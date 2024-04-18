President Biden Says Voters Have to Choose Freedom Over Democracy

Check Out These Highlights of Columbia President Beclowning Herself During Congressional H...
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on April 18, 2024
AngieArtist

We believe President Joe Biden is in Philadelphia Thursday, continuing his tour that began in his Puerto Rican hometown of Scranton and then moving to Pittsburgh, where he proudly told the story of his uncle being shot down and eaten by cannibals.

Regardless, it's pretty sad to hear a crowd cheer when Biden tells them they need to choose freedom over democracy.

We choose freedom. That's why we're not voting for you. Well, one of a lot of reasons we're not voting for you.

The Biden campaign team has said that the president is going to make "democracy" a centerpiece of his campaign, implying Donald Trump would end democracy.

It's his lifelong stutter, and we'd like you to refrain from such abhorrent ableism.

Brett T.
Except for the Supreme Court, about which they're really angry.

And they'll all vote for him. And how dare Trump plant Robert Hur question Biden's mental acuity?

He'd be 86 at the end of his second term, and we don't think he's going to get sharper.

It sounds like he's campaigning for Trump.

***

