat Joe Biden, but he also has to defeat the mainstream media who will be actively campaigning against him.

The Washington Post has taken a look at the former president's timeline on Truth Social and concluded that a second Trump term would be "isolated, vitriolic, and vengeful."

Good.

On his company’s social network, Truth Social, former president Donald Trump is offering followers an intimate view of what his second term could look like: isolated, vitriolic and vengeful. https://t.co/itUvPD6rHs — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 23, 2024

Why would Trump be vengeful? We can't think of a single reason.

So he's going to copy Biden? — JWF (@JammieWF) April 23, 2024

Counting on it. — Invictus 🇺🇲 (@HumanityR3v0ked) April 23, 2024

Yeah, and things are so fantastic right now. It’s almost heaven — Lickity Split (@Danisfootball) April 23, 2024

Sounds awesome let's go — GameDayPenitent (@DayPenitent) April 23, 2024

There wouldn't even be a Truth Social if Trump hadn't been permanently banned from Twitter.

I'm already voting for him. You don't have to sell me — #GlobeEarther 🌎 (@Bsmith_KCMO) April 23, 2024

Nice priorities there. Remind me again: who was the president who weaponized the DOJ to go after parents who disagree with him? — Paul-Fry 🇺🇸 (@PaulNo155) April 23, 2024

This is journalism? LMAO. Trump has every right to be vengeful and he certainly is not isolated. — Dredge🇺🇸 (@Dredgehammer68) April 23, 2024

Explain how that doesn't exactly describe Joe Biden. He's clearly isolated, hates half of America, and has exacted revenge on MAGA on an unprecedented scale. — bkeyser (@b_keyser) April 23, 2024

Have you popped your heads outside in the last couple of years? — Shaner (@shaner5000) April 23, 2024

"Lock her up!" people chanted at Trump rallies, giving journalists the vapors. A lot are hoping that a second chance would give Trump the opportunity to really drain the swamp.

