University of Texas Sends 66 DEI Administrators Packing Under New Law

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis got the ball rolling when he defunded DEI programs in all state universities. Texas has picked up the ball and passed similar legislation, which led to the firing of reportedly 66 DEI administrators. The University of Texas at Austin has about 53,000 students, so you can see why it needed so many DEI administrators.

University of Texas was forced to lay off 60 DEI employees after SB-17 passed.



Nature is healing.

pic.twitter.com/QxZ068FcTm — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 4, 2024

What do you call 60 DEI employees getting fired? A good start. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) April 4, 2024

They shouldn’t have been forced to do it.



They should’ve done it on their own. Oh well, they were given a chance. — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) April 4, 2024

The Austin-American Statesman has confirmed that the University of Texas has fired 66 DEI administrators and permanently shuttered the DEI department. The "pink slip revolution" has begun. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 13, 2024

What exactly does a DEI Administrator do for 40 hours a week at a university???? No papers to grade. No parent meetings. No preparation to teach. No teaching. No research. ?????? — Bill Carson (@bill2car) April 13, 2024

Imagine employing 66 activists to ruin your institution. — 1st Time Caller (@1stTimeCall) April 13, 2024

The University of Texas at Austin spends more than $13 million annually on diversity, equity and inclusion salaries — Chuck (@SilverBulletLLC) April 13, 2024

The Faculty Council issued a statement Friday denouncing the firings, noting that "several of our dismissed colleagues were award-winning, some serving more than 25 years at the university, most were from marginalized groups, including LGTBQAIA+ and people of color." Award-winning doesn't mean much with DEI at play. You have to give participation trophies in the name of equity.

BREAKING: Administrators don’t want fired administrators — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) April 12, 2024

Disappointing. Why does the Faculty Council want to get back to judging people based on their race and gender?



Companies that prioritize diversity training over skills training are sending their workers a clear message: ideology matters to us more than your job performance. — RedBalloon | Free to Work (@RedBalloonWork) April 12, 2024

They claim that they want a "university of the first class," but they want to achieve it by way of eliminating meritocracy, and replacing it with reverse racism.



Clearly, they have no idea what is now happening. — Eastman (@EffEastman) April 12, 2024

Did they resign in protest or just sign their names in anger? — Haz (@Michael_Haz) April 12, 2024

Fire them too. They are OBVIOUSLY teaching from the same mindset. This needs to go one step farther than just eliminating the DEI departments. All those who include it in their course or position need to go as well. — The Populist Mad Ox (@TheRealMadOx) April 12, 2024

They're nervous for their own jobs. As they should be. — mark (@rhapsodyboard) April 12, 2024

“Award winning” faculty.



In what? Gender ideology? — Phil (@Phil6741400) April 12, 2024

Put the faculty council on notice. Return to teaching and leave the politics to the voters and their representatives. Run for office if you want, but voters are in charge. — Daniel Salem (@DanielS90171419) April 12, 2024

DEI is the fine art of fixing a flat tire by letting the air out of the other three. — The Other Jason M (@chico_bail) April 12, 2024

Correct me if I'm wrong - but I've not found ONE study that shows positive results from instituting DEI.

Billions spent on salaries and implementation - but nothing showing any ROI. — MassageChairWellness (@MassageGiveBack) April 12, 2024

As someone asked above, what does a DEI administrator actually do 40 hours a week to earn their salary? Will this have any effect on education?

James Lindsay warns us that they're not going to eliminate DEI, just rebrand it:

FYI: "BRIDGE (Benchmarking Race, Inclusion, and Diversity in Global Engagement)" is a replacement program to DEI as DEI gets rocked nationwide. All state legislation targeting DEI should also exclude rebrands like BRIDGE.https://t.co/Sw8mQyhwzx — James Lindsay, full varsity (@ConceptualJames) April 5, 2024





