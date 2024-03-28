Idaho Tribune Announces Cash Reward for Evidence of 'Hate Crime' Against Basketball Team

Here Are More Harrowing Details About Nex Benedict
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on March 28, 2024
Twitter

A women's college basketball team from Utah was reportedly forced to change hotels after enduring racial hate crimes from the Idaho team because they didn't feel safe.

"We had several instances of racial hate crimes towards our program... Racism in real and it happens and it's awful... No one knew how to handle it... It was really upsetting. For our players and staff to not feel safe in an NCAA Tournament environment, it's messed up and so we moved hotels. The NCAA and Gonzaga worked to get us in a new hotel and we appreciate that... It was a distraction and upsetting and unfortunate. This should be a positive for everybody involved. This should be joyous time for our program. To have a black eye on that experience in unfortunate... The shock of like, 'Wow, I can't believe that happened.' Yeah, I think it happens a lot. It doesn't get talked about enough."

Reporter Heath Druzin cites an Idaho vote against a "Too Great for Hate" license plate as evidence.

Not everyone is buying Utah's story. In fact, the Idaho Tribune has announced a cash reward for anyone who can provide any evidence of racial hate crimes.

Utah has its own reputation to protect. In 2022, Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson was tormented by a student yelling racial slurs at a match hosted by Brigham Young University. As Twitchy reported, Richardson’s father appeared on CNN, and think pieces appeared on “Good Morning America,” MSNBC, USA Today, and others. The story was debunked by Wednesday — it was a hoax.

***

