Jewish Democrats Endorse Challengers to Squad Members

Members of the Squad, also known as the Hamas Caucus, have made their antisemitism clear. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who wouldn't denounce the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, wore a keffiyeh to the State of the Union address. She also rallied mobs with the story of Israel bombing a hospital even after it had been debunked.

The Jewish Democratic Council of America announced Thursday that it was endorsing the challengers of Reps. Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush in their primaries, the first time they've endorsed against a Democrat incumbent.

BREAKING at @J_Insider: The organization representing Jewish Democrats announces its endorsing against Reps. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and Cori Bush (D-MO) in their primaries.



First time in group’s history they’ve endorsed against any Dem incumbent. https://t.co/u9R6kpat9v — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) March 28, 2024

Statement from Jewish Democratic Council of America, which has close ties to Dem leadership:



“We understand that Wesley Bell and George Latimer are supporting the priorities that Jewish Americans are prioritizing when they go to the polls. We know that they are fighting for… — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) March 28, 2024

“We understand that Wesley Bell and George Latimer are supporting the priorities that Jewish Americans are prioritizing when they go to the polls. We know that they are fighting for abortion rights and for defending our democracy, and for safer communities and combating gun violence, and health care for all, and in support of Israel and combating antisemitism.”

They're still dyed-in-the-wool Democrats, but Bowman and Bush are a bridge too far.

Notably, the group did not endorse against Rep. Ilhan Omar when she faced scandal over antisemitism in 2020 — and when she nearly lost reelection in 2022. — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) March 28, 2024

Even President "Genocide Joe" Biden appears to be buckling under the pressure and doing everything he can to get aid to Gaza and tell Benjamin Netanyahu how to run his war. He's really desperate to win Michigan.

Once again, we amaze ourselves by praising Sen. John Fetterman for showing how a Democrat can stand strong against Hamas.

