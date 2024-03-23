Parkland Father Responds to Vice President Kamala Harris' Visit to Push Gun Control

White House Responds to Footage of Illegal Immigrants Overrunning National Guard
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on March 23, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

On Saturday, Vice President Kamala Harris took a break from her Fight for Reproductive Freedoms tour to visit the Parkland school that David Hogg wasn't even at when a mass shooting broke out. Hogg is now teaching a seminar at Harvard on youth activism.

This wasn't the anniversary of the shooting. We're not sure why the campaign sent Harris there, but they did.

RedState reports:

Vice President Kamala Harris is paying a visit to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the site of one of the nation’s most brutal and tragic school shootings. The purpose of her visit is to push for red flag laws and other restrictions ostensibly aimed at curbing gun violence in America.

Her visit underscores a significant moment in the Biden administration’s efforts to impose more restrictions on firearms. She is expected to tout the White House’s supposed efforts against gun homicides while trying to persuade the public to allow more laws restricting their right to keep and bear arms.

Harris' visit comes the same day that the Justice Department unveiled its National Extreme Risk Protection Order Resource Center, a federal red flag center.

Ryan Petty lost his 14-year-old daughter in the shooting and had questions for Harris:

The full tweet reads:

For the press attending today’s “event” at Marjory Stoneman Douglas.  Here are some questions you should ask @KamalaHarris.

1. What did you learn today?

2. What about what you learned changed your view of how to make schools safer?

3. Were you aware that Obama era discipline policies and restorative justice played a role in the Parkland tragedy?

4. Do you still support restorative justice practices after learning about their direct role in the Parkland tragedy?

5. What things, other than gun control, is the Biden Administration willing to do to secure schools?

6. Do you know the Florida Blueprint for school safety? Will the Biden Administration adopt the Florida Blueprint?

6. What did you learn about the failures at the @fbi?  What are you doing about those failures?

7. Do you think Christopher Wray should keep his job @FBI? 

8. Protecting a school is a lot like protecting a border.  What did you learn about fences, doors and locks today that would help you in your role as Border Czar?

Speaking of Christopher Wray:

We like No. 2: "What about what you learned changed your view of how to make schools safer?" Besides banning guns.

***

