No, New York Cops Did Not Rip Off a Protester's Hijab

A pro-Palestinian activist has claimed that New York City police officers ripped off her hijab while arresting her. His complaint has gone viral, but the video tells a much different story. Here is footage of Nardeen Kiswani being arrested:

Today on the 3rd day of Eid the NYPD brutalized and arrested me and ripped of my hijab; with no warning. For protesting the genocide in Gaza. They refused to allow me to put my hijab back on. Please don’t post photos of me without my hijab on even if you try to block my hair. — Nerdeen Kiswani (@NerdeenKiswani) April 13, 2024

If you have videos of me without the hijab on please feel free to send them to me. I asked for folks not to share those videos and NYPD is using it to their advantage to cast doubt on my experience.



I will share blurred videos of me on the ground begging to put my hijab back on — Nerdeen Kiswani (@NerdeenKiswani) April 14, 2024

OK, we're waiting. Meanwhile, the police are aware of the accusation and posted bodycam footage:

We are aware of social media posts regarding an individual detained by our police officers yesterday, and accusations that our officers ripped off a subject’s hijab. This is wholly untrue.



Here’s Body-Worn Camera footage showing what really happened:



Not only was the hijab not… https://t.co/CXuHRVgVQe pic.twitter.com/8JZYlPWUxF — NYPD Deputy Commissioner, Operations Kaz Daughtry (@NYPDDaughtry) April 13, 2024

Not only was the hijab not removed from the subject’s head, but our officers once again display the utmost courtesy, professionalism, and respect- by fixing the hijab for the subject. Another example of why your NYPD officers truly are NY’s Finest.

The NYPD Deputy commissioner engaging in defamation by accusing me of lying about my hijab, using bodycam from 10+ minutes after incident I was speaking about + quote tweeting me to open me up to harassment.



How is this legal or okay? https://t.co/oy2r37fujk — Nerdeen Kiswani (@NerdeenKiswani) April 14, 2024

If anyone does have video of the police ripping off her hijab, they need to send it to her, but blur out her hair. We're still waiting to see it.

Kiswani goes on to tweet her support of Iran's attempted missile strike on Israel.

He's not kidding; New York recently paid $17.5 million in damages to women who were forced to remove their hijab for mugshots.

NYC to pay $17.5M for forcing Muslim women to remove hijabs for mugshot https://t.co/6cOpTMRMBY — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 6, 2024

Don't look at the following footage because you'll catch a glimpse of Kiswani's hair if you look quickly.

Forced to further the dehumanize myself as @NYPDDaughtry unleashed a torrent of racist harassment towards me saying I lied about my hijab coming off



Only posting this as it doesn’t show my face. My sister and friend cover my hair after NYPD yanked me up without it. pic.twitter.com/0hIjZu3HJm — Nerdeen Kiswani (@NerdeenKiswani) April 15, 2024

All we see are cops going out of their way to keep it on.

