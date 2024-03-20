Jonathan Turley Sets Rep. Stephen Lynch Straight About Impeachment Testimony

'Hell Yes': A Thousand Hollywood Creatives Sign Letter to Jonathan Glazer After Horrible...
Brett T.  |  7:45 PM on March 20, 2024
Bonnie Cash/Pool via AP

As Twitchy has reported, the House Oversight Committee held a hearing Wednesday on the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. To Democrats, there's no evidence whatsoever that Biden benefitted from his son's influence-peddling. Hunter's guilty, sure, but no one's come up with a check written to Joe Biden with "bribe" written in the Memo field. It is a little weird that Biden's brother James kept repaying loans to him with no records kept at all.

Law professor Jonathan Turley thinks it was him to whom Rep. Stephen Lynch was referring when he said that even Republican legal experts say there's no evidence whatsoever of Biden committing an impeachable offense. Turley wanted to set the record straight:

"… if proven, the allegations would amount to impeachable offenses."

Rep. James Comer has released so much evidence it's alarming, but the press never picks up on it. And Biden just called into his son's business meetings to talk about the weather because he loves his son so much.

***

