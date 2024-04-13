University of Texas Sends 66 DEI Administrators Packing Under New Law

Miami Herald Reports That Florida's Anti-Squatter Law Is Just a GOP Buzzword
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on April 13, 2024
Twitter

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis got the ball rolling when he defunded DEI programs in all state universities. Texas has picked up the ball and passed similar legislation, which led to the firing of reportedly 66 DEI administrators. The University of Texas at Austin has about 53,000 students, so you can see why it needed so many DEI administrators.

The Faculty Council issued a statement Friday denouncing the firings, noting that "several of our dismissed colleagues were award-winning, some serving more than 25 years at the university, most were from marginalized groups, including LGTBQAIA+ and people of color." Award-winning doesn't mean much with DEI at play. You have to give participation trophies in the name of equity.

As someone asked above, what does a DEI administrator actually do 40 hours a week to earn their salary? Will this have any effect on education?

James Lindsay warns us that they're not going to eliminate DEI, just rebrand it:


***


Tags: COLLEGE DEI

