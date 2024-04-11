NBC News Notes 'Heightened Islamophobia' After Mass Shooting at Ramadan Celebration

NPR Martyrs Hamas Sympathizer Who Was Doxxed and Threatened
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on April 11, 2024
@WhiteTallon

Three people were shot and five arrested in Philadelphia after a shootout at a Ramadan event in Philadelphia Wednesday. We saw the news breaking yesterday but waited on writing a post until we learned something about the motive. It doesn't appear that white rage was behind the shootout, or that a white man in a MAGA hat was out to kill Muslims. NBC News says five suspects were arrested but doesn't give any indication of their race or religion.

Antonio Planas reports for NBC News:

Two factions appeared to be exchanging gunfire in the park, and police officers saw four people fleeing the scene, Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel told reporters. He said about 30 gunshots erupted in a park where about 1,000 people were gathered.

Many Muslims around the world celebrated Eid-al-Fitr on Wednesday to mark the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan. It is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which is when Muslims believe the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. Traditionally, the month is observed by fasting from sunrise to sunset each day, and Eid-al-Fitr is as important to Muslims as Christmas is to many Christians.

The Council on American Islamic Relations said in a report last week that last year marked the highest number of bias reports in its 30-year history.

The Muslim civil rights organization said it got 8,061 complaints nationally in 2023 from Muslims who reported having experienced discrimination or hate incidents. The figure is a 56% increase from 2022.

Almost half of all complaints came in the final three months of the year, after the start of the Israel-Hamas war, which the report cites as the driving force of heightened Islamophobia.

So NBC News' ace reporter says "two factions" exchanged gunfire, and then cites CAIR about the increasing number of hate incidents against Muslims.

CBS News reports that "the shooting does not appear to be an ideologically driven or targeted attack" and that "the initial findings point to an armed skirmish between four to five individuals." 

So basically, it was just more gang-related violence in West Philadelphia.

We hate to rely on Laura Loomer because she's insane, but she did post audio describing at least one of the shooters as a black male.

So according to NBC News, CAIR says there's been an increase in Islamophobia since October 7. But police don't believe Islamophobia was the motivating factor; rather, it was a gang of Muslims shooting other Muslims. No wonder it disappeared from the news so quickly.

It's a good thing President Biden established that National Strategy to Combat Islamophobia.

***

Tags: MASS SHOOTING MUSLIMS NBC NEWS PHILADELPHIA

