President Biden Says Voters Have to Choose Freedom Over Democracy

We believe President Joe Biden is in Philadelphia Thursday, continuing his tour that began in his Puerto Rican hometown of Scranton and then moving to Pittsburgh, where he proudly told the story of his uncle being shot down and eaten by cannibals.

Advertisement

Regardless, it's pretty sad to hear a crowd cheer when Biden tells them they need to choose freedom over democracy.

BIDEN: "Are you ready to choose freedom over democracy? Because that's America!" 🥴 pic.twitter.com/VaiHZhcwLe — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 18, 2024

We choose freedom. That's why we're not voting for you. Well, one of a lot of reasons we're not voting for you.

The Biden campaign team has said that the president is going to make "democracy" a centerpiece of his campaign, implying Donald Trump would end democracy.

Dear lord, get this man out of office! — Rob Coates 🇺🇸 (@LuckyHippie926) April 18, 2024

Reminiscent of him saying he chooses “truth over facts” a few years ago. Maybe he’s just not good at this word association thing? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) April 18, 2024

It's his lifelong stutter, and we'd like you to refrain from such abhorrent ableism.

The word democracy does not appear anywhere in the constitution.



Thanks for coming to my Ted talk. — Roland Deschain (@icantwant2) April 18, 2024

"Democracy" just means "all of the corrupt national institutions that we totally control". — Jeff (@Chunkhead) April 18, 2024

Except for the Supreme Court, about which they're really angry.

Well yes. I choose freedom over the communism that the democrats have morphed into. — Fred W (@UnhandMyLiberty) April 18, 2024

Truth over facts. I'm still waiting for Biden to cash that check. And, America isn't a democracy. — Bob Corona (@Bob_Corona_MD) April 18, 2024

listen to the clowns that applaud anything he says — Jason Stafford (@Skeletor_2196) April 18, 2024

So it's come to this. Our Freedom, or Joe's f'ed up version of democracy. I know what I'm choosing. — GenX Shitposter (@GenxShitpost) April 18, 2024

When someone clueless about what he says speaks to people that are clueless about what’s being said. — QuestionEverything (@skeptic_ape) April 18, 2024

Love when everyone cheers too. Is anyone actually listening?!? — 0ur Dear Leader (@0urdearleader) April 18, 2024

The quiet part out loud is trending. — Jack Speed (@ThisCat) April 18, 2024

I would gladly choose freedom over democracy. Democracy needs a retooling. — EctoConCarnage (@ecto_con) April 18, 2024

And people applaud like seals. — Christopher (@chirt19741) April 18, 2024

And they'll all vote for him. And how dare Trump plant Robert Hur question Biden's mental acuity?

Advertisement

I choose freedom — lulu (@luluann28) April 18, 2024

Unironically, yes. — Laughing Lions 🦁 (@LaffingLions) April 18, 2024

Can you imagine what Biden will be like in a couple years. — J M Nihoff (@NihoffJM) April 18, 2024

He'd be 86 at the end of his second term, and we don't think he's going to get sharper.

Look at the blonde's face...she's trying to process what he's saying and still look happy, and not succeeding. — America is the World's Last Chance (@NeverAgainMY) April 18, 2024

I too choose freedom over democracy when the majority votes for tyranny. That's why we have a Constitutional Republic because the majority can't be trusted to protect individual freedom and liberty. They are easily manipulated. — Mindnode333 (@mindnode333) April 18, 2024

It sounds like he's campaigning for Trump.

***