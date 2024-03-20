Jonathan Turley Sets Rep. Stephen Lynch Straight About Impeachment Testimony

As Twitchy has reported, the House Oversight Committee held a hearing Wednesday on the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. To Democrats, there's no evidence whatsoever that Biden benefitted from his son's influence-peddling. Hunter's guilty, sure, but no one's come up with a check written to Joe Biden with "bribe" written in the Memo field. It is a little weird that Biden's brother James kept repaying loans to him with no records kept at all.

Explosive: Byron Donalds produces receipts showing Chinese money made its way directly to Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/qvXHJy6CCf — Gary D (@KMGGaryde) March 20, 2024

Law professor Jonathan Turley thinks it was him to whom Rep. Stephen Lynch was referring when he said that even Republican legal experts say there's no evidence whatsoever of Biden committing an impeachable offense. Turley wanted to set the record straight:

Rep. Stephen Lynch (D., Mass.) just stated that the Republican legal experts said that there was no evidence to even suggest that President Biden may have committed impeachable offenses. That appears a reference to me and it is untrue... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 20, 2024

...I stated that there was "ample" evidence for an impeachment inquiry based on the existing evidence and, if proven, some of these allegations would be a credible basis for impeachment. https://t.co/KK1j4rjA3L... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 20, 2024

...My point was that an impeachment inquiry should not start with a presumption of impeachable conduct and that I was not making such a presumption. The sole question was whether an inquiry was warranted and I testified that it was... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 20, 2024

...Moreover, the Committee was aware that was my position before their invited me to testify. To declare impeachable acts at the very start of an inquiry would have prejudged the evidence. I repeatedly laid out before and after that committee potential impeachable offenses.… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 20, 2024

...Rep. Raskin (D., Md.) just stated that that I testified with other witnesses that "nothing woudl approach" an impeachable offense in this inquiry. That again is not true. I said that opposite. I stated that there was ample evidence for the inquiry and, if proven, the… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 20, 2024

"… if proven, the allegations would amount to impeachable offenses."

Seems that Bobulisnki was spot on this morning in his characterization of Raskin. — Discerning Texan (@CWRandomMusings) March 20, 2024

It's the little words they love to leave out , Jonathon.



Y'know, like " inquiry " or "illegal"... — Rabid (@Rabid8264) March 20, 2024

“You exonerated him!” 😂😂 — Daniel Michael Jennings (@Sheepdog267) March 20, 2024

If they had 1/100 as much as this against DJT, the Democrats would have already impeached and convicted. And Raskin would have been one of the leaders. — John Hasley (@PonsSublicius) March 20, 2024

I don’t know that Lynch guy, but I’ve always known Raskin to be a truth teller. Just like Schiff and Swalwell. — Ed Jorgenson (@EdJorgenson1) March 20, 2024

And the only people who hear that are the people who follow you. The media will not cover this hearing unless they can spin it. It should be one of the biggest stories out there. — Mo (@MartitaO) March 20, 2024

Interesting coming right on the heels of @RepRaskin getting visibly upset when Tony Bobulinski accused him of repeatedly lying. Here is clear evidence that he is, indeed, a liar. — JamesBFlorida (@JamesBFlorida) March 20, 2024

It doesn't matter, they are going to lie about you or anyone who isn't helping them do their dirty work. Maybe Comer can get their statements struck from the record, transcripts and video. — Cowtown Shortwave (@TwoBoxSolo) March 20, 2024

No rules for the left. Just lie and lie with no consequences. — Common_cents101 (@nonwoketrader) March 20, 2024

Rep. James Comer has released so much evidence it's alarming, but the press never picks up on it. And Biden just called into his son's business meetings to talk about the weather because he loves his son so much.

