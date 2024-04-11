Protest Group Claims Professor Placed Muslim Student in a Chokehold (Video)

This story actually broke Wednesday, but it's just gotten more ridiculous. Dean Erwin Chemerinsky of UC Berkely invited his law students to a dinner at his home, and one student took the occasion to go off on an anti-Israel rant. Activists are saying that on the last day of Ramadan, the hijabi was assaulted by a law professor as they tried to shut her down.

A group of Berkeley law students accepted an invitation to dine at the private home of dean Erwin Chemerinsky and his wife, a law professor, then disrupted the event and refused to leave. Bizarrely, this student claims her conduct is protected by the 1st Amendment. Activists are… pic.twitter.com/8lvh3lWQDP — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) April 10, 2024

"Activists are attacking the dean and professor as 'white supremacist' and 'Zionist.'"

A supporter of this protest is calling on people to have the dean swatted. pic.twitter.com/gjl0DZ8Ycx — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) April 10, 2024

That post is still up, by the way:

I am pretty sure the dean and his wife deserve a six am swat team wake up call. — srbboo (@srbboo) April 10, 2024

This clip shows the protester was asked to leave repeatedly and refused, even after the homeowners threatened to call police. She held on to the mic, risking pulling an older woman down. She said that because she was a Muslim women, she could not be touched. pic.twitter.com/hrvQ38J7Ep — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) April 11, 2024

The protest group is circulating this email. Does this describe the video? The protester, Malak Afaneh, claims the professor, Catherine Fisk, placed her in a chokehold, causing her hijab to tighten and impede her ability to breathe, and then touched her breasts inappropriately. pic.twitter.com/I7ntjAIuYj — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) April 11, 2024

The protester claims the dean's wife tried to strangle the student with her own hijab and sexually assaulted her.

This longer video of the confrontation at Dean Chemerinsky and Professor Fisk’s home shows in more detail just how insufferable these students are.



And Chemerinsky has confirmed it’s a private residence (see below), which, as you can see, they were asked to leave repeatedly. pic.twitter.com/ojbaK1fnuM — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) April 11, 2024

Look carefully at what the woke anti-Israel progressive left has become. If they don’t agree with you they come to your private house, disrupt your dinner, insult your guests and claim — falsely — that they have a first amendment right to do so (these law students must have all… https://t.co/t641cnP9Pe — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) April 11, 2024

"… (these law students must have all flunked constitutional law). If you think it’s just about Israel you are sadly mistaken. It’s about ill-informed, stupid, self-righteous zealots plowing through our country, shouting down everyone in their way and destroying our nation. The warning signs are everywhere but no one in charge of any blue state will do anything because they want their votes."

Yeah…I will leave this to my FIRE colleagues but I’m pretty sure grandstanding at a private dinner (whether your hosts are professors or not) and being asked to leave is not a 1A violation.



Open to being wrong. — Maia K (@MkwUltra) April 11, 2024

She was an occupier, just like Israel.

There were also DIFFERENT DATES offered so that people could choose when to attend. Why choose the date that is during your religious fast to go to a dinner? — 🐰🇺🇸Annie Loves Covfefe🇺🇸🐰 (@4annegs) April 11, 2024

This was the only dinner during Ramadan. I bet she was stoked that she snagged a spot on that night so that she could grandstand about fasting and her right not to be touched. — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) April 11, 2024

These are graduating law students who for some reason believe the First Amendment gives them the right to remain in a private home after the homeowner has asked them to leave.



What are they learning in law school? — Unedited (@UneditedView) April 10, 2024

Going to a party so that you can create a scene and insult your hosts in their own home is pretty on-brand for this movement.



I feel bad for the competent Berkeley Law students who now must overcome the public perception that they aren't being taught how the 1st Amendment works. — Kathryn Paisner (@KathrynPaisner) April 10, 2024

It's going to get much worse before it gets better. — Rebecca (@RebeccaMtn) April 10, 2024

This is the culture and substandard level of education our universities have fostered and encouraged.



Enjoy the kids you coddled and bottle fed and to whom you told feelings were not just facts but license to do whatever they wanted whenever they wanted.



Are we fed up yet? — Mark Schipper (@TheMarkSchipper) April 10, 2024

I weep for this generation. I went to several professors homes during law school, not everyone agreed with them on every issue and no one would have acted like this. Went to a dinner with Justice Scalia, even those vehemently opposed to his positions shook his hand. — MKLiberty650 (@FrancieNolan6) April 10, 2024

And if Ramadan was so important to this "hijabi" why wasn't she at a religious function instead of a law school dinner? — MKLiberty650 (@FrancieNolan6) April 10, 2024

The Palestinian student organization urged people not to attend this "Zionist" event:

The Hamassholes at @UCBerkeley Law have created this horribly antisemitic poster of legal genius Dean Erwin #Chermerinsky after having invited students to his house for dinner.



Quite heinous imagery and sentiment from our country’s future legal scholars.



Trash. Absolute… pic.twitter.com/GGoObZzdfI — LAWYERGONEROGUE (@lawyergonerogue) April 3, 2024

They deserve it. They’ve cultivated this behavior in students. I don’t want to hear a single complaint. You reap what you sow. — Fera (@FeraTratta) April 10, 2024

UPDATE: Statement from Dean Chemerinsky:



“I am enormously sad that we have students who are so rude as to come into my home, in my backyard, and use this social occasion for their political agenda.”



Two more “dinners will go forward on Wednesday and Thursday. I hope that there… https://t.co/5mL4OkxFUR pic.twitter.com/OStMDilrgs — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) April 10, 2024

I hope that there will be no disruptions; my home is not a forum for free speech. But we will have security present. Any student who disrupts will be reported to student conduct and a violation of the student conduct code is reported to the Bar.”

"I can't believe the leopards ate my face," says man who hosted back yard Face-Eating Leopard mixer https://t.co/EpPksnOj2y — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 10, 2024

God help society if these people become actual lawyers — Lisa (@kittywhisperer7) April 10, 2024

And this professor and his wife have been cheering on and enabling woke behavior and disruption for how long, I wonder. The revolution eats its own. — Paulette Varghese Altmaier (@PauletteAlt) April 11, 2024

As a woman who’s been assaulted, the way that they are watering down the word assault is harmful and offensive. — Rebecah Boynton (@becboynton) April 11, 2024

Free speech yes, graduating with a law degree, no. Expelling the 10 backstabbing ungrateful bigots is the way to send a message that civil society will not tolerate incivility and hate. — A is A (@weRessential) April 11, 2024

It's Berkeley, so you can hardly say it was unexpected. And these are law students. This is the next generation of lawyers and judges.

