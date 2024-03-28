Idaho Tribune Announces Cash Reward for Evidence of 'Hate Crime' Against Basketball Team

A women's college basketball team from Utah was reportedly forced to change hotels after enduring racial hate crimes from the Idaho team because they didn't feel safe.

Advertisement

Lynne Roberts on the incidents in CDA that caused them to switch hotels:



"We had several instances of racial hate crimes towards our program... Racism in real and it happens and it's awful... No one knew how to handle it... It was really upsetting. For our players and staff to… pic.twitter.com/Kk8bXaqC0E — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) March 26, 2024

"We had several instances of racial hate crimes towards our program... Racism in real and it happens and it's awful... No one knew how to handle it... It was really upsetting. For our players and staff to not feel safe in an NCAA Tournament environment, it's messed up and so we moved hotels. The NCAA and Gonzaga worked to get us in a new hotel and we appreciate that... It was a distraction and upsetting and unfortunate. This should be a positive for everybody involved. This should be joyous time for our program. To have a black eye on that experience in unfortunate... The shock of like, 'Wow, I can't believe that happened.' Yeah, I think it happens a lot. It doesn't get talked about enough."

Reporter Heath Druzin cites an Idaho vote against a "Too Great for Hate" license plate as evidence.

It was North Idaho legislators who helped kill a Too Great For Hate license plate in 2020. In a way, apparently, they were just being honest. This is disgusting &, unfortunately, not shocking in a part of the state where racists & anti-semites are once again feeling emboldened. https://t.co/1TgtyQDtQz — Heath Druzin (@HDruzin) March 26, 2024

Not everyone is buying Utah's story. In fact, the Idaho Tribune has announced a cash reward for anyone who can provide any evidence of racial hate crimes.

The Idaho Tribune is announcing a $200 REWARD for video or photographic evidence of the alleged “hate crime” against the Utah women’s basketball team (conditions apply).#idpol #idleg #NCAA



If you have pictures/video of the incident, upload it here:https://t.co/9ZBlwmF2KV pic.twitter.com/6Fdscc0Juy — Idaho Tribune (@IdahoTribune) March 27, 2024

Reward has DOUBLED to $400.https://t.co/9ZBlwmF2KV — Idaho Tribune (@IdahoTribune) March 28, 2024

Gimme a buck for an old recording of the Smollett interview? — A Citizen of America 🇺🇸 (@ACitizenofAmer2) March 27, 2024

I'll bet your money's safe. — owyheejay (@owyheejay) March 28, 2024

Your telling me that not one of those players had a phone in their hand to take a picture or record any of those events when a phone seems to be attached to people's hands? This sounds like a Jussie Smollett moment. — Phil McGroin (@BlancoMustano) March 27, 2024

And here we are with yet another "hate" incident that appears to be moribund. If no video is produced by Friday, we can all safely assume it is simply one more "never happened" episode, plucked from the vivid imagination of the far-left. — Mike Bowler (@Mike_Bowler_) March 27, 2024

Advertisement

It just seems like the news people are obsessed with creating racism. — Truth Deniers (@truthdeniers) March 28, 2024

Wow pretty desperate to prove Idaho is full of racists. — UltraMAGAManda🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@UltraMagaManda) March 27, 2024

Hard to get proof when it never happened. — John Tallwell (@Jonishagirl) March 27, 2024

Everybody, upload yourselves wearing pictures of yourselves in Maga hats with your Nigerian friends. https://t.co/cvlyt63hZK — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 27, 2024

Can anyone tell me what the story is? I've only found the vaguest hint that someone yelled something at the team at a restaurant? — Truesdam (@MikeTruesdale5) March 28, 2024

Virtue signaling is indeed the most effective way to change unpopular or distasteful opinions. Also, we should believe every single claim of racism (as long as that racism is not being directed at non-BIPOC individuals). It's impossible to exaggerate this stuff, right, Jussie? — Bryan Hyde (@YouCanCallmeBry) March 26, 2024

As a black man in Idaho for 40 years, I have yet to meet a single actual racist. This whole thing is a hoax. — Damin "not Black" 🏴‍☠️ (@DaminBlack) March 27, 2024

Utah has its own reputation to protect. In 2022, Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson was tormented by a student yelling racial slurs at a match hosted by Brigham Young University. As Twitchy reported, Richardson’s father appeared on CNN, and think pieces appeared on “Good Morning America,” MSNBC, USA Today, and others. The story was debunked by Wednesday — it was a hoax.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



