Jewish Democrats Endorse Challengers to Squad Members

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on March 28, 2024
AP Photo/Nathan Howard

Members of the Squad, also known as the Hamas Caucus, have made their antisemitism clear. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who wouldn't denounce the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, wore a keffiyeh to the State of the Union address. She also rallied mobs with the story of Israel bombing a hospital even after it had been debunked.

The Jewish Democratic Council of America announced Thursday that it was endorsing the challengers of Reps. Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush in their primaries, the first time they've endorsed against a Democrat incumbent.

“We understand that Wesley Bell and George Latimer are supporting the priorities that Jewish Americans are prioritizing when they go to the polls. We know that they are fighting for abortion rights and for defending our democracy, and for safer communities and combating gun violence, and health care for all, and in support of Israel and combating antisemitism.”

They're still dyed-in-the-wool Democrats, but Bowman and Bush are a bridge too far.

Even President "Genocide Joe" Biden appears to be buckling under the pressure and doing everything he can to get aid to Gaza and tell Benjamin Netanyahu how to run his war. He's really desperate to win Michigan.

Once again, we amaze ourselves by praising Sen. John Fetterman for showing how a Democrat can stand strong against Hamas.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
