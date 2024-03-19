Misery Loves Company: Seattle Blog Scolds Residents for Enjoying Nice Weekend Weather
Trump Punches Back at Those Who Want Him Destroyed
Uh Oh: Apple Considers Adding Google's Gemini to the iPhone
Rachel Bitecofer Shows Her True Colors Worrying About Who Will Pick Her Food...
'Black Womanist' Doesn't Want People 'Preaching' Fiscal Responsibility to Her Because REPA...
Ted Lieu Claims Trump Is BROKE Then Gets SNAPPY After People Point Out...
BOOM: Elon Musk Calls Google OUT for Using Censorship to Help Dems '1000s...
Julie Kelly Straight-Up DECIMATES Loser Democrat Claiming Jan 6 Protesters Brutally Beat a...
Incitement to VIOLENCE! REEE! Joe Scarborough DRAGGED With His OWN 'Bloodbath' Tweet and...
HURR DURR! Rep. Daniel Goldman BURIED Under His Own BS Claiming 'Bloodbath' Is...
Mike Rowe Leaves CNN Anchor Speechless With His Response to Her Ridiculous Question
It Is SOOO On! Trump Calls Down the THUNDER on ABC News and...
'Target Comics': Scotland's New Hate Crime Law Makes Us Grateful for the First...
More Like Pro-BOZO --> Shaun King Proves He's the GRIFT That Keeps On...

Judge Rules That Illegal Immigrants Are Protected Under Second Amendment

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on March 19, 2024
AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File

We're not sure if this news is going to make progressives happy or angry. A judge has ruled that illegal immigrants are still protected under the Second Amendment and can carry guns.

Advertisement

Stephen Gutowski writes at The Reload:

The Second Amendment protects people’s ability to own a gun even if they’ve entered the country illegally.

That’s the ruling handed down by US District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman on Friday. She found the federal prohibition on illegal immigrants owning guns is unconstitutional, at least as applied to Heriberto Carbajal-Flores. She ruled the ban did not fit with America’s historical tradition of gun regulation as required under the Supreme Court’s landmark New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen ruling.

The ruling is the latest fallout from the new standard for Second Amendment cases set in Bruen. Since the landmark case was decided in 2022, a wide swath of state and federal gun restrictions have come under increased scrutiny in the courts. Among the most commonly recurring questions raised by the new standard is who can be barred from owning guns, and the Carbajal-Flores case is among the first to examine whether people who entered the country illegally are among them.

Judge Coleman, a Barack Obama appointee, initially found the gun ban for illegal immigrants was constitutional back in April 2022. However, she agreed to reconsider the case in light of rulings from the federal appeals courts in the Third and Seventh Circuit that questioned whether those convicted of non-violent crimes could be permanently disarmed after the High Court handed down Bruen in June 2022. She concluded breaking misdemeanor immigration laws alone is not enough justification to strip somebody of their gun rights under the new test.

Recommended

Misery Loves Company: Seattle Blog Scolds Residents for Enjoying Nice Weekend Weather
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Illegal immigrants can now carry guns, a federal judge has ruled. At this point, it seems like illegals have as many rights as US citizens but without even half the responsibilities.

U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman has ruled that an illegal immigrant's Second Amendment rights were violated when he was charged with unlawfully possessing firearms.

The case in question involves Heriberto Carbajal-Flores, an undocumented immigrant who was charged under 18 U.S.C § 922, a federal statute prohibiting illegal aliens from carrying guns or ammunition. However, Judge Coleman determined that this law, as applied to Carbajal-Flores, infringes upon his constitutional right to keep and bear arms.

The defense team successfully argued that the government failed to demonstrate how the statute aligns with America's historical tradition of firearm regulation, a requirement set forth by the Supreme Court in 2022. They contended that lifetime disarmament based solely on alienage or nationality lacks roots in U.S. history and tradition.

Remarkably, Judge Coleman noted that Carbajal-Flores has no prior convictions for felonies, violent crimes, or weapons offenses. She even acknowledged his claim that he obtained and used the handgun exclusively for self-protection during a period of documented civil unrest.

The implications of this ruling are profoundly troubling. By extending Second Amendment protections to illegal immigrants, the court has effectively prioritized the rights of non-citizens over the safety and security of American citizens. It sets a dangerous precedent that could lead to a surge in armed illegals , further compromising the US' already strained immigration enforcement efforts.

Moreover, this decision raises serious questions about the consistency and coherence of the legal system. How can anyone justify granting constitutional gun rights to those who have willfully violated immigration laws, while law-abiding citizens face increasing restrictions on their Second Amendment freedoms?

Advertisement

Hold up … are illegal immigrants bringing guns with them when they cross the border? "She even acknowledged his claim that he obtained and used the handgun exclusively for self-protection during a period of documented civil unrest." We're really curious about the word "obtained" here. How does an illegal immigrant pass a background check?

Well, he's not been found guilty of a felony, so …

Advertisement


Yeah, we're still hung up on that "obtained" part. Where, when, and how did Heriberto Carbajal-Flores obtain a firearm?

Advertisement

Being in the country illegally is a misdemeanor, not a felony. And the Second Amendment doesn't mention "citizens," only "the people."

They're not illegal immigrants, they're "new Americans."


We'll need our resident lawyer, Aaron Walker, to take a deep dive into this decision. But apparently non-Americans are protected under the Second Amendment just by being on U.S. soil.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: GUN CONTROL ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT SECOND AMENDMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Misery Loves Company: Seattle Blog Scolds Residents for Enjoying Nice Weekend Weather
Grateful Calvin
'Black Womanist' Doesn't Want People 'Preaching' Fiscal Responsibility to Her Because REPARATIONS and LOL
Sam J.
Ted Lieu Claims Trump Is BROKE Then Gets SNAPPY After People Point Out How DUMB He Is About Economics
Sam J.
Rachel Bitecofer Shows Her True Colors Worrying About Who Will Pick Her Food If Trump Secures the Border
Sam J.
Incitement to VIOLENCE! REEE! Joe Scarborough DRAGGED With His OWN 'Bloodbath' Tweet and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Julie Kelly Straight-Up DECIMATES Loser Democrat Claiming Jan 6 Protesters Brutally Beat and Killed Cops
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Misery Loves Company: Seattle Blog Scolds Residents for Enjoying Nice Weekend Weather Grateful Calvin
Advertisement