John Kirby Says Biden Doesn't Believe Iran Attack Needs to Lead to a...
Election Interference: Would Trump Have Lost If Stormy Daniels Had Come Forward Earlier?
Lessons in Woke: Santa Monica Elementary Schools 5th Grade Class Explores Their 'White...
'Good Day for a Book Burning Party!': Teachers Union Executive Goes FULL FASCIST...
Having Solved Crime in Seattle, the Seattle Police Department Turns Its Attention to...
Supreme Court Upholds Idaho Ban on Sex Changes for Minors
Judge Says That Trump Must Appear in Court for the Duration of His...
Maybe YOU'RE CRINGEY: Gen Z Complains 'Sex and the City' Is Outdated, 'Cringey'
Trump Stands Trial: The Assault on America
Can the Man Not Keep ANY of His Appendages Attached?! John Bobbit Is...
Mark Cuban Corrects Himself on Taxes and Accidentally Shows His Dishonesty
This Is Fine: Insurance Now a 'Luxury Item,' Thanks to Biden and the...
Karine Jean-Pierre's Attempt to Spin Gas Prices Hit a Brick Wall After Reporter's...
Aaron Rupar: Sen. Tom Cotton Wants Protesters Blocking Golden Gate Bridge to Be...

No, New York Cops Did Not Rip Off a Protester's Hijab

Brett T.  |  7:45 PM on April 15, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

A pro-Palestinian activist has claimed that New York City police officers ripped off her hijab while arresting her. His complaint has gone viral, but the video tells a much different story. Here is footage of Nardeen Kiswani being arrested:

Advertisement

Oh, really?

OK, we're waiting. Meanwhile, the police are aware of the accusation and posted bodycam footage:

Not only was the hijab not removed from the subject’s head, but our officers once again display the utmost courtesy, professionalism, and respect- by fixing the hijab for the subject. Another example of why your NYPD officers truly are NY’s Finest.

Recommended

Mark Cuban Corrects Himself on Taxes and Accidentally Shows His Dishonesty
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

If anyone does have video of the police ripping off her hijab, they need to send it to her, but blur out her hair. We're still waiting to see it.

Kiswani goes on to tweet her support of Iran's attempted missile strike on Israel.

He's not kidding; New York recently paid $17.5 million in damages to women who were forced to remove their hijab for mugshots.

Advertisement

Don't look at the following footage because you'll catch a glimpse of Kiswani's hair if you look quickly.

All we see are cops going out of their way to keep it on.

***


Tags: MUSLIM PALESTINE POLICE PROTEST HIJAB

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mark Cuban Corrects Himself on Taxes and Accidentally Shows His Dishonesty
Aaron Walker
'Good Day for a Book Burning Party!': Teachers Union Executive Goes FULL FASCIST Over New Book
Laura W.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Lessons in Woke: Santa Monica Elementary Schools 5th Grade Class Explores Their 'White Privilege'
Coucy
Karine Jean-Pierre's Attempt to Spin Gas Prices Hit a Brick Wall After Reporter's Reality Check
Doug P.
Having Solved Crime in Seattle, the Seattle Police Department Turns Its Attention to the Middle East
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mark Cuban Corrects Himself on Taxes and Accidentally Shows His Dishonesty Aaron Walker
Advertisement