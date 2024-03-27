Gov. Ron DeSantis Calls Out Media Bias Over 'Florida's Devastating and Tragic Measles Outbreak'

Disney Lawsuits That ‘Humiliated’ Gov. Ron DeSantis Dropped
Brett T.  |  4:45 PM on March 27, 2024
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Ron DeSantis is trending on X today, and that's because he's racking up a lot of wins, which we'll get to. But first, let's travel back a couple of weeks to the reporting on a measles outbreak in Florida schools. "In Broward County, Fla., six students at a single elementary school recently became infected with measles," reported the Washington Post. "Two more cases of the highly infectious virus have been reported in the county."

The Washington Post published an opinion piece by former Planned Parenthood head Dr. Leanna Wen called, "Florida's measles outbreak is a devastating — and preventable — tragedy." Fewer than 10 kids in the state came down with measles, and none of them died, despite it being called a "devastating tragedy."

Meanwhile, in a shelter for illegal immigrants in Chicago:

President Biden was going to use OSHA to fire employees who didn't get the COVID-19 vaccine, but he's letting 8 million illegal immigrants over the border with no vaccination history.

Yes, because Floridians are all crazy anti-vaxxers, led by the science-denying Gov. Ron DeSantis. How many stories did we see about the COVID death toll in Florida vs. New York or any other state?

"Florida is swamped by disease outbreaks." It's a devastating tragedy.

But DeSantis didn't have a mask mandate that didn't work anyway and his opponents are saying the state encourages people not to get vaccinated, which isn't true, obviously. Florida is sure put under the microscope.

***

Tags: FLORIDA MEDIA BIAS RON DESANTIS

