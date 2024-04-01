EXPOSED: White House Sends Different Messages on English- and Spanish-Language Accounts
Education, HHS Secretary Go All Out to Celebrate Trans Day of Visibility
Lou Conter, the Last Living Survivor of USS Arizona Pearl Harbor Attack Has...
Not An April Fools: Having Solved All Other Immigration Issues, USCIS Adds 'X'...
The Good, the Bad, and the Cringe: The Best (and Worst) of Twitter's...
Guess Who Called ‘Christ Is King’ Trend Gross, Offensive, and Dangerous
'Crime Went Down After We Stopped Reporting It!' Rolling Stone Tries Fact-Checking Nancy...
Florida Supreme Court Upholds 15-Week Abortion Ban
Watch: Nicole Wallace Melts DOWN Over Trump and Legal Proceedings
Mob of Illegals Who Overpowered Texas National Guard Released by Judge
Biden Erases Easter (& America)
David Hogg Is Confused Again (Shocker!), This Time About Abortion
Eric Swalwell Puts Another Quarter in the Nard-Punching Machine Whining Because the 2nd...
'This Photo Is Something': Biden Had an Extra Handler Today at the WH...

Trailer of Bibles Burned in Tennessee; Imagine If It Were Pride Flags

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on April 01, 2024
AP Photo/Joseph Kaczmarek

This sure sounds like a hate crime to us. Maybe devout Catholic President Joe Biden or Attorney General Merrick Garland will put out an official statement decrying the burning of 200 Bibles, intentionally set on fire in a trailer left in an intersection. Remember how huge a news story it was in 2005 when an American interrogator at Guantanamo Bay flushed a Quran down a toilet to unnerve Muslim detainees? That story was everywhere — and then Newsweek and NPR and everyone else retracted it.

Advertisement

Imagine how fast Garland would be on this if they were Qurans.

Yeah, it's just people expressing their right to free expression. Nothing to get upset about.

Well, they can't pin this on a Christian nationalist, so there's no story.

Recommended

The Good, the Bad, and the Cringe: The Best (and Worst) of Twitter's April Fool's Day Jokes
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Where'd they get the Bibles? Did they raid a church?

Isn't some stunt like this meant to generate an environment of fear in the Christian community? Should Christians feel safe?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: BIBLE HATE CRIME TENNESSEE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Good, the Bad, and the Cringe: The Best (and Worst) of Twitter's April Fool's Day Jokes
Grateful Calvin
EXPOSED: White House Sends Different Messages on English- and Spanish-Language Accounts
Amy Curtis
Guess Who Called ‘Christ Is King’ Trend Gross, Offensive, and Dangerous
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Dude, Just Walk AWAY! Christopher Rufo Just Made Mark Cuban His BIATCH in Heated Back and Forth About DEI
Sam J.
'Crime Went Down After We Stopped Reporting It!' Rolling Stone Tries Fact-Checking Nancy Mace on Crime
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Good, the Bad, and the Cringe: The Best (and Worst) of Twitter's April Fool's Day Jokes Grateful Calvin
Advertisement