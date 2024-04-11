Protest Group Claims Professor Placed Muslim Student in a Chokehold (Video)

Black Mayor Pulls the Race Card on Black Constituents to Defend Corruption
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on April 11, 2024
Twitter

This story actually broke Wednesday, but it's just gotten more ridiculous. Dean Erwin Chemerinsky of UC Berkely invited his law students to a dinner at his home, and one student took the occasion to go off on an anti-Israel rant. Activists are saying that on the last day of Ramadan, the hijabi was assaulted by a law professor as they tried to shut her down.

"Activists are attacking the dean and professor as 'white supremacist' and 'Zionist.'"

That post is still up, by the way:

The protester claims the dean's wife tried to strangle the student with her own hijab and sexually assaulted her.

"… (these law students must have all flunked constitutional law). If you think it’s just about Israel you are sadly mistaken. It’s about ill-informed, stupid, self-righteous zealots plowing through our country, shouting down everyone in their way and destroying our nation. The warning signs are everywhere but no one in charge of any blue state will do anything because they want their votes."

She was an occupier, just like Israel.

The Palestinian student organization urged people not to attend this "Zionist" event:

I hope that there will be no disruptions; my home is not a forum for free speech. But we will have security present. Any student who disrupts will be reported to student conduct and a violation of the student conduct code is reported to the Bar.”

It's Berkeley, so you can hardly say it was unexpected. And these are law students. This is the next generation of lawyers and judges.

***

