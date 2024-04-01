Trailer of Bibles Burned in Tennessee; Imagine If It Were Pride Flags

This sure sounds like a hate crime to us. Maybe devout Catholic President Joe Biden or Attorney General Merrick Garland will put out an official statement decrying the burning of 200 Bibles, intentionally set on fire in a trailer left in an intersection. Remember how huge a news story it was in 2005 when an American interrogator at Guantanamo Bay flushed a Quran down a toilet to unnerve Muslim detainees? That story was everywhere — and then Newsweek and NPR and everyone else retracted it.

Imagine how fast Garland would be on this if they were Qurans.

200 Bibles were just burned in Tennessee. No comment from the WH, DOJ, or FBI. pic.twitter.com/SWwW4CvQYs — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 31, 2024

If it was pride flags the FBI would’ve already raided the house of the person who set the fire https://t.co/lwZilE8mPW — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) March 31, 2024

Yeah, it's just people expressing their right to free expression. Nothing to get upset about.

If this was a pile of pride flags, a Hate Crimes SWAT unit would already be dispatched — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 31, 2024

If it was any other holy book, the MSM would be losing their minds. — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) March 31, 2024

Well, they can't pin this on a Christian nationalist, so there's no story.

This is a hate crime but I'm sure the FBI will do nothing about it. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) March 31, 2024

The White House hates Christians.



Biden and his administration are saying that with their actions and their lack of actions.



They couldn’t be any clearer. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 31, 2024

This is a coordinated attack on Christianity. Churches were also under fire today. Jesus is King and we will prevail. — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForSOS) March 31, 2024

They just keep pushing — J Hans (@blackhawkce457) March 31, 2024

A hate crime definitely. Of course burning Bibles isn't going to hurt the cause of Jesus Christ. In fact the more persecution, the more it will spread. Nothing can stop the good news of Jesus. — Melissa Johnson (@meljohnson58) March 31, 2024

Would be interesting to find out to who this can be tracked to 🤔 — Brian Basson (@BassonBrain) March 31, 2024

Where'd they get the Bibles? Did they raid a church?

Good thing billions of these have been printed. — Shaun Barrowes (@shaun_barrowes) April 1, 2024

Isn't some stunt like this meant to generate an environment of fear in the Christian community? Should Christians feel safe?

